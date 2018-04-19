Yuno Soars with His Psychedelic Pop on "Why For"
Yuno is sharing his new video "Why For" today, and it's a swirling pysch pop number with mesmerizing textures and soaring vocals.
Yuno spends most of his time in his Florida bedroom concocting borderless psychedelic pop/rock and dreaming of a new life in New York. Ish Butler of Shabazz Palaces heard Yuno's music on Soundcloud and was impressed enough to get him signed to the mighty Sub Pop Records. Yuno traveled to New York and the myriad sounds of the various boroughs influenced the music on his new EP Moodie, releasing 15 June. The artist is sharing his new video "Why For" today, and it's a swirling pysch pop number with mesmerizing textures and soaring vocals.
Because one taste of this exciting new artist simply isn't enough, enjoy Yuno's first video "No Going Back".