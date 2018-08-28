Powered by RebelMouse
Ziggy Alberts Announces New Album, 'Laps Around the Sun', Alongside Acoustic Video (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
28 Aug 2018
Photo: Zach Sanders

Grassroots Aussie artist Ziggy Alberts is at it again with his fifth overall album releasing this November. To celebrate, he is streaming a live acoustic take on "Tell Me".

Ziggy Alberts defines grassroots. Since first picking up the guitar in 2011, the Australian artist has become a renowned singer-songwriter, free-surfer, and environmental advocate with four consecutive albums to his name and legions of fans to back them up. Now, Alberts is announcing his fifth album, Laps Around the Sun, which is due to be released on 9 November. It will also be the first album that Alberts will be releasing since founding his own independent label, Commonfolk, last March.

Paired alongside announcements of Laps Around the Sun and an upcoming U.S. tour is the acoustic reworking of an old favorite. The singer-songwriter is premiering a live acoustic rendition of an older tune, "Tell Me", with PopMatters to help kick things off. The video is a great encapsulation of Albert's affable musical persona, honing in on a minimalist, raw vibe that accentuates the humanism of his songwriting paired alongside his performance style. It was filmed by Samuel Hall in Hoddevik, Norway.

On Laps Around the Sun, Alberts quite simply states, "I'm really excited for this album to come out because I think it's my best songwriting to date - it covers a lot of ground both in genre and emotion."

TOUR DATES

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

September 5 – San Francisco, CA – Hotel Utah Saloon

September 7 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

September 8 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

September 9 – Vancouver, Canada – Biltmore Bavare

tSeptember 11 – New York, NY – Rough Trade

September 12 – Allston, MA – Great Scott

September 13 – Montreal, Canada – Café Campus

September 14 – Toronto, Canada – Adelaide Hall


