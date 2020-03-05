Zoe Sky Jordan's 'Scenes From Infinity' Exhibits the Bittersweet in Life's Happiest Moments (album stream) (premiere)
Alt-pop singer-songwriter Zoe Sky Jordan's Scenes From Infinity honestly expresses the melancholy that can sometimes be laced in life's happiest milestones, such as marriage.
Even life's happiest milestones can be riddled with complexities. For Zoe Sky Jordan, the alt-pop artist is candid about the rockiness that she and her husband had first experienced following their marriage. Toronto-born, Jordan moved to Nashville four years ago to craft her debut album, Topiary, alongside producer Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves). Her follow-up, Scenes From Infinity, is a more intimate affair. Her husband Liam Russell produced the entire album, and each track was written by Jordan on her Volca Beats drum machine outside of the studio. For her, it's a return to form, reflecting her songwriting roots in her bedroom as a teenager.
Reflecting on Scenes From Infinity, Jordan tells PopMatters, "I hope that Scenes From Infinity makes people feel a little blue, in a happy way. That's how I felt when I wrote it. It's about my first year of marriage, which was such a huge, sometimes painful, transitional time. I wanted to be really vulnerable about how it wasn't all roses and family trips to the beach. Liam and I wrestled so much with our identity in that year in all sorts of different ways. I think it's important to recognize that even when your life changes for the better, it can be really sad to let go of what you had before. I chose the title Scenes From Infinity because it's a tongue and cheek way of saying 'scenes from everyday life now that I've chosen this person for the foreseeable infinity.' There's a lot of loneliness in these songs, so I hope for anyone who connects with the themes, we can be alone together."