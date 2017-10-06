Envy on the Coast - "Virginia Girls" (video) (premiere)

by Jedd Beaudoin

12 October 2017

Envy on the Coast wanted to make a video but couldn't fully translate their ideas about suburban boredom, so they took matters into their own hands.
 

Envy on the Coast offers up a new video for its soulful, danceable track “Virginia Girls”, culled from the duo’s latest EP, Ritual. Vocalist Ryan Hunter wrote the screen treatment while he and partner Brian Byrne directed, cast, shot and edited the video at the famed Paramount on Long Island.
  
Hunter says that the idea was to “show the suburban experience as an all-enveloping vacuum of boredom, mischief, and frustration.” He adds, “We had a lot of long talks about the trappings of suburbia. The song and, by extension, the video presented an opportunity to represent some of those ideas.” Attempting to translate their ideas to a third party proved frustrating, so he and Byrne took matters into their own hands. “We are not filmmakers by any stretch of the imagination”, he says. “But we shot over a hundred gigs of footage over two days. We wanted to make sure that we had enough raw material to end up with something watchable.”

The pair needn’t have worried about that as the video is entertaining and brimming with images that enhance its funky vibe. “We’ve always embraced the DIY ethic when it comes to creative endeavors”, continues Hunter. “But that also comes with its own set of problems. Completing the video was challenging because we aren’t seasoned directors. You could say this is us graduating from the shallow end of the pool and diving into the deep end without any idea of what would happen.”

Topics: alternative rock | emo | envy on the coast | post-hardcore | premiere | rock
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Zuli "ohfm" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Envy on the Coast "Virginia Girls" (video) (premiere) // Music

Gestures & Sounds "The Last Day" (video) (premiere) // Music

And So I Watch You From Afar "Terrors of Pleasure" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Darling West "Traveller" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
T.C. Boyle's 'The Relive Box and Other Stories' Will Leave You Reeling

T.C. Boyle's 'The Relive Box and Other Stories' Will Leave You Reeling
Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile: Lotta Sea Lice

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile: Lotta Sea Lice
Kiasmos: Blurred EP

Kiasmos: Blurred EP
Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'

Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love
Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives
‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing

‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing
'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities

'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article