Lindsay White - 'Lights Out' (album stream) (premiere)

Already a respected artist on the indie circuit for her work in lesbian folk duo the Lovebirds, San Diego singer-songwriter Lindsay White has gone on to maintain her passionate and deft knack for producing compelling music in her ongoing solo career. Her sophomore release, Lights Out, takes the often celebratory nature of music hitting our airwaves and flips it flat on its head. Born out of her very own series of unfortunate events, the record delves into themes regarding her real life loss of loved ones, helping a bandmate through manic episodes, divorcing a husband, and marrying a wife to the religious distress of those around her.



“I didn’t initially set out to create an album focused almost entirely on grief, but the recording timeline paralleled my mom’s illness and death, so it naturally morphed into a labor of love and loss,” says White.

“By the time we were nearly finished recording, I thought to myself, ‘These songs are too personal; there’s no way people will relate to them.’ I’m discovering, though, that we can all connect to each other by sharing our own stories of grief. People say love is a great unifier, but I think grief should get that title. I hope Lights Out helps listeners acknowledge their own experiences with loss. Think of it as a 10-song shoulder to cry on!”

TOUR DATES

July 16th // Paso Robles, CA // Sculpterra Winery

July 17th // Morro Bay, CA // Morro Bay Wine Seller

July 18th // San Luis Obispo, CA // Bang The Drum Brewery

July 19th // Fresno, CA // Full Circle Brewing Co.

July 21st // Roseville, CA // The Acoustic Den

July 22nd // Salem, OR // house show

July 26th // Eugene, OR // Sam Bond’s Garage

July 27th // Seattle, WA // Columbia City Theater

July 28th // Conway, WA // The Conway Muse

July 29th // Bothell, WA // house show

August 3rd // Cottage Grove, OR // Axe and Fiddle

August 5th // Ashland, OR // Standing Stone Brewing Co.

August 6th // Ashland, OR // Standing Stone Brewing Co.

August 9th // Pasadena, CA // Wine and Song

August 13th // Studio City, CA // The Fox and Hounds

September 1st // San Diego, CA // Lester’s

