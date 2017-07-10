Lindsay White - 'Lights Out' (album stream) (premiere)

- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
- //Lindsay White
Already a respected artist on the indie circuit for her work in lesbian folk duo the Lovebirds, San Diego singer-songwriter Lindsay White has gone on to maintain her passionate and deft knack for producing compelling music in her ongoing solo career. Her sophomore release, Lights Out, takes the often celebratory nature of music hitting our airwaves and flips it flat on its head. Born out of her very own series of unfortunate events, the record delves into themes regarding her real life loss of loved ones, helping a bandmate through manic episodes, divorcing a husband, and marrying a wife to the religious distress of those around her.
“I didn’t initially set out to create an album focused almost entirely on grief, but the recording timeline paralleled my mom’s illness and death, so it naturally morphed into a labor of love and loss,” says White.
“By the time we were nearly finished recording, I thought to myself, ‘These songs are too personal; there’s no way people will relate to them.’ I’m discovering, though, that we can all connect to each other by sharing our own stories of grief. People say love is a great unifier, but I think grief should get that title. I hope Lights Out helps listeners acknowledge their own experiences with loss. Think of it as a 10-song shoulder to cry on!”
TOUR DATES
July 16th // Paso Robles, CA // Sculpterra Winery
July 17th // Morro Bay, CA // Morro Bay Wine Seller
July 18th // San Luis Obispo, CA // Bang The Drum Brewery
July 19th // Fresno, CA // Full Circle Brewing Co.
July 21st // Roseville, CA // The Acoustic Den
July 22nd // Salem, OR // house show
July 26th // Eugene, OR // Sam Bond’s Garage
July 27th // Seattle, WA // Columbia City Theater
July 28th // Conway, WA // The Conway Muse
July 29th // Bothell, WA // house show
August 3rd // Cottage Grove, OR // Axe and Fiddle
August 5th // Ashland, OR // Standing Stone Brewing Co.
August 6th // Ashland, OR // Standing Stone Brewing Co.
August 9th // Pasadena, CA // Wine and Song
August 13th // Studio City, CA // The Fox and Hounds
September 1st // San Diego, CA // Lester’s
Oneohtrix Point Never "The Pure and the Damned" (ft. Iggy Pop) // Music
Lindsay White 'Lights Out' (album stream) (premiere) // Music
The Dull Blue Lights "All or Nothing" (single) (premiere) // Music
The Bubblegum Noir of ‘2064: Read Only Memories’
// Moving Pixels
"Read Only Memories is a bubblegum-happy, brooding and brutal noir about kidnapping, murder, corruption, revenge, and corporate conspiracies.READ the article