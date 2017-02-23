Minnesotan singer-songwriter Rachael Kilgour’s newest music is born from the rollercoaster that followed an excruciating divorce. Before Rabbit in the Road, all of her previous work focused on marrying in her early 20s and living as a young step-parent in a same-sex relationship, deftly chronicling all of the ignorance on behalf of the religious, governmental, and just plain ignorant against her family.



Here, Kilgour is once again writing and performing songs focusing on her life, but now in the profundity of losing love and learning to love oneself again. Following the greatest betrayal she has known, Kilgour bears her bruises in captivating fashion. Throughout the heartache, she is unafraid to lean on her support system to regain her confidence, and in doing so reassures others going through similar strife.

Rachael Kilgour’s new album Rabbit in the Road releases 3 March 2017.

Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters and North American editor of For Folk's Sake, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_. Inquiries: JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer forand North American editor of, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_. Inquiries: [email protected]