Rachael Kilgour - 'Rabbit in the Road' (album) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

27 February 2017

The folk singer Rachael Kilgour wears her heartache on her sleeve, and in doing so reassures others going through similar strife.
 

Minnesotan singer-songwriter Rachael Kilgour’s newest music is born from the rollercoaster that followed an excruciating divorce. Before Rabbit in the Road, all of her previous work focused on marrying in her early 20s and living as a young step-parent in a same-sex relationship, deftly chronicling all of the ignorance on behalf of the religious, governmental, and just plain ignorant against her family.
  
Here, Kilgour is once again writing and performing songs focusing on her life, but now in the profundity of losing love and learning to love oneself again. Following the greatest betrayal she has known, Kilgour bears her bruises in captivating fashion. Throughout the heartache, she is unafraid to lean on her support system to regain her confidence, and in doing so reassures others going through similar strife. 

Rachael Kilgour’s new album Rabbit in the Road releases 3 March 2017.

Topics: folk | premiere | rachel kilgour
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//comments
//Mixed media

Lana Del Rey "Love" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Ruthie Foster "War Pigs" (video) (premiere) // Music

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy "Dinah" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Rachael Kilgour 'Rabbit in the Road' (album) (premiere) // Music

Sampha "(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Porcelain Raft: Microclimate

Porcelain Raft: Microclimate
'Get Out' Is a Fantastic Freak-Out

'Get Out' Is a Fantastic Freak-Out
The Feelies: In Between

The Feelies: In Between
Call Super: Fabric 92

Call Super: Fabric 92
Fabiano Do Nascimento: Tempo Dos Mestres

Fabiano Do Nascimento: Tempo Dos Mestres
La Nausée in the Spanish Empire: Antonio Di Benedetto's 'Zama'

La Nausée in the Spanish Empire: Antonio Di Benedetto's 'Zama'
Earthen Sea: An Act of Love

Earthen Sea: An Act of Love
The

The "Good Old Days" of TV Are Happening Right Now
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

'Fire Emblem Heroes' Is a Bad Crossover

// Moving Pixels

"Fire Emblem Heroes desperately and shamelessly wants to monetize our love for these characters, yet it has no idea why we came to love them in the first place.

READ the article