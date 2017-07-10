Detroit Rebellion

The Man

by Jasper Bruce

1 August 2017

 
cover art

Detroit Rebellion

The Man

(Bodan Kuma Recordings)
US: 21 Jul 2017
UK: 21 Jul 2017

Amazon
iTunes

Gritty rock act Detroit Rebellion certainly have a style worked out for themselves. As their album title, The Man, would suggest, there is a level of punk whimsy about this record, especially in the band’s lyrical and vocal decisions. Topped off with an (at times) ZZ Top-style blues finish, Detroit Rebellion are content to flash their modus operandi at any opportunity. However, that seems to be all they’re doing on The Man to any great end. The record feels as if it has been adapted a bit too seamlessly from the band’s live efforts, with the limited vocal alterations and garage rock-style production quality adding both an air of live authenticity and mundanity once the same style is repeated over and over. This wouldn’t be an issue if the band departed more often from their riff-based style of songwriting, which often seems a little uninspired.

The moments of variation on this record often feel forced, as with the addition of vocal echoes on “Detroit Rebellion of ’67” and the use of whistling on “Fork in the Road”. In fairness, some of the band’s efforts to diversify come off well; the refreshingly philosophical “Speak Your Mind” is a notable example here. While Detroit Rebellions’ partiality for fundamental guitar licks may become a bit tiring for some, they are at least loyal to their signature brand of lo-fi rock.

The Man

Rating:

Topics: alternative rock | blues rock | detroit rebellion
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Reviews
Cornelius Mellow Waves
Jillette Johnson All I Ever See in You Is Me
Avi Avital and Omer Avital Avital Meets Avital
explore REVIEWS
//Mixed media

OMD "The Punishment of Luxury" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Louis Schefano "Wish Something Would Happen" (video) (premiere) // Music

Hayley Thompson King // Music

Susan Cattaneo "Work Hard, Love Harder" (feat. the Bottle Rockets) (audio) (premiere) // Music

Jared & the Mill "Ghosts" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Avi Avital and Omer Avital: Avital Meets Avital

Avi Avital and Omer Avital: Avital Meets Avital
Kathryn Bigelow's Intense 'Detroit' Finds a Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Hopelessness

Kathryn Bigelow's Intense 'Detroit' Finds a Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Hopelessness
Dave Chisholm's Wildly Imaginative Audio/visual Experience, 'Instrumental'

Dave Chisholm's Wildly Imaginative Audio/visual Experience, 'Instrumental'
Pulitzer Prize Winner Jorie Graham's Collection of Poetry, 'Fast', Will Haunt You, Beautifully

Pulitzer Prize Winner Jorie Graham's Collection of Poetry, 'Fast', Will Haunt You, Beautifully
'Dunkirk':

'Dunkirk': "The Bodies Come Back"
Thin Lizzy / Philip Lynott Bio 'Cowboy Song' Is Like Reading the Best Liner Notes, Ever

Thin Lizzy / Philip Lynott Bio 'Cowboy Song' Is Like Reading the Best Liner Notes, Ever
Nick Lowe: Reissues, 1982-1990

Nick Lowe: Reissues, 1982-1990
Gaudi: Magnetic

Gaudi: Magnetic
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

How a Song By Unknown Newcomer Adam Johnston Ended Up on Blondie's New Album

// Sound Affects

"Adam Johnston of An Unkindness wrote a song at 17 years old and posted it online. Two years later, magic happened.

READ the article