There were many hit cover versions in the '80s, some of well-known originals, and some that fans may be surprised are covers.

20 Hits of the '80s You Might Not Have Known Are Covers

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.