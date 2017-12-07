Powered by RebelMouse
Books

'Frankenstein Dreams': When Sci-fi Lumbered into the Victorian Era

Catherine Ramsdell
4h

Did the Victorians deal with their rapidly changing society better than civilization today is dealing with equally new dizzying discoveries?

Michael Sims opens his book Frankenstein Dreams: A Connoisseur's Collection of Victorian Science Fiction with a quote that is probably as true now as it was in 1818: "Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change."

The quote comes from Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein (and not surprisingly comes from the "monster" who arguably has more common sense than does his creator).

Frankenstein Dreams: A Connoisseur's Collection of Victorian Science Fiction

Michael Sims

(Bloomsbury)

September 2017

Whether or not Frankenstein is the very first work of science fiction is debatable. That said, it is arguably the book that opens the modern era of science fiction and introduces many of the archetypes found in more current science fiction (most notably the idea of the mad scientist and as a cautionary tale about the powers and dangers of scientific discoveries). A complicated and mythic book—it's almost hard to imagine it was written by a teenager.

For these reasons and others (including, as Sims notes, the enduring popularity of the story) Frankenstein is a perfect starting point for this book—an anthology that is both meant to celebrate the genre of science fiction and to "chronicle how Western civilization responded to the dizzying new discoveries of the nineteenth century".

There is much to celebrate in terms of 19th century science fiction. Most likely even the most tepid sci-fi fan is already familiar with the contributions H.G. Wells, Robert Louis Stevenson, Edgar Allan Poe, and Jules Verne made to the genre. Other familiar names, but names not necessarily connected with science fiction include Rudyard Kipling, Thomas Hardy, and Arthur Conan Doyle. Some names—such as E. Nesbit and Grant Allen—may be less familiar but their contributions are no less notable.

Sims includes a lot of great stories (as well as excerpts from longer works such as Frankenstein, Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde, The Island of Dr. Moreau and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea). They, along with the brief introduction Sims provides for each, are fun to read. Still—what might be most interesting, though, is reading them as a collection and attempting to see what's changed—and what hasn't.

One thing that has changed is that most contemporary science fiction isn't mistaken for news—today fake news seems much more about politics rather than whether or not someone spied life on the moon or has been mesmerized. As Sims notes, Poe's "The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar", a story that focuses on mesmerism, was "often mistaken for an actual case history".

Some of the science has changed—we don't see many science fiction stories about traveling to the moon or discoveries that allow us to "hear" the past. Other times, though, the science seems much more modern, such as with Alice W. Fuller's "A Wife Manufactured to Order" which, as the title suggests, shows a world where someone can purchase a pleasant albeit robotic "companion for life for a few hundred dollars". Many of the somewhat mad scientists found in the book along with things like the genetic manipulations found in "Monsters Manufactured" also don't seem that far removed from the science fiction of the 20th (or even the 21st) century.

E. Nesbit (the E stands for Edith) seems somewhat ahead of her time with Lucilla, a character in "The Five Senses", who apparently breaks things off with her scientist fiancé because of their differing opinions on animal testing: "They're all God's creatures" Lucilla tells him. Even after he relates "Spencer Wells, that operation he perfected, it's restored thousands of women to their husbands—saved thousands of women for their children", Lucilla simply responds with a sentiment that would resonate with many today: "I don't care what he's done -- it's wrong if it's done that [by torturing rabbits] way."

Amazon's adaptation of Philip K. Dick's The Man in the High Castle has perhaps brought attention back to the alternative history genre of science fiction, and Sims includes a sampling from this area as well. Edward Page Mitchell's "The Senator's Daughter" is a story that "casually envisions an America in which the Chinese have won a war with the United States and characters communicate by personal radio, travel from New York to Washington, D.C., via fast pneumatic tubes, dine on pills of condensed nutrition... and argue the virtues of the Mongol-Vegetarian political party."

Sims definitely achieves his goal: "to chronicle how Western civilization responded to the dizzying new discoveries of the nineteenth century." This goal, however, leads to a question: How did Western civilization respond? Granted, all we have here is a sampling (although a very nice sampling) from the 19th century, but using this collection as a guide, it appears they responded to these new discoveries with wit, thought, a lot of good writing and often not a lot of scientific detail.

Did the Victorians deal with their rapidly changing society better than civilization today is dealing with equally new dizzying discoveries? That's a hard question to answer, but perhaps it's somewhat comforting to know that those living in the 21st century aren't the first ones (and most likely won't be the last) to struggle with new technologies and discoveries.

Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Pop Albums of 2017

In a year when your favorite long-dormant musical act finally released new material after a multi-year hiatus, only a precious few releases -- from voices old and new -- were truly able to capture the pop culture zeitgeist. These are those albums.

What is pop music in the year 2017? Honestly, even pop music itself was unsure how to answer that question.

Music

Freedom As the World Falls: An Interview with ROPE SECT

PopMatters delves into the psyche of one of underground music's most fascinating new bands—ROPE SECT.

"How terrible this darkness was, how bewildering, and yet mysteriously beautiful." – Stefan Zweig

This year marked the emergence of a clandestine German act known as ROPE SECT. PopMatters has been bewitched by their music all year long—a catchy, lively, yet atmospherically portentous sound that will appeal to fans of metal, rock, post-punk, goth, and darkwave alike. So much so that we had to contact the band, whose members wish to remain anonymous, to find out more about what's going on behind their mortuary drape.

Books

John Hodgman's 'Vacationland' Is Worth the Trip

Hodgman makes no secret that the relatively inconsequential, real-life stories of an artistically and financially successful white middle-aged man are hardly what the world needs right now. But his humor sure helps in these times.

Non-fiction books by contemporary actor/writer/comedian types have been all the rage for the past several years. Tina Fey, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Nick Offerman and Rainn Wilson are just a few of the celebrity humorists who've translated their unique comedic gifts into bestsellers. For his part, John Hodgman has already written a handful of books such as The Areas of My Expertise and More Information Than You Require that have focused mostly on "fake facts" (the satirical bent of which was no doubt inspired by his earlier gig as a contributing writer on The Daily Show).

Film

Paul Thomas Anderson Tailors a Masterpiece in ‘Phantom Thread’

J.R. Kinnard
Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread (2017) (IMDB)

Not a single frame of Anderson's latest drama fails to mesmerize with romance, suspense, and interpersonal politics coalescing into something wholly unforgettable.

There are so many delicate, intertwining threads connecting the latest drama from auteur filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson that pulling just one might cause the entire structure to unravel. Compared to Anderson's more audacious masterpieces -- Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), and There Will Be Blood (2007) -- Phantom Thread is a low key affair; a deliberate approach that will likely prevent it from becoming an immediate classic. Given time and reflection, however, this fragile beauty will prove itself powerful and enduring.

