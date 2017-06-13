A Valley Son - "Leaving Is Easy" (audio) (premiere)

“Leaving Is Easy” is the first single from Brooklyn’s A Valley Son’s upcoming full-length debut But The World Moves. With doses of thunder culled from the worlds of Southern rock, sprinklings of hayseed from Americana and heady grooves that call to mind British boogie rockers Status Quo at their best, the song’s easy vibes serve as a counterpart to the tracks darker lyrical currents.



“I wrote this song about a guy I met in New York who tried to run away from his small town vices by moving to a city that has four times the amount of whatever he was getting back home,” says A Valley Son vocalist Trey Powell. “It follows the core theme of the album which is that you can’t run away from yourself by moving around a lot. This song is also our satiric, winking take on the honky-tonk tradition. Don’t get me wrong, we love that stuff, but those opulent, neon-soaked nights they often sing about have consequences, and we wanted the tune to be something of an overblown, Platonic-ideal-on-speed send up of what honky-tonk is.”

Whatever the group’s intensions behind the song, it bustles along like determined New Yorkers on a morning sidewalk, bristling with plenty of rock ‘n’ roll energy. If one listens long enough (say, more than four measures), you might get the irresistible urge to break into dance and even sing along.

A Valley Son’s But The World Moves is out September 8th.

