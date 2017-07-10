Legendary Shack Shakers - "After You've Gone" (audio) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

19 July 2017

Legendary Shack Shakers are back with a new album on August 25th and we're premiering the broken-hearted title tune "After You've Gone".
Photo: Ritch Capriotti 

Jeff Beck once said of the Legendary Shack Shakers that they were “a cross between the Yard Birds and the Sex Pistols”, which sounds just about right. Legendary Shack Shakers have always channeled the energy and rawness of punk into their rockabilly and psychobilly drenched music. It’s an irresistible mixture. On their latest album, After You’ve Gone releasing August 25th via Last Chance Records, the band ratchets up the lo-fi elements while exploring the aftermath and pain of marital breakdown and divorce.
  
Frontman JD Wilkes, who is also a noted author with deep literary flair in the Southern gothic tradition, endured a painful divorce and the album’s title song confronts that head on. “And I haven’t got no baby / I’m going crazy / After you’ve gone” puts it in notably direct terms that anyone who has ever suffered through a broken relationship can relate to. Wilkes says the song “describes the melancholy doldrums that set in after a break-up or divorce…the soul-crushing boredom and loneliness that I’m sure we can all relate to. If you can’t relate, then I’m not sure if I can trust you as a person.”

Topics: jd wilkes | legendary shack shakers | premiere | psychobilly | rockabilly | southern gothic | swamp rock
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Legendary Shack Shakers "After You've Gone" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Banny Grove: 'Cars in Control EP' (audio) (premiere) // Music

Brad Peterson "What the Open Heart Allows" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Arcade Fire "Creature Comfort" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Mogwai "Coolverine" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Tau Cross: Pillar of Fire

Tau Cross: Pillar of Fire
Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard

Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum - Live at the Village Vanguard
Offa Rex: The Queen of Hearts

Offa Rex: The Queen of Hearts
The Poetry of Heartbreak in 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'

The Poetry of Heartbreak in 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg'
Quindar: Hip Mobility

Quindar: Hip Mobility
Radiohead Music Theory, Pure and Simple

Radiohead Music Theory, Pure and Simple
The Dark, Funny, Subversive Chamber of Angela Carter's Imagination

The Dark, Funny, Subversive Chamber of Angela Carter's Imagination
Ryan Keberle and Catharsis: Find the Common, Shine a Light

Ryan Keberle and Catharsis: Find the Common, Shine a Light
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Bubblegum Noir of ‘2064: Read Only Memories’

// Moving Pixels

"Read Only Memories is a bubblegum-happy, brooding and brutal noir about kidnapping, murder, corruption, revenge, and corporate conspiracies.

READ the article