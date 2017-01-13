Seth Walker - "High Time" (video) (premiere)

- //Home
Sometimes you just need to hear a feel good song to get on by and this week, we need it more than ever. Enter blues/American artist Seth Walker who has a new video for “High Time”, a tune that rollicks joyfully in its New Orleans vibe. Walker laces together NOLA rhythms, some funky piano, and slinky guitar to create this earworm of a song. “High Time” leads off Walker’s recent album Gotta Get Back, and it gets your feet and backfield in motion.
Walker tells PopMatters that “‘High Time’ is simply about getting together, set to the scene and rhythmic pulse of New Orleans. This song just organically unfolded through the writing process, arrangement and into the recording. Funny how some tracks have to be wrestled with and some just lay right down onto the tape. The video was a joy to make along with my amazing girlfriend Dylis Croman and producer Keith Adams. We stretched ourselves creatively in the making and we got loose in the process. A ‘High Time’ was had from the get go on this number.”
TOUR DATES
Jan. 19 - Omaha, NE - 21st Saloon
Jan. 20 - Denver, CO - The Walnut Room *
Jan. 21 - Carbondale, CO - Steve’s Guitars
Jan. 25 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
Jan. 27 - Prosser, WA - Brewminatti ^
Jan. 28 - Seattle, WA - Highway 99
Jan. 29 - Astoria, OR - Fort George Brewery
Jan. 31 - Portland, OR - Duff’s Garage
Feb. 1 - Redding, CA - Vintage Wine
Feb. 2 - Cotati, CA - Redwood Cafe
Feb. 3 - San Francisco, CA - Biscuits & Blues
Feb. 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mint
Feb. 16 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler
Feb. 17 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe
Feb. 18 - Austin, TX - The Saxon
* w/ Reina Del Cid
^ w/ Beth Wood
