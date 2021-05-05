PopMatters Seeks Television Critics and Essayists

PopMatters, a highly respected online magazine that has been publishing quality articles that bridge popular culture and academia since 1999 (!), seeks writers who want to engage their readership with their ideas about international, as well as regional, television shows. If you’re a historically-minded television critic or essayist, you’ll want PopMatters‘ savvy, educated readership to learn from your writing. And thanks to streaming services, television programs from throughout the world are in abundance throughout the world.

“Ideas” and “International” are keywords for this call.

We are interested in articles about quality television shows (e.g., not Real Housewives and shows of that ilk). These are television series that challenge prejudices and subvert assumptions, that are as artful in their depiction as the best cinema, that have understated humor, that are rich in meta- and sub-text, that explore a range of genres and subject matter, shows that excite, engage, and make us think — like your articles make your readers think.

Interesting programs may be drama or comedy, documentary or animation, political or food shows, sitcoms or superheroes — no matter the form a television series applies to its storytelling method, if it is a quality program it merits your — and your readers’ — attention for compelling reasons.

Are You Serious About Television?

In-depth cultural/historical critique is valued at PopMatters. Our writers, like our readers, tend to be cultural omnivores. Writers may view a program through a not-so-obvious feminist angle, with historical and/or contemporary human rights struggles in mind, with a critical eye toward consumerism, or simply with a tongue-in-cheek sense of erudite humor.

You enjoy diving far deeper into a series than simply plot summary or actor adulation — we know that series’ writers are the real talent behind the best television shows.

You bring a healthy knowledge of global and regional history and television history to your critique. We don’t expect you to know everything, but what you don’t know, you’ll research, with pleasure, and share with your readers. Your articles may cross over into books and films about television, interviews with scriptwriters, producers, and more. You’re an educator, in that regard and PopMatters‘ mission is to educate as well as entertain. We belong together!

Who’s Watching the Watchers?

This is for the academically-inclined essayists who enjoy writing about the medium: the viewers, the business, changes in the industry, the broad cultural ramifications of television genres, fandom theory, and more. Be as erudite as you like, however, PopMatters serves as a bridge between academia and popular culture, so write for a smart, informed readership that’s happily post-academia and enjoys magazine-style writing like that at PopMatters. Please avoid words like “hegemony” (eye roll) and “this paper will discuss…” (groan). Works Cited encouraged.

Lighten Up!

We encourage shorter articles (around 800 words) and informed lists with some flesh on their bones (introduction/argument, 10 or more topics with a paragraph or two supporting each, and final paragraph indulging your opinion). Shorter articles and lists might be on subjects such as:

Is dubbing better or worse than subtitles? List your examples and conclude with your opinion. (And do a little research into a little company called “Deepdub” for your list.)

Lars Mikkelson’s (or any actor’s) best and worst TV roles? (And why.)

The best opening credits in (genre / time period) television shows.

The best and worst “twists” in horror shows from (Korean TV / Japanese TV / the country or continent producer’s body of work — whatever interests you).

What are some of the best programs produced in your country and what’s so great about them?

What are your ideas?

Note: We’ll change the channel on episode summaries, celebrity gossip, starry-eyed fandom, yada yada yada.

***

PopMatters, est. 1999, publishes for posterity, and our work is indexed by the ProQuest Database, so the articles published on PopMatters may be referenced by future readers and academics through libraries worldwide. Write with that international and future readership in mind, e.g., write “evergreen” articles.

Occasional submissions via PopMatters’ Submittable — the portal to this process, below — are welcome. However, if you’re interested in joining the PopMatters community, please indicate so with your submission. Staff writers join PopMatters‘ online community, have access to cultural products that, if assigned, we will order for you. Staff writers take on what their time and interests allow, but once a requested assignment is agreed to, an article is expected. We are particularly looking for people that plan to contribute a few times a month or more.

