Music

The Sonny Clark Trio: The 1960 Time Sessions

Will Layman
1h

The delightful hard-bop pianist died at 31, and this is a reissue of his trio date with George Duvivier and Max Roach, somewhat overlooked in favor of his Blue Notes recordings. This should right that wrong.

The most elusive concepts in music are rhythmic ones—what it means to "rock", "lay back", to be "funky". In jazz, that tricky concept is "swing". We know it when we hear it, of course, but the precise formula for swinging is hard to write down, though it seems to have something to do with playing notes in a syncopated pattern that creates a feeling of momentum, particularly relative to the playing of other instruments at the same time.

But do you see how unsatisfying and limiting that definition is? The alternative might be just to listen to the music of pianist Sonny Clark.

The Sonny Clark Trio

The 1960 Time Sessions

(Tompkins Square)

Release Date: 24 Nov 2017

Clark died in 1963 of a heroine overdose, a sad casualty of a jazz epidemic during that era. He had arrived in New York where he would make his mark recording a handful of tasty platters as a leader and dozens as a select sideman for the best musicians of the era, like Sonny Rollins. The Sonny Clark Trio, the original name of this record, was recorded in March of 1960 by the small Time Records, toward the end of Clark's most fertile period, after the records that are considered his best. Cool Struttin' from 1958 is acknowledged as his classic: a soulful swinger featuring a quintet fronted by Art Farmer and Jackie McLean and using the Miles Davis rhythm section of Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones.

The rhythm section on this 1960 date was elite—drummer Max Roach and bassist George Duvivier. Clark brought to the session eight original tunes, only one of which was familiar. "Nica" (yes, another tune named for the Baroness who so famously befriended jazz musicians) is the same as "Royal Flush" from Cool Struttin'. They are predominantly up-tempo compositions with a driving feel, and two are blues. The themes themselves are not particularly distinctive or unique, but they are exquisitely Sonny: crisp and clear, attractive and ideal raw material to inspire ripe improvisations. And they all swing like the very thrill of nightfall of like the stroll of your hippest friend.

The reissue here is a two-LP set that provides the original eight released takes, and then six alternate takes of four of the songs. The sound is terrific, clear and balanced, with a sharp stereo separation that puts you right in the studio with the trio. "Minor Meeting", for example, gives you Roach's ride cymbal in the right channel and Duvivier panned to the left, the piano dead center, your ears nestled mid-band just where they want to be. Clark's theme sandwiches a swinging line between somewhat different sets of stop-time figures (1-2-3! rest ), and then the band cooks for Sonny, whose solo never seems like it will run out of ideas. Roach is in continual conversation with the line, dropping tiny bombs on his snare, and then he trades fours with Clark that send up perfectly concise clouds of stardust in your ears. The patterns on his kick drum sit in a slightly different space than the snare and cymbals. It sounds incredible.

The alternate takes are fascinating. Take 9 of "Minor Meeting" is slower, and the theme is off—the band isn't hitting it together, at least not together enough. The piano solo is weighed down by the bad start, and you can hear Clark talking himself into a glorious solo, which means that the 3:46 chosen take is way better than this six-minute version. Roach is less active, and the fours don't pop as they should. Take ten is on tempo and fluid at first, but the band hiccups into speeding up at least twice then hops out even faster for Clark's solo, which is fiery but not as swinging as on the best take. Yeah, even musicians this good need many tries to get it right.

"Junka" is an engaging theme, also a 32-bar construction with hip chord changes. Take one is essentially at the same tempo as the chosen take, but it runs a minute shorter. On Take 1, Clark takes three full choruses, then trades fours with Duvivier for a fourth and fifth and with Roach for a sixth before the theme is restated. The chosen take has a Clark solo (five choruses this time) that is a mite better: more effortlessly fluid, I'd say, while still containing that puckish punch to certain phrases that make your ears reach out to hear more. Clark knew he was on for this take, and the way he leads into the bassist's first four-bar chunk is pure magic.

The two blues numbers are somewhat more perfunctory, to my ears. "Blues Blue" has a call-and-response construction alternating a line and a two-chord gospel cadence, and it will remind folks of Bobby Timmons's "Moanin'". Great solo, though. "Blues Mambo" sets a basic 12-bar theme against Roach's mambo groove, which is fun, then the band ends up just swinging the tune a chorus into Clark's solo.

Throughout the leader's improvisations on The 1960 Time Sessions, you get to enjoy one of the best things that Sonny Clark had to offer—a deceptively amazing left hand. On first listen to Clark, all you hear is his right hand as it improvises, playing lines that spin up through the harmonies, endless lines of grooving magic. These are mostly single-note melodies with splashes of chords or sly double-stops. You can ignore the left hand if you're not careful. But on a second listen, tune into the way Clark uses just a few fingers of his left hand to play shadowy accents, sometimes just one muffled note that puts a shadow on the harmony or gooses the improvisation with a quick jab. Horace Silver played this way too, but he was less subtle, punching or stabbing, whereas Clark plays left-hand jazz piano like a pastel or charcoal on paper. Wonderful.

The most unusual track on this recording is "My Conception", a ballad for solo piano. It is a largely rubato performance felt in 4/4, but it features a particular sequence of chord changes that seem like an influence on Bill Evans's signature tune, "Waltz for Debby". Evans acknowledged being a Clark fan, and we are reminded here of how tuneful he always was and how beautifully he integrated fast, Tatum-esque runs with a more soulful countenance. Don't worry, Bill Evans isn't revealed to be a plagiarist, but it's cool to realize that artists who seem so different are, in fact, linked.

For me, the signature tune here is "Sonia", where we get it all: a simple and concise theme with a ton of space in it, a flying-high Clark solo, then fours with both bass and drums, a continual dialogue between the leader and Max Roach, and a sense that this music is simply going to go on forever.

And in a sense it did. Though Clark would make only one more album as a leader and was apparently in decline, his music has had a staying power. His peers loved him, but his music wasn't "the new thing" in its own time. Over the years, more and more of the hippest musicians and fans were Sonny Clark acolytes. No less a trendsetter than John Zorn made an album under the moniker "The Sonny Clark Memorial Quartet" (with Wayne Horvitz, Bobby Previte, and Ray Drummond) on Black Saint. Those guys knew that Clark's tunes opened up new, inviting worlds, and they recorded versions of "Sonny's Crib," "Sonia", and "Minor Meeting" from the 1960 sessions.

Now you can hear the real thing again, hipper than ever.

Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Hip-Hop of 2017

The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". These are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene.

It's not a stretch to say that hip-hop is one of the fastest moving genres currently, if not the fastest. It never slows down, never stops reaching for the future, but also never forgets its journey. This year saw Atlanta rise to the top of the game with Migos flooding the market, Future dropping back-to-back number one albums, and Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz (to name a few) all dropping hit records. Although trap is still the name of the game, the underground is still experimenting, a boy band is trying to take over the West Coast, and legends return to remind the new class what greatness is by reinventing themselves. The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". In a genre that's so incredibly productive, these are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene. - Chris Thiessen


10. Young Thug: Beautiful Thugger Girls (300)

Not since the unimpeachable Black Portland has Young Thug been as vocally experimental as he is on this year's Beautiful Thugger Girls. He begins the album with a twang and ends it with a slurred whine, running the gamut of intonations heard on the radio and then some existing in the universe where only Young Thug songs are played for good measure. Slick production backs the self-examining ("I must've taught myself a million things") and lighthearted ("Give the password – psych!") alike, with neither giving a higher billing than the other. Even with its expected uniqueness, the creator of such avant-garde templates as "Florida Water" and "OMG" gives the album its most radical feature: it's his most tightly-focused yet. - Brian Duricy


9. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy (Columbia)

Odd Future's Tyler, the Creator has had an interesting career. His previous efforts have been spotty, controversial, even offensive -- but always ambitious. Flower Boy finally sees that ambition come to true fruition…or flowering. From the beautiful piano coda on "Where This Flower Blooms" to the shrill Jaws/Psycho-esque intro on "Who Dat Boy", Tyler's production and arrangement chops are in peak form. In stark contrast to his past sarcasm and machismo is the raw emotion shared throughout this album. Tyler allows his loneliness, depression, and most notably, sexual orientation to be expressed so honestly on this album that it completely changes how one evaluates his entire back catalog of lyricism. Whether Flower Boy is viewed as a "coming out" album or just a bunch of expertly crafted bangers and ballads, it warrants multiple listens. - Chris Thiessen


8. Migos - Culture (Quality Control / 300)

In a year when Atlanta-based hip-hop rose to even greater national prominence, several artists released albums ranking among their best work – 2 Chainz's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Future's HNDRXX, Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls, Playboi Carti's self-titled debut, Gucci Mane's Mr. Davis and so on. Migos' Culture is definitely, defiantly their most full-color, sophisticated album. They've taken their wordy, frenetic style of trap-rap and built it into larger-than-life anthems that wield their potent tools of trade –descriptive yet code-like language, a palette of sounds – like a blazing axeman on the biggest of rock stages. Front-loaded with some of the biggest hip-hop singles of the year, Culture gets hazier and deeper as it goes, even when the surface-level subject-matter concentrates on live-for-the-moment fatalism. – Dave Heaton


7. Open Mike Eagle - Brick Body Kids Still Daydream (Mello Music)

"I promise you, I will never fit in your descriptions" Open Mike Eagle says in his hook on "Brick Body Complex." OME is an atypical rapper making atypical music. More whimsical than aggressive, more clever than stylish, more high mids than low bass, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is no exception. In fact, it's one of the more laid back and introspective album's he's ever made. But the themes on the album are firmly within the overarching narrative of hip hop. Brick Body Kids is about the Robert Taylor housing projects in Chicago and the times that Mike spent there with his aunt and cousins. It's about the hard facades people often wear, about the systems of power in America and especially in cities like Chicago, and about coming to terms with loss and devastation that turns one's world upside down. Open Mike Eagle delivers heartfelt, humorous, and thought-provoking weirdo rap that continues to defy description. - Dan Kok



6. Jay-Z - 4:44 (Roc Nation)

A dozen or so albums into his career, with multiple retirements and comebacks along the way, Jay-Z came through in 2017 with the type of album it would have been hard to predict from him at this point. As much as he's built his career around his own mythology, especially the story of his pre-music years, he's been a generally cagey figure – not wearing his heart on his sleeve. 4:44 is an overt attempt to deviate from that and challenge himself, opening with the self-eviscerating "Kill Jay Z" and on other tracks responding to specific allegations and stories about him. Produced nearly entirely by No I.D. (an artistically rewarding approach, as demonstrated on Vince Staples' Summertime '06 and Common's The Dreamer/The Believer and Nobody's Smiling), the album utilizes a sample-heavy, classic soul-based sound that heightens the feeling of vulnerability and emotional depth, and accentuates the extent to which Jay-Z's more introspective raps reflect on community concerns, not just on his own persona. – Dave Heaton

Music

Nothing But a Good Time: An Interview with Oneohtrix Point Never

Paul Carr
Photo: Warp Records

As a genre-bending electronic artist, Oneohtrix Point Never has never had a challenge quite like a film score before, and for Good Time, he gives it his all, pulling out every trick in his sleeve (and an Iggy Pop collaboration) to land the emotions perfectly.

At it's core, the film Good Time is about one thing: brothers.

Underpinning everything is the relationship between the central protagonists Connie (played by Robert Pattinson) and Nick (played by co-director Ben Safdie) as they both find themselves lost without the reassuring ballast of their sibling. After a botched robbery, and a frenetic run from the police, Nick is arrested, leaving his brother to find the bail money to get him out. What follows are Connie's increasingly frantic attempts to get the money to do what he has always done in his own, often delusional way -- look out for his brother.

Reviews

When One's 'True Sex' Is Discovered in America

The rich portraits Skidmore creates of these trans men can help illuminate not only their lives but also the lives of many other trans people who remain undiscovered and anonymous.

Transgender people have been in the news a lot recently, often in connection with activities that cisgender people take for granted, like using public restrooms, acquiring official identification, competing in sports, or serving in the military. Given the tone of some of the news coverage, you'd think transgender people were a brand-new phenomenon, perhaps a product of our so-called modern liberal society or some kind of made-up thing invented to shock the public on slow news days. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Music

Belle & Sebastian: How to Solve Our Human Problems Part 1 EP

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

Belle & Sebastian may be 20 years older, but the band still feels young. That's the problem of being human. There's not a person over 40 that doesn't feel 20.

When Belle & Sebastian were just starting out, they released three EPs, Dog on Wheels, Lazy Line Painter Jane and 3.. 6.. 9 Seconds of Light, over a six-month period that earned them much critical and popular acclaim. These EPs cemented the group's reputation as the premier twee indie band. The music was charming: effusively soft, self-reflective and fun. The lyrics celebrated innocence lost and found and lost again combined with chamber pop instrumentation that suggested the inherent value of formal feelings. The songs resembled extended sighs during a crass commercial era of Spice Girls, R Kelly, and boy band manufactured naïveté.

