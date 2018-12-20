The 12 Best Dance Tracks of 2018
From the raw, dance-punk rush of ADULT. to the stadium-sized anthems of Rüfüs du Sol, here are some of the endlessly addictive dance tracks of the year.
For the third consecutive year, global music sales have flourished, online streaming has become the record industry's most profitable revenue source, and artists are still rarely compensated at an equitable rate exceeding the time and investment they have put into their craft. Nothing revelatory there, but maybe this news points to a possible shift in the pervasiveness of international music piracy. Maybe. On the other hand, festivals continue to draw ire each time someone tragically overdoses, yet thousands of fans continue to flood these mass, tented parties to witness their idols up close and personal. In the world of electronic dance music, a simple Google search inevitably brings up a barrage of articles proclaiming its impending demise. Funny, but these same commentary pieces have been popping up for years and years, and they rarely seem to highlight any other genre. News flash: It is not disappearing into the ether anytime soon.
This year marked the devastating suicide of Swedish DJ Avicii, whose success was integral in bringing EDM into the mainstream. House music legend Frankie Knuckles and NYC DJ and club innovator David Mancuso passed away in recent years, but the loss of Avicii at the age of 28 in his prime, was seemingly more impactful, devastating the entire industry. Regardless of whether or not you believe his output was groundbreaking, his influence was widespread. In an interview with the London Evening Standard in 2013 he said, "since it got so big in America the past couple of years, dance music is taking over everywhere. It's important that it keeps changing, so it doesn't become a fad." Five years later and it is still alive and kicking, with many musicians pushing the genre in exciting directions.
Some say that artists are on the brink of becoming eclipsed by algorithms and the machines are taking over. That may seem a bit paranoid, but this year, French collective SKYGGE presented the first album ever composed by AI software and artists, called Hello World. Charming as is it was (and it has some fabulous highlights), the human element with Kiesza, C Duncan, JATA, and the Pirouettes, really imbued the record with a warmth that no computer thus far can simulate. That day may come, but there will always be real musicians out there who innovate, rise above the formulaic tripe, and bring something novel and exciting to the table.
Billboard's 2018 charts place the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, and Calvin Harris at the top of the list as the most successful dance and electronic acts of the year. None of these DJs or producers are found within the collection below, but you will find 12 incredible tracks from artists both indie and mainstream. From the raw, dance-punk rush of ADULT. to the stadium-sized anthems of Rüfüs du Sol, here are some of the endlessly addictive dance tracks of the year.
12. Valentino Khan - "Lick It"
No boundaries. There isn't a genre LA-based music producer and DJ Valentino Khan hasn't dipped his fingers into since he made a splash in 2013 with his worldwide hit with Diplo, "Bubble Butt", for Major Lazer's album Free the Universe. The 31-year-old released his debut EP In Khan We Trust in 2014 and has swiftly established himself as a sought-after remixer for everyone from M.I.A. to Paul McCartney, and produced hip-hop for Grammy-winning artists such as Bruno Mars and T.I.
Following the success of "Pump" and "Deep Down Low", Khan delivers the goods once again with the saucy banger "Lick It". A classic house track in the making, this salacious single with its wobbly, disorienting bass line hits all the right spots. A dark, raspy voice dipped in honey instructs you to "pat it, lick it, pull it down", and once the first mammoth drop arrives, it's virtually impossible to sit still. Kudos to director Drew Kirsch, for his eye-popping, color-splashed interpretation of Khan's red-hot track. I'll never look at a tennis ball or a Rubik's Cube the same.
+ + +
Image by geralt (CC0 Creative Commons / Pixabay)
+ + +
11. CHANEY - "My House"
In late August, UK artist and producer CHANEY (Theo Altieri) dropped his debut EP #SaveSwindon, a brisk, four-track love affair with house music overlaid with a soulful vocal performance not far removed from that of Birmingham producer Joe Flory (Amateur Best, Primary 1). Altieri's previous singles "Dixons" and "Let You Know" gained over 70,000 and 300,000 streams alone on Spotify, so it was no surprise when his latest track "My House" began to set the chart a flurry.
Taking its beat-driven inspiration from the spirit of the defunct but iconic Manchester club Haçienda, blended with a gritty street vibe, CHANEY welcomes you into his home under the prerequisite that you take off your shoes and never spill drinks on the island in his kitchen. This ode to house rules, homicidal tendencies, and pesky neighbors is quite possibly the most off-kilter club track of the year, but Altieri's unique, indie-flavored take on dance music is most welcome in a sea of uninspired EDM clones.
+ + +
10. Lauer - "Mirrors (feat. Jasnau)"
Frankfurt-based DJ and producer Philipp Lauer, recently released his latest album Power in November of this year, a fearless shift from the chunky house, electro, and etherial Balearic compositions of his solo output and as one half of remix squad Tuff City Kids. On this third outing, his love for '80s synthpop envelops these nine cleverly crafted offerings with twinkly, Roland-style arpeggios, stabbing analog synths, and atmospheric instrumentals.
Jasnau, the striking baritone vocalist (think a fusion of Robert Smith and David Gahan) last seen on Lauer's Borndom and Tuff City Kid's debut record Adoldesscent, returns for the album's "Sweet Dreams"-esque title track and the infectious "Mirrors". This pulsing lament to love lost is both an anthemic highlight of the collection, and a rare lyrical moment within modern dance music, one that offers its singer a moment of self-reflection leading to an empowered state of clarity.
+ + +
9. Femme - "Be Shy (feat. NOVA)"
UK singer-songwriter and record producer Femme (Laura Bettison) followed up her genre-defying 2016 debut album Debutante with an album of remixes and two electro-licked singles "Angel" and "Fire with Fire", signifying a notable shift in her signature sound. Then in September, she released the 2.0 EP, and things got really interesting. From the chunky electro-piano stomper of "All For You", to the Röyksopp-reminiscent "Tied Together", this short, spectacular, four-track collection contained one of the year's best dance-pop singles with "Be Shy".
Teaming up with fellow British singer-songwriter NOVA, Bettison sings, "We all fall out of love / We don't know how to fix this / We are moments away from being broken to pieces", before dropping one of the sexiest bass lines of the year. Not to say that her punky, alt-pop princess persona wasn't altogether charming, but she's pushing her sound in exciting new directions. File this under club culture queen on the rise. Bring on that sophomore album.
+ + +
8. Azealia Banks - "Anna Wintour"
Love her, hate her, or find yourself shrugging with indifference, it's almost impossible to ignore the immense talents of Azealia Amanda Banks when she's on the top of her game. Following her adventurous mixtapes Fantasea and Slay-Z, along with her much-delayed, but critically acclaimed debut Broke with Expensive Taste, the NYC artist unleashed "Anna Wintour".
The first single from her upcoming sophomore album, Fantasea II: The Second Wave, this fierce house track is a nod to the revered British-American editor of Vogue, and an homage to the sassy sound of the vogueing ball culture of the '70s and '80s. Produced by legendary DJ, artist, remixer and record executive Junior Sanchez, this blistering paean to self-empowerment proves once again that the woman can wail like the greats and devour other rappers with a simple flick of her tongue.
+ + +