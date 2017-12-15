Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Conrad Winslow: The Perfect Nothing Catalog

Andy Jurik
5m
Photo: Ryan Hallsten

With The Perfect Nothing Catalog, composer Conrad Winslow explores attention and arrangement with assistance from the Cadillac Moon Ensemble and Aaron Roche.

The Perfect Nothing Catalog
Conrad Winslow

Innova

17 Nov 2017

Amazon
iTunes
Other

The album cover, in a way, tells you everything. It's simple: a cardboard box with two pieces of tape: one from the box's original packing, the other haphazardly slapped on. They imply two separate states–ordering and reordering, original state and redefined context. The Perfect Nothing Catalog, the debut recording from Alaska-born, Brooklyn-based composer Conrad Winslow, invokes this very idea of objects and ideas placed, shuffled, and replaced, provoking questions of how arrangement shapes meaning.

The title work, an electroacoustic suite of six movements, was composed for the Cadillac Moon Ensemble, an unusual and striking group made up of violin, flutes, cello, and percussion. The opening movement "mixed bag" is just that, an assortment of stomps, string melodies, scratches, and glitches. "tunes" features more melodic material, sprightly and melancholy melodies spliced against electronic grinding and clattering. Velcro, zippers, whistles, and creeping harmonics converge in "materials" while "devices" lingers in reverb, dreamlike glissandi, and electronic incursions.

Composed in 2014 much of The Perfect Nothing Catalog was influenced by a 2013 art installation of the same name by Frank Traynor. Traynor's installation examined the idea of curation and limited control and how the meaning of an object can change depending on placement and proximity. Likewise, playwright Caryl Churchill's 2012 work Love & Information, a play constructed of small, non-repeating scenes, served as another inspiration. This overarching idea of how smaller, somewhat restricted episodes relate to one another begs questions not just of the artist's intent, but our own preconceived notion and perceptions to everyday objects, emotions, and experiences.

Taken all together Winslow's work asks the listener to consider what these brief episodes mean, both isolated and placed against one another. Does the sound of recorded velcro mean anything different when placed after a cello or before the sound of footsteps? How are these sounds and textures defined by similar and contrasting material? Penultimate movement "controls" begins with footsteps and an electric howl–is this threatening? Does it merely indicate a beginning? What about the violin and vibraphone dialogue that follows? "coda" closes the work with more of the same, elements that initially seem disjunct yet take on new meaning in the greater context of the suite.

The work premiered in December 2014, and the liner notes describe the performance. The performers donned a toga-like garb designed by Traynor, their movements and gestures becoming as much a part of the performance as the music itself. It's impossible not to think about what the theatrical element would add the work as a complete whole. An implication of something somewhat lacking, perhaps, although the composition itself packs enough curiosity and substance for the adept listener. Co-producer Aaron Roche deserves laud alongside Winslow for building such an evocative audio landscape.

"Ellipsis Rules", the first standalone track on the album, examines the balance of resonance between vibraphone and electronic manipulations. The interactions between the two seem less based on actual musical material but, rather, the tonal colors that blend and contrast between the analog and the digital. "Benediction" for piano and guitar undergoes more sound manipulation, yet these electronic elements adds to the work more than detract. A cycling of 28 chords, it's an undeniably introverted work dealing with space and variation. As a musical meditation, it feels more accessible than the Perfect Nothing suite, taking into consideration more musical elements than philosophical ones.

The Cadillac Moon ensemble returns on "Abiding Shapes", a composition inspired by waveforms–sine, square waves, etc. Stretching out over ten minutes it explores colors and gestures among the four players, a severe test for the quartet. The work is a fantastic journey that demonstrates both Cadillac Moon's ensemble unity and Winslow's prowess as a composer with intent.

conrad winslow modern classical classical cadillac moon ensemble aaron roche
7
Music

The 70 Best Songs of 2017

The year in song reflected the state of the world around us. Here are the 70 songs that spoke to us this year.

70. The Horrors - "Machine"

On their fifth album V, the Horrors expand on the bright, psychedelic territory they explored with Luminous, anchoring the ten new tracks with retro synths and guitar fuzz freakouts. "Machine" is the delicious outlier and the most vitriolic cut on the record, with Faris Badwan belting out accusations to the song's subject, who may even be us. The concept of alienation is nothing new, but here the Brits incorporate a beautiful metaphor of an insect trapped in amber as an illustration of the human caught within modernity. Whether our trappings are technological, psychological, or something else entirely makes the statement all the more chilling. - Tristan Kneschke

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best songs of 2017 best songs best of 017
Music

The Best Shoegaze and Dream Pop of 2017

This has been a remarkable year for shoegaze. If it were only for the re-raising of two central pillars of the initial scene it would still have been enough, but that wasn't even the half of it.

It hardly needs to be said that the last 12 months haven't been everyone's favorite, but it does deserve to be noted that 2017 has been a remarkable year for shoegaze. If it were only for the re-raising of two central pillars of the initial scene it would still have been enough, but that wasn't even the half of it. Other longtime dreamers either reappeared or kept up their recent hot streaks, and a number of relative newcomers established their place in what has become one of the more robust rock subgenre subcultures out there.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 shoegaze dream pop slowdive ride deafcult lowly froth panda riot fazerdaze jefre cantu-ledesma blankenberge the stargazer lilies airiel the telescopes
Theatre

​'The Ferryman': Ephemeral Ideas, Eternal Tragedies

The current cast of The Ferryman in London's West End. Photo by Johan Persson. (Courtesy of The Corner Shop)

Staggeringly multi-layered, dangerously fast-paced and rich in characterizations, dialogue and context, Jez Butterworth's new hit about a family during the time of Ireland's the Troubles leaves the audience breathless, sweaty and tearful, in a nightmarish, dry-heaving haze.

"Vanishing. It's a powerful word, that"

Northern Ireland, Rural Derry, 1981, nighttime. The local ringleader of the Irish Republican Army gun-toting comrades ambushes a priest and tells him that the body of one Seamus Carney has been recovered. It is said that the man had spent a full ten years rotting in a bog. The IRA gunslinger, Muldoon, orders the priest to arrange for the Carney family not to utter a word of what had happened to the wretched man.

Keep reading... Show less
irish republican army jez butterworth performance-oriented the troubles drama sam mendes tragedy rob howell sonia friedman peter mumford black comedy thriller rosalie craig owen mcdonnell justin edwards the ferryman
9
Film

In 'Downsizing' Shrinking Means Big Money and Bigger Problems

Matt Damon and Jason Sudeikis in Downsizing (2017) (Photo by Photo credit: Paramount Pictures - © 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.) (IMDB)

Being the size of a dog's chew toy might not be to everybody's taste, but it's certainly a shortcut to a kind of upper middle-class luxury unobtainable for most of humanity.

Just imagine you're a character in Alexander Payne's circuitous and occasionally perceptive new comedy Downsizing: You were pre-med, but you dropped out of school to take care of your mother. Now you're an occupational therapist at Omaha Steaks. You and your wife are treading water both economically and in your relationship. But still, you face every day with just enough gee-whiz optimism that life never quite turns into a grind. But then, something happens. Some Swedish researchers figured out a way to shrink the average human down to a mere five inches tall without any adverse side effects. There are risks to avoid, like not leaving metal fillings in during the shrinking process (exploding heads, you know).

Keep reading... Show less
downsizing capitalism consumerism income inequality comedy drama sci-fi alexander payne
8
Music

Godflesh: Post Self

Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Almost 30 years after their inception the extreme experimental spearhead act, Godflesh returns with an album that perfectly sums up their sound, and reveals even more about the oblique and elusive core of the band.

Godflesh has always been a pioneering act, meddling with sounds across diverse genres, and binding them together under the cohesive industrial realm. Formed by Justin K. Broadrick and C.G. Green after disbanding their previous band Fall of Because, Godflesh went on to release some of the seminal works of the extreme experimental music from the late '80s to its break-up in 2002. From the harsh, punishing Streatcleaner to the atmospheric Pure, experiments with hip-hop structures in Us and Them and the post-metal tempering in Selfless and Hymns, the band was constantly morphing and with every release they presented something always enticing and novel. It is no coincidence that Godflesh is considered an influence on a number of artists ranging from post-metal icons Isis and post-hardcore legends Converge to industrial metal powerhouse Fear Factory and alternative heroes Faith No More.

Keep reading... Show less
godflesh heavy metal metal experimental metal experimental industrial metal post-metal
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image