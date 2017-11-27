Powered by RebelMouse
Ian Ridenhour - "You Help Me Fall Asleep" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
Asheville indie popper once again teams up with director Kira Bursky. Together, the two dive into a wonderland of vibrant visual imagery on their newest music video.

It would be fair to label Asheville, North Carolina indie popper Ian Ridenhour as precocious. Having just turned 18 last June, the piano-pop maestro has developed a burgeoning collective of followers who deeply appreciate his charmingly offbeat musical output. Ridenhour has an innate knack for exploring relatable themes in meticulously-crafted and unorthodox sonic worlds.

Accurate comparisons to Ben Folds Five this side of "Erase Me" aside, the music that Ridenhour continues to put out rides the line between both radio-ready and uncannily individualistic. He hasn't sacrificed a shred of his artistry for the sake of developing an earworm more than the listenable nature of his tunes, like "You Help Me Fall Asleep", naturally happen to be constantly memorable.

The latest in his music video series teaming up with All Around Artsy director, editor, and cinematographer Kira Bursky, the visual presentation of "You Help Me Fall Asleep" only helps in elevating these elements of which his artistic individuality is comprised. It's a wonderland of vibrant imagery featuring a spasmodic plethora of cuts between ideas and symbols that help drive the song's themes home. Bursky describes it as, "A metaphorical look at unbalanced relationships, teen love and the exchange of energy between individuals."

Yesterday's Jukebox: Jackson Browne - 'Running on Empty' (1977)

When that last guitar's been packed away: Forty years ago, Jackson Browne introduced a new kind of concept album.

By 1977 Jackson Browne had released four albums, the most recent one (The Pretender, in 1976) hailed as a commercial and artistic breakthrough, thanks to the singles "Here Come Those Tears Again" and the title track. His discography up to that point was pretty standard singer/songwriter fare that drew comparisons to contemporaries like James Taylor and Cat Stevens. Nobody could have predicted the conceptual shift of his next album, but chart success and critical accolades have proven that Running on Empty, the album he released 40 years ago on 6 December, was probably the right artistic move.

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

The Bug - "Bad ft. Flowdan" (Singles Going Steady)

Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle (Ninja Tune)

This new collaboration between Kevin "The Bug" Martin and Flowdan mixes a lot of sludgy noise with some spot-on lyrical flow.

Chris Ingalls: A brutal, intricate swamp of beats and rhymes, this new collaboration between Kevin "The Bug" Martin and Flowdan mixes a lot of sludgy noise with some spot-on lyrical flow. These two have collaborated frequently in the past (most notably in 2007 on "Skeng"), and it's obvious that the combination of their talents results in songs that just "click." This is one of those examples. A brief, uncomplicated single with a lot to say. [8/10]

'Wonder Wheel' Spins Between Affecting Character Drama and Bizarre Victim Blaming

Juno Temple (IMDB)

Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel takes something of an unforgivable twist, at least in the current zeitgeist.

There are sounds that remind us of summer: the old-timesy jingle of the ice cream truck, sprinklers whizzing back and forth over freshly mowed lawns, darts popping balloons at the state fair. It's in this sort of blissful cacophony that Woody Allen's latest period drama, set in 1950s Coney Island, takes place. But Ginny (Kate Winslet), a middle-aged waitress at the local clam shack, has lost all joy in the ring-a-ding-lings of her carnival town. She's prone to migraines and despair (over the usual stuff: a failed acting career, an unhappy marriage), and with her 40th birthday just around the corner, her miserable existence seems set in stone.

