Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jim White - "Silver Threads" (audio) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
45m
Self-portrait by Jim White

Jim White reminds us that healing is possible on his rocking new track "Silver Threads".

Here's to the holidays. Humankind tends to embrace the winter season as a time to get together and make new memories together. Some use it as a time to reminisce, not only on the good times, but the rockier moments, too.

Jim White does as such on the rocking "Silver Threads". Featuring a driving instrumentation, some catchy "yeah, yeah, yeahs", and a celebratory horn section, one would not be remiss to think of the Georgia singer-songwriter's new jam as a joyous number at first. At the end of the day, too, it's more encouraging than anything else, reminding listeners that even in the face of great loss, healing new beginnings can be made if only we take the time to learn our lessons and step forward on a fresh path in life with grace.

It's also the first tune you will hear from off of his upcoming record, Waffles, Triangles & Jesus. It's set to be released on White's own imprint on 9 February 2018. Special guests will be making appearances on the album, as well, including Holly Golightly and Dead Rock West. For starters, the latter's Cindy Wasserman offers her vocals to "Silver Threads".

"I wrote 'Silver Threads' in the wake of a rough split with an amazing woman who I loved but knew I couldn't stay with. We'd come to this rock and hard place moment and I saw no way to go on," says White. "Being 'the leaver' in a relationship is a resolutely unfamiliar role for me, one that I've continued to struggle with long after her and me parted ways."

He continues, "It just felt wrong that I'd never laid hands on a proper farewell, a way to convey to this beautiful soul the profound gratitude I felt toward her for our years together, for the countless miles we walked side by side through hell and high water. I tried to put my feelings into some coherent form but time and time again words simply failed me. Eventually I surrendered the struggle of expression to song form where, in short order, the backbone of 'Silver Threads' coalesced."

"Set in a fictional train station it's simultaneously a eulogy, a prayer and ultimately an exhortation for the both of us to aim for higher ground as we put the pieces of our lives back together."

"Originally the music was turgid, morose, but the song was not having any of it. Notions of connectivity and hope overran the garden variety self-pitying romantic malaise typical to break-up songs. At that point it was clear I needed help breathing life into the track so I asked vocal spark plug Cindy Wasserman from Dead Rock West to represent the feminine side of this story—it's only fair having a feminine counterpoint right? She jumped in heart and soul and all of a sudden that sad song turned into a romp. How did that happen? I don't know, but I damn sure hope it informs on the arc of healing with me and that fine woman I wrote 'Silver Threads' for."

Related Articles Around the Web
americana premiere jim white
Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Keep reading... Show less
progressive rock progressive metal steven wilson ayreon big big train major parkinson wobbler beardfish rikard sjöblom gungfly pain of salvation caligula's horse mariusz duda lunatic soul riverside sky architect daniel gildenlöw best music of 2017
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb ex eye royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017
Film

Princess Leia May Be Tough, but She Wasn’t Always the Feminist She Is Today

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars (1977) (© LucasFilm.Ltd / IMDB)

The girls in the movie theaters of 1977—who saw Princess Leia as a role model from the first moment she appeared on screen in Star Wars —grew up. So too did Princess Leia.

Today the character of Princess Leia is celebrated as a feminist icon. But the initial reviews of the first Star Wars film in 1977 make clear that Leia wasn't always a feminist. When not characterized as a traditional damsel in distress, reviewers and fans alike drew attention to her "masculinity". In the context of the Vietnam War, masculinity was suspect, linked with a dangerous and militaristic violence. Second wave feminism embraced the antimilitarism of the war protest movement. As such, to the feminists of the '70s, the masculinity of the character of Princess Leia was problematic. It smacked of militarism, foreclosing the possibility of second wave feminists embracing Leia as one of their own.

Keep reading... Show less
star wars masculinity first wave feminism second wave feminism third wave feminism princess leia feminism
Comics

Poetry, Photography and Hybrid Comics: A Softer World

Imagine a daily comic strip on an imaginary newspaper page of dark and genre-disturbing funnies.

Beginning weekly in February 2003, the website ASofterworld.com began publishing a hybrid comics form that combined webcomics, poetry comics, and photocomics. The creators, Joey Comeau and Emily Horne, continued their collaborative project through June 2015, before making a selection available in book form. Anatomy of Melancholy: The Best of a Softer World features roughly 230 of the 1,248 comics archived on the website.

Keep reading... Show less
webcomics poetry comics photocomics joey comeau emily horne anatomy of melancholy: the best of a softer world
8
Music

Scott DuBois: Autumn Wind

Still from "Autumn Wind" video

Scott DuBois is one of those highly capable guitarists who uses subtle tricks to paint broad pictures, and Autumn Wind is one vast modern jazz canvas.

Modern jazz guitarist Scott DuBois has always kept a distance from the business-as-usual jazz guitar antics of Wes Montgomery wannabes, even when he was performing within what has long been considered a traditional jazz ensemble. With Autumn Wind, the follow-up to his 2015 CD Winter Light, DuBois appears to be broadening everything about his art. Not only are the compositions fleshing out, but the personnel hired to record them are growing accordingly.

Keep reading... Show less
jazz chamber music scott dubois post-bop jazz fusion
8
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image