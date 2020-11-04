PopMatters is moving to WordPress in December. We will continue to publish on this site as we work on the move. We aim to make it a seamless experience for readers.

Music

Jim White Invites Us to a 'Misfit's Jubilee'

Steve Horowitz
04 Nov 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Fluff and Gravy Records

"The Divided States of America" relates directly to the US Election Day. As Paul Simon would say, it's a modern desultory philippic about the state of the nation.

Misfit's Jubilee
Jim White

Fluff and Gravy

30 October 2020

The weird and wonderful Jim White is as much a performance artist as he is a musician. He deftly combines different pop styles in juxtaposition with each other. Then White mixes these products with a plethora of noises: snippets of conversation, strained vocals, sound effects, and such. He delivers a layer of verbal commentary (frequently over a bullhorn) on the top. The results on his eighth studio album, Misfit's Jubilee, are Rube Goldberg-type constructions. One waits for songs to fall apart, but they keep going on and on like a magic trick to pre-ordained conclusions.

Let's start with the last cut on the record because it is the timeliest. "The Divided States of America" relates directly to the US Election Day. As Paul Simon would say, it's a modern desultory philippic about the state of the nation. America is an empty place where no one is at home anymore. The song begins with acoustic folk revival affectations, and then the music gets electric and funky, the sound of television news floats in and out, and confusion begins to reign. And then from leftfield, White starts to preach in a dignified, quiet voice, citing the words of George Washington, Emma Lazarus, and Jesus Christ over a harmonica softly blowing "America the Beautiful" in the background.

White's earnestly looking for the "lost America of love" as Allen Ginsberg once named it, where terms like "God Bless America" and "E Pluribus Unum" were meant literally. White's sympathy for the poor immigrant in this trilogy is clear. His idea of making America great again stands in contrast to Trump's. White ends his sermon with the question, "So what happened to that America?" But the track isn't over. A drum machine starts to thump mechanically. The sound of a fast-food restaurant order is heard as if from an empty parking lot. The last words are "fries and a Big Mac". White implies that modern capitalism is at the heart of the problem. Or perhaps the record has just been a road trip, and we are at the end of the journey.

The first song, "Monkey in a Silo", begins with the sound of the loudspeaker in a bus station. An air-conditioned Continental Trailways vehicle is headed out to what seems like various stops across the South. The instrumentation mixes a horn section, a children's xylophone, a plucked guitar, and other odds and ends in the mind of a person "buzzing like a beehive" pondering everything from "Walt Disney, Sigmund Freud and that kid named Beaver".

However, while that guy is on the bus, this is not a concept record. Many songs were written at different times over the years but never fit with the other material on the records White released back then. White recorded these tracks at Studio Caporal in Antwerp. Belgium with drummer Marlon Patton, Geert Hellings on banjo and guitar, and Nicolas Rombouts on bass and keyboards. The ten songs share an absurdist sensibility as well as an instrumental continuity.

As such, there is often something funny going on. Tracks such as "Highway of Lost Hats", "Fighting My Ghosts Again", and especially "My Life's a Stolen Picture", with its long soliloquy about Sasquatch, use pathos and humor to make their points about contemporary civilization. Even the more serious tunes such as "Sum of What We've Been" and "Wonders Never Cease" have moments of mirth. The word "mirth" seems an appropriate term because White's constructions seem purposely antiquated to show the shallowness of contemporary life.

The album's title Misfit's Jubilee suggests it's time for us weirdos to get together and party. Of course, this can't be the case due to the coronavirus pandemic. "But we can dance around in our brain," White notes. That seems like a good idea with this album as a soundtrack.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
americana alternative country fluff and gravy music review jim white
8

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Postcolonial Re-imaginings in Mambèty's 'Touki Bouki'

Restored by the World Cinema Project and now available from The Criterion Collection, Djibril Diop Mambéty's cheeky critique of colonialism, Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena) reveals a great act of myth-making.

Music

LÉON's 'Apart' Is Her Most Directly Personal Work

LÉON's Apart articulates the comedown from being out in the grand uncertainty of the world and attempting to heal from those wounds.

Music

Jim White Invites Us to a 'Misfit's Jubilee'

"The Divided States of America" relates directly to the US Election Day. As Paul Simon would say, it's a modern desultory philippic about the state of the nation.

Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 20-1

These 20 best records of the 2000s feature some familiar faces, but also several that have grown more fond in memory.

Film

When Punk Took on the National Front It Screamed, 'White Riot'!

Rubika Shah's savvy documentary, White Riot, shows punk music's casual flirtation with fascism and the rise of anti-racist punks' hugely popular response headlined by the Clash, Rock Against Racism.

Music

Iller Instinct: An Interview with Hip-Hop Artists Ill Scholars

Ill Scholars MC Mattic and Johnny Madwreck, among hip-hop's newest (though seasoned) progenies, offer an explosive debut album full of heavy, jazz-laden hip-hop.

Music

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" Says Stay Strong in Shared Humanity (premiere)

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" urges to stay strong in our shared humanity against the screaming voices of division. It's a plea for oneness as the US exercises its essential identity as a democracy on 3 November.

Music

'The Great Dismal' Is Nothing's Sharpest and Most Consistent album

After a big lineup change, Philadelphia metal-gazers Nothing play to their strengths on their fourth album, The Great Dismal.

Music

Adulkt Life Feature Huggy Bear Vocalist on 'Book of Curses'

Adulkt Life eschew catchy hooks on Book of Curses, and its brevity works in its favor. At 26 minutes, the band's abrasive punk is quite listenable.

Music

Old School Politicking Gets Powerful Punk Backing on Dead End America's 'Crush the Machine'

Released on Southern Lord to mark the US election, Dead End America spit fire in the direction of Donald Trump on Crush the Machine.

By the Book

When Sunday Comes: Gospel Music in the Soul and Hip-Hop Eras (excerpt)

In this excerpt of Claudrena N. Harold's new book, When Sunday Comes, gospel legend James Cleveland joins the amazing Aretha Franklin to raise the rafters in spirited song.

Claudrena N. Harold
Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 40-21

From breathtaking reformulations of shoegaze to British soul revival, this batch of stellar recordings from the 2000s is an eclectic one.

Music

Jefferson Starship Soar Again with 'Mother of the Sun'

Rock goddess Cathy Richardson speaks out about honoring the legacy of Paul Kantner, songwriting with Grace Slick for the Jefferson Starship's new album, and rocking the vote to dump Trump.

Books

Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll (excerpt)

Ikette Claudia Lennear, rumored to be the inspiration for Mick Jagger's "Brown Sugar", often felt disconnect between her identity as an African American woman and her engagement with rock. Enjoy this excerpt of cultural anthropologist Maureen Mahon's Black Diamond Queens, courtesy of Duke University Press.

Maureen Mahon
Music

Ane Brun's 'After the Great Storm' Features Some of Her Best Songs

The irresolution and unease that pervade Ane Brun's After the Great Storm perfectly mirror the anxiety and social isolation that have engulfed this post-pandemic era.

Music

'Long Hot Summers' Is a Lavish, Long-Overdue Boxed Set from the Style Council

Paul Weller's misunderstood, underappreciated '80s soul-pop outfit the Style Council are the subject of a multi-disc collection that's perfect for the uninitiated and a great nostalgia trip for those who heard it all the first time.

Music

ABBA's 'Super Trouper' at 40

ABBA's winning – if slightly uneven – seventh album Super Trouper is reissued on 45rpm vinyl for its birthday.

Music

The Mountain Goats Find New Sonic Inspiration on 'Getting Into Knives'

John Darnielle explores new sounds on his 19th studio album as the Mountain Goats—and creates his best record in years with Getting Into Knives.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.