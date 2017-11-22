Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jimmy Chamberlin Complex: The Parable

John Garratt
22 November
Photo courtesy of DL Media

Time has dulled the once vibrant approach of the Jimmy Chamberlin Complex.

When drummer Jimmy Chamberlin quit or was fired from the Smashing Pumpkins in 2009, he announced that he was going to focus his attention on the Jimmy Chamberlin Complex. This was good news. The Complex's 2005 debut Life Begins Again was freewheeling and colorful, filled to the brim with psychedelia, heavy pop, and heaping dose of post-rock. Billy Corgan was there, Rob Dickinson was there, even Bill Medley contributed to a track.

Jimmy Chamberlin Complex

The Parable

(Make Records)

Release Date: 17 Nov 2017

It was a strong and promising start, but the 12-year break that followed meant that Chamberlin had to rebuild his band from the ground up once again. The Parable, the Complex's long-awaited second album, throws out the template that worked so well on Life Begins Again and devotes all of its attention to more conventional bop with just a shade of the fusion left over from last time.

Guitarist Sean Woolstenhulme and bassist Billy Mohler remain from the previous lineup while pianist Randy Ingram and saxophonist Chris Speed join in to round things out. When it comes to contemporary jazz, Chris Speed has played with nearly everyone. When it comes to Woolstenhulme, Mohler is fooling absolutely no one when he says "Sean's never played a jazz gig in his life." They give him credit for "courage" in joining the band, even though his solo on The Parable's opener "Horus and the Pharaoh" sounds like he is genuinely out of his depth. The dead, disaffected guitar sound that is symptomatic of 21st-century indie rock creates an all-around numbing effect through The Parable's otherwise stellar originals. Some of his passages even sound like they were copied and pasted.

Fortunately, most of the other elements fall neatly into place. Speed strikes up a pretty good melody on "El Born", handing the piece off to Ingram for a sturdy solo. "Thoughts of Days Long Past" is The Parable's slow, thoughtful number that allows all five musicians to prolong each musical thought that happens to find its way into the studio. "Dance of the Grebe" seems to take a cue from Dave Holland's Conference of the Birds, using jazz to mimic certain aviary phenomenon. Says Chamberlin of the ritual; "The dance of the grebe is cool, right? If you've never seen it, you would never forget it. It's like, 'What the hell is that bird doing, man?'"

When it comes to Jimmy Chamberlin's own performances, all six tracks help to offer up more of what drew music fans to him all those years ago when Gish first appeared -- an uncanny control of his snare coupled with fills that paid nods to Keith Moon as well as Dennis Chambers. But context is everything, and The Parable feels like a muted version of what Chamberlin and his band are capable of. Somewhere in the press release is a mention of how Billy Mohler wants to make three more albums with the Complex this year. This is a splendid idea. They can, and need, to outdo The Parable.

Music

The 10 AC/DC Songs That Are More Important Than You Think

Jesse Fink

In the wake of Malcolm Young's passing, Jesse Fink, author of The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, offers up his top 10 AC/DC songs, each seasoned with a dash of backstory.

In the wake of Malcolm Young's passing, Jesse Fink, author of The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, offers up his top 10 AC/DC songs, each seasoned with a dash of backstory.

Music

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

TV

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

Music

Native Run - "Sleeping in the Bed I Made" (video) (premiere)

Native Run brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way.

As indicated by their Facebook biography, Virginia's own Native Run began one fateful day when Rachel Beauregard and Bryan Dawley first joined forces at the behest of mutual friends. Within hours of practice, "magic started exploding everywhere", and their groovy, soul-bearing country music quickly began to be recognized on a national level by the likes of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and beyond.

Music

Paul Kelly: Life Is Fine

Paul Kelly is front and center, singing in a conversational voice or playing in an intimate manner. In this age of trouble, Kelly offers solace in vernacular tones.

In an interview with an Australian publication, Aussie singer-songwriter Paul Kelly explained that the title of his latest release Life Is Fine can be understood in two ways. The first and most obvious one is that life is a good thing. The other interpretation is that life hangs by a thin thread. Life should be treasured because it can end at any time. Kelly did not write the lyrics to the title song. He put the words of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes to melody.

