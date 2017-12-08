Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Our Lady Peace - "Nice to Meet You" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
3h
Photo: Ashley Osborn

Our Lady Peace's latest music video is yet another compellingly human installment in their ongoing series starring Matthew Santoro.

When acclaimed Toronto rockers Our Lady Peace released the first half of their latest album, Somethingness, earlier this year, it was to even further fanfare than usual. Not only was it their first output in five good years, but the four songs present on the record represent a true return to the guitar-driven, anthemic rock-and-roll that they've been known and loved for since 1992.

"Nice to Meet You" rounds the EP out as its soaring closing track. Like those before it, it's now been treated to a music video featuring renowned YouTuber Matthew Santoro as its lead character. This time around, we once again join Santoro during work hours as he commits to ride-sharing throughout nighttime city streets.

His next passenger is a young woman who's been done some sort of wrong, and Santoro spends the drive acting as an empathetic shoulder to cry on and someone to get angry with. It's a bit more open to interpretation than the videos that it succeeds since there are no lines spoken by the actors this go-around. The varied emotional states that the actors portray here effectively portrays the endless sides of the human spirit, and it's a vital, captivating piece to behold.

The video is the newest installment in the band's ongoing concept series of videos starring Santoro, wherein he plays an Uber driver acting as the audience for candid snapshots of his passengers' lives. As has become commonplace in each of these videos, it's just as poignant as the last. The underlying factor that strings them all together as a continuing story beyond Santoro's involvement is the sheer humanity put on display in each video.

Our Lady Peace themselves may not show up in any of them, but they don't need to. Their series maintains a raw emotional link throughout, weaving evocative vignettes for fans that are far more valuable than the typical music video aims to be.

Related Articles Around the Web
rock premiere our lady peace matthew santoro
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Music

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2017

In Americana music the present is female. Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.

If a single moment best illustrates the current divide between Americana music and mainstream country music, it was Sturgill Simpson busking in the street outside the CMA Awards in Nashville. While Simpson played his guitar and sang in a sort of renegade-outsider protest, Garth Brooks was onstage lip-syncindg his way to Entertainer of the Year. Americana music is, of course, a sprawling range of roots genres that incorporates traditional aspects of country, blues, soul, bluegrass, etc., but often represents an amalgamation or reconstitution of those styles. But one common aspect of the music that Simpson appeared to be championing during his bit of street theater is the independence, artistic purity, and authenticity at the heart of Americana music. Clearly, that spirit is alive and well in the hundreds of releases each year that could be filed under Americana's vast umbrella.

Keep reading... Show less
americana sarah shook & the disarmers angaleena presley chuck prophet justin townes earle nikki lane valerie june david rawlings whitney rose rhiannon giddens natalie hemby shelby lynne allison moorer john moreland hurray for the riff raff lilly hiatt jason isbell jason isbell and the 400 unit​ Bloodshot records Thirty Tigers New West Records acony records Six Shooter records concord Records 4AD records Nonesuch records best music of 2017
Books

Imagine Fighting Fascism

Two recently translated works -- Lydie Salvayre's Cry, Mother Spain and Joan Sales' Uncertain Glory -- bring to life the profound complexity of an early struggle against fascism, the Spanish Civil War.

There are several ways to write about the Spanish Civil War, that sorry three-year prelude to World War II which saw a struggling leftist democracy challenged and ultimately defeated by a fascist military coup.

Keep reading... Show less
lydie salvayre cry mother spain joan sale uncertain glory spanish civil war ramon j. sender andre malraux laurie lee arthur koestler george orwell literature fascism
8
Film

In 'Quest', Inner-City American Life Is Given the Treatment It Deserves

(IMDB)

Director Jonathan Olshefski has made a stirring call for the placement of low-income, inner-city families into our collective consciousness.

Jonathan Olshefski's Quest is an empathy driven cinéma vérité documentary which charts ten years (2007 to 2016) in the life of the Raineys: an artistically driven, community activist orientated low-income family residing in North Central, Philadelphia.

Keep reading... Show less
jonathan olshefski documentary family music cinéma vérité philadelphia working class culture working poor quest
8
Music

R.E.M. Releases Mini Documentary About 'Automatic for the People'

img.youtube.com

On the heels of the release of the 25th anniversary of the '90s classic album Automatic for the People, R.E.M. has created a mini documentary that's playing on YouTube. Automatic Unearthed goes behind the scenes to detail the creation of the album. Interviews with the band members detail the record's history and its intent, as well as the cultural importance and how it reflects its time.

"Culturally, 1992 in America was not an easy place to be," says Michael Stipe. "We'd been through 12 years of politically the darkest era America had ever seen with (Ronald) Reagan, (George) Bush and AIDS. I think the record was a response to that. I wanted to make a record about loss, transition and death—the biggest transition we all know."

Related Articles Around the Web
R.E.M. Music Documentary Peter Buck Michael Stipe Mike Mills Automatic For The People alternative rock folk rock college rock jangle pop
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image