California Duo ØZWALD Explore Dazzling Pop/Rock Deductions on "Dream Child" (premiere)
A collaboration between Jason Wade (Lifehouse) and Steve Stout (Blondfire)—both of whom provide vocals and instrumentation—Californian duo ØZWALD recorded their debut LP, Sweet Delirium, in less than two weeks. Touching upon universal heartbreak and hardships, the record exudes sunny pop/rock hooks and arrangements that stem from the pair's mutual love for the psychedelia of the 1960s and 1970s. Every track offers a memorable and individualized glimpse into their cool, glistening aesthetic, and the LP's second selection, "Dream Child", is easily a standout of the dozen.
According to the band, "'Dream Child' pushes back on a world where everyone is always telling you what you can and can't do. As soon as you believe them, that's when your dreams die." Dominated by cheerful whistles and handclaps that recall artists like Portugal the Man and the Great Depression, the song's clean guitar strums, steady beat, rebelliously hip verses, and victoriously radiant choruses make it an infectiously motivational morsel that sparks sing-along exhilaration.
Fortunately, the rest of Sweet Delirium fares just as well in different ways, so it's almost guaranteed to rank highly on year-end genre lists. Be sure to check out "Dream Child" above and let us know what you think. As for Sweet Delirium, it arrives on 5 April via ALLSWELL Records.