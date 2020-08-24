Music

English Folkie Richard Dawson's 'Republic of Geordieland' Features Some of His Best Songs

Daniel Bromfield
24 Aug 2020
Photo:

This Bandcamp-exclusive "dog's dinner" is better than Richard Dawson gives it credit for and features some of his best songs and guitar playing.

Republic of Geordieland
Richard Dawson

Independent

7 August 2020

Richard Dawson has a bit at his shows where he stomps his feet onstage and bellows into the mic at frighteningly close proximity to his audience, sans instrument, often singing about some unpleasant scene from British folklore like a horse being beaten to death. Usually, men who behave this way in bars and clubs get thrown out, but Dawson gets away with it for a few reasons. One is his physical presence: he's a large, hirsute man who makes the fact of his body known in both his full-throated singing and the way the sound of his fingers attacking his guitar's fretboard is often as important as what comes out of the amp. He barely needs an instrument to make his presence known. The other reason is that he's an unbelievable songwriter. Just absurdly talented. Rarely does he tell a story that's not fascinating. Like attentive children, we follow the twists and turns in his narratives until they end—sometimes unhappily, but not as often as we're used to in the pessimistic world of rock 'n' roll.

It makes sense, then, for his new Bandcamp exclusive Republic of Geordieland to split the singer-guitarist into two halves: singer and guitarist. Three of these songs are a capella, two of them continuing in the tradition of his astounding 2017 album Peasant in being named for their protagonists' professions. Most of the rest are solo guitar, accompanied on the 15-minute "The Minotaur of Cowhill" by the scratch of a drum machine. It's less lavish than Peasant or last year's 2020, but it stands among his early works like The Glass Trunk and Nothing Important. It's a sterling example of what may become one of the defining musical hallmarks of the COVID era: the Bandcamp Friday exclusive, the best way for artists to make money off of experimental japes since the retail mixtape.

"Felon" is the best song here. A boy is sent to prison for a paltry crime. His father hugs him before he's marched into a reeking dungeon filled with maggot-infested bodies. Here Dawson gets the chance to indulge the rich olfactory detail that characterizes much of his work. From no other songwriter, do we get such a sense of how the scenarios in their songs might smell, and his turns of phrase that surprise with each new word, like "my unofficial protector showed me the rudiments of gambling with pebbles". Because of the touching scene with the boy's father, we root for him to make it out alive. Lo and behold, he does. Nihilism is good and fine, but sometimes a happy ending can be just what we need, and Dawson loves his characters enough to show them mercy even in the brutal world he often describes.

"Almsgiver" is another family drama, in this case, the story of a son reduced to begging on the street and the father's desperate quest to find him. "Derwentwater Farewell" is a traditional song with rather less personality than the originals but plenty of the obtuse, medieval Englishness we expect from Dawson. The four guitar instrumentals are the most enjoyable things here, reminding us how essential a role Dawson's ragged yet reassuring guitar tone plays in defining his universe. Meanwhile, "A Very Fine Horse" is a funereal procession of keyboard loops reminiscent of early 2010s digital folk projects like Dirty Beaches and Daughn Gibson. And then there's "The Minotaur of Cowhill", which takes up a full third of the album. Dawson describes it as being like "a maze", and indeed it's more of an obstacle than an enjoyable listen, especially once we've figured out the pattern and realize once it's started that we're in for 15 more minutes of that.

Dawson describes Geordieland as a "dog's dinner", which is underselling it a little. "Felon" and "The Almsgiver" are on par with the writing on any of his records, the guitar music is consistently enjoyable, and the one thing keeping it from being a highlight of his discography is "The Minotaur of Cowhill". Upon seeing the title and track length, I anticipated something like the two 15-minute-plussers on his 2014 breakthrough Nothing Important, each of which told a little saga in miniature over ruthlessly attacked electric guitar. Had "The Minotaur of Cowhill" been the one track to unite Dawson's guitar and voice, the album would've been split into even thirds rather than jostling halves.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folk british folk music review richard dawson
7


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Video Age Show How Much They Love the 1980s on 'Pleasure Line'

Pleasure Line shows that Video Age clearly have the musical chops to pull off a precise pastiche, but it also shows a band that went too far down that rabbit hole.

Music

Molly Tuttle Wishes She Was with You on Her New Stunning Cover LP

Americana's Molly Tuttle taught herself how to use Pro Tools to record and engineer ten much loved songs while stuck at home alone for …but I'd rather be with you.

Music

Taylor Swift's "seven" Marks the End of Innocence

Taylor Swift's childhood has frequently acted as the rare domain that can neither be snatched by tabloids nor staked out by fans, but "seven" presents a narrative of innocence dragged out of a child by abuse.

Music

Cut Copy Trade in Accessibility for Expansion on 'Freeze, Melt'

On Freeze, Melt, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music.

Music

English Folkie Richard Dawson's 'Republic of Geordieland' Features Some of His Best Songs

This Bandcamp-exclusive "dog's dinner" is better than Richard Dawson gives it credit for and features some of his best songs and guitar playing.

Music

Lita Sings a Tale of the Blonde from Trastevere on "Bionda" (premiere)

Roman singer Lita, now in Los Angeles, reconnects with her roots on her new single, "Bionda". Lita aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

Books

Privacy and Alt-Right Transhumanism in Hari Kunzru's 'Red Pill'

Kunzru excels in capturing the geist in alt-right circles in his latest work, Red Pill, from the callous philosophy down to the very language.

Film

Michael Almereyda's 'Tesla' Imagines Its Man

Faced with the limitations of historical documentation of inventor Nikolai Tesla, director Michael Almereyda and actor Ethan Hawke choose instead to convey his spirit.

Music

The Killers' 'Imploding the Mirage' Promises Dynamite Rock Yet Delivers Tepid Synthpop

Imploding the Mirage marginally reinvents the Killers' sound, but the lyrics problematically redesign archaic ideology, resulting in a regressive album.

Music

Old 97's' 'Twelfth' Is Masterful

The years have fallen quite well upon Old 97's as Twelfth stands out as masterful even among their stacked discography.

Music

Black Marble Meet 'Johnny and Mary' on New Covers EP

On I Must Be Living Twice, Black Marble pleases fans with studio versions of recent live covers of songs by Robert Palmer, Wire, the Field Mice, and Grouper.

Music

Nashville's Brontë Fall Have Finished with School

Folk-pop's Brontë Fall opt for a black leather jacket instead of a wedding dress in their version of Finishing School.

Music

Andrew Cedermark Forges His Unique Path on 'Fort/Da' (premiere + interview)

New Jersey indie rocker Andrew Cedermark was never interested in a career in music. His forthcoming third record Fort/Da shows that "professionalism" is overrated.

Music

Funky Starwolf Has a "Bad Feeling" (premiere)

St. Louis funk-poppers Starwolf release "Bad Feeling" in which dreamy funk and soul vibes abound.

Film

"Just Don't Believe Truth" in John Cassavetes' 'Husbands'

The pugnacious characters in Cassavetes' Husbands couch their inauthenticity in bullying. For them, anger is more authentic than placidity, rage more authentic than sadness, cruelty more authentic than kindness.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Teaching Miyazaki's Films in the Time of Pandemic

Miyazaki's powerful worldview speaks to our times in striking ways: the hidden terror of the natural world; the need for truth and compassion; the humanism in the face of adversity.

Music

The Lemon Twigs Amp Up the Glam Rock Obsession on 'Songs for the General Public'

The Lemon Twigs' influences and tastes run deep, and Songs for the General Public shows that they can wrap all these ideas into a beautiful, oddly consistent package.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.