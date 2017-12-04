Powered by RebelMouse
Books

'Ants Among Elephants' Is a Riveting Account of Left-wing Politics and Casteism in India

Subashini Navaratnam
59m

Sujatha Gidla's memoir is an example of history as told from down below, by the people who were involved in the labour and caste protests and the women who did the reproductive labour for the revolutionaries.

Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India is Sujatha Gidla's account of her family in a tumultuous time during India's period of independence. As the third generation of a Christian Dalit family of the Mala caste, she grew up in the state of Andhra, as it was known just after Independence. The state is now known as Andhra Pradesh after merging with Hyderabad in 1956. In the Hindu caste system, the Dalits or "untouchables" are considered to be the lowest caste and treated as absolute outsiders. Because caste is a hereditary system, there are various forms of brutalities and impingement on Dalit people that vary from place to place, but the commonality is this: "The untouchables, whose special role－whose hereditary duty－is to labor in the fields of others or to do other work that Hindu society considers filthy, are not allowed to live in the village at all."

As Gidla puts it succinctly, "Because your life is your caste, your caste is your life". People are born into this profoundly unjust and brutal system of social hierarchy each day, and they are trapped in it until they die. Then, the cycle repeats for their children.


Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India

Sujatha Gidla

(Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

July 2017

Gidla moved to the United States when she was 26. This is an interesting fact because it highlights both the fusion of class and caste India, but also it's separation. Many Dalits, because of their class position, will never be able to set foot outside of India at all. But Gidla's parents were both college lecturers and they are considered to be lower middle-class. Gidla is the product of a third-generation Christian family that was educated by Canadian missionaries. Gidla herself was educated and studied physics in Warangal, going to America for a graduate programme. After having worked as an applications developer for over a decade, Gidla is now a train conductor for the New York City subway system; the first Indian woman to serve in this job.

This book is a trenchant critique of the Indian caste-based social system as well as a memoir. It primarily focuses on two characters; Gidla's mother, Manjula, and Manjula's elder brother, the revolutionary K.G. Satyamurthy, who founded the Maoist guerrilla People's War Group and also wrote radical poetry under the pen name Shivasagar. Gidla's family history traces the processes of disenfranchisement of the Indian state of small nomadic clans. British colonialism and its rampant need for resources meant that the clearing of lands forced many of these clans, like Gidla's ancestors, to settle on a piece of land and cultivate it.

The land-owning castes soon "took notice of them", as Gidla puts it, for existing harmoniously with nature and not taking more than their share. As we all know, it goes against the core values of "civilisation" for people to simply live off the land and use the bare minimum without exploiting resources and the labour of other people. Thus, Gidla's ancestors were taxed and forced to take on huge loans to maintain their land. The common capitalist promise－or lie－is that of trickle down wealth, but the one sure thing that trickles down and hampers generations of families is debt. Each generation of Gidla's family was further trapped in the cycle of debt and impoverishment.

Gidla situates the story such to show how both the mechanisms of British colonialism, with its obsession of racial categorisation and hierarchy, and the hegemonic Hindu system, with its obsession of caste categorisation and hierarchy, served to displace and render whole swathes of people as a permanent group of the displaced; a reserve army of labour for the use of the caste Hindus, the landowners, and the ruling class. Because Gidla's family converted to Christianity due to the presence of Canadian missionaries, some members were sent to mission schools and received an education that would not be granted to them under the Hindu system. Thus, her brother and mother were two of the beneficiaries of an education system that opened up avenues to a wider range of job prospects. As Gidla's story shows, however, education is not a panacea that magically lifts people out of poverty; the latter is systemic and built into the economic and political machinations.

Her uncle Satyam's turn towards radical politics is unsurprising, seeing as how being a first-hand witness to rampant injustice and the realisation that one occupies the lowest strata of society for no other reason other than being born into a pre-existing system is likely to sow the seeds of dissent in anyone. In Satyam's case, it was the fact that these seeds were sown through his love of poetry and literature and his educational milieu, a means by which communists and socialists spread the word among students. Manjula, Gidla's mother, and their brother Carey, idolised Satyam and his political views soon became their own.

Gidla writes in a matter-of-fact manner, not given to literary flourishes, but allows the events and facts described to speak for themselves. This is perhaps a deliberate stylistic choice that nevertheless produces mixed results. The writing is occasionally choppy and brusque. I think I understand why this is the case: Gidla was transcribing oral history, and as an author perhaps it was a conscious decision not to fill out or pad out sentiments and thoughts of characters in the story in order to make it more readable. Because she's not making up this story, the author has a responsibility to the truth and Gidla, based on her own politics, seems like she would be averse to more bourgeois literary techniques in narrative style by imputing upon real-life characters thoughts and feelings that belong to the author.

Perhaps a little more effort could have been made to polish and smooth over the rough edges so that it doesn't read as a dispassionate catalogue of tragedy that befalls the Dalits and the poor in India. For example, a friend of Manjula's dies in a fire while studying late at night with a kerosene lamp; because the friend's family was so poor, they could not afford a lamp with a glass cover for the flame. Gidla conveys this story in a brief aside and keeps going. In another case, it's the offhand way Gidla reports on the abuse Manjula suffered at the hands of her husband, Gidla's father. Some contextualising and perhaps some of Gidla's own thoughts would have been welcome in those scenes. Manjula's suffering at the hands of multiple men who, despite their radical politics, could not see the world without patriarchal control, is an incredibly moving story. Here too Gidla remains a dispassionate reporter of events, despite the occasional glimpse of anger the reader sees in her prose.

These are small quibbles over style and are not an indicator of the worth of the book, which is tremendous. By looking at the Telangana peasant protests and the casteism and misogyny of India's Communist Party, Gidla gives a historical account of leftist and radical movements in India that is mired in this system of both caste disenfranchisement and patriarchy. Ants Among Elephants is an example of history as told from down below, by the people who were involved in the labour and caste protests and the women who did the reproductive labour for the revolutionaries. It's also a timely reminder that when the ants amass together in large number to fight for a common cause, the elephants tremble. That's the kind of reading that leftists all over the world need as a reminder of what's possible and the hard work that is required in both achieving socialist aims and dismantling the social structures that weaken leftist movements: elitism, patriarchy, racism, and casteism.

Related Articles Around the Web
sujatha gidla caste untouchables india memoir k.g. satyamurthy maoist guerrilla people's war group shivasagar colonialism disenfranchisement debt capitalism poverty patriarchy ants among elephants
6
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Music

The Best Indie Rock of 2017

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

The indie rock genre is wide and unwieldy, but the musicians selected here share an awareness of one's place on the cultural-historical timeline.

Indie rock may be one of the most fluid and intangible terms currently imposed upon musicians. It holds no real indication of what the music will sound like and many of the artists aren't even independent. But more than a sonic indicator, indie rock represents a spirit. It's a spirit found where folk songsters and punk rockers come together to dialogue about what they're fed up with in mainstream culture. In so doing they uplift each other and celebrate each other's unique qualities.

With that in mind, our list of 2017's best indie rock albums ranges from melancholy to upbeat, defiant to uplifting, serious to seriously goofy. As always, it's hard to pick the best ten albums that represent the year, especially in such a broad category. Artists like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard had a heck of a year, putting out four albums. Although they might fit nicer in progressive rock than here. Artists like Father John Misty don't quite fit the indie rock mold in our estimation. Foxygen, Mackenzie Keefe, Broken Social Scene, Sorority Noise, Sheer Mag... this list of excellent bands that had worthy cuts this year goes on. But ultimately, here are the ten we deemed most worthy of recognition in 2017.

Keep reading... Show less
algiers priests the mountain goats the national spoon best music of 2017 charly bliss big thief oh sees the war on drugs fleet foxes rock indie rock
Film

McDonald's Story 'The Founder' Illustrates Yankee Ingenuity’s Fall and American Innovation’s Rise

Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc (IMDB)

Though the word "innovative" is spoken only once in The Founder, this plot point is just one example of how the film deftly skewers the hollow nature of American Innovation, a meretricious form of late capitalist creativity that currently exerts outsized influence in American society.

In John Lee Hancock's The Founder (2016), the turning point for anti-hero Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) occurs two-thirds of the way through the film, when Kroc and financial consultant Harry J. Sonneborn (B.J. Novak) sit in a cramped office and concoct a classic business innovation. At that point in the narrative, Kroc has comfortably settled into his role as the head of franchising for McDonald's, a former single location hamburger stand he's helped grow into a multi-location business spanning several states.

Keep reading... Show less
american innovation yankee ingenuity capitalism biography drama history mcdonalds ingenuity
Film

Catherine Frot Breathes Life into 'The Midwife' Martin Provost’s Quiet Celebration of Birth and Death

Catherine Frot in Sage femme (2017) (IMDB)

Catherine Frot has a fantastic ability to show a wide range of emotions—frustration, wariness, relief, and joy. With a less capable actress, The Midwife wouldn't be possible.

In a film about a traditionally female professional with two strong female leads (Catherine Frot, Catherine Deneuve), it's a bit surprising to learn that this story is semi-autobiographical for its male director, Martin Provost. Provost, a French director best known for a few other strong women (2013's Violette and 2008's Séraphine), was himself born to a midwife—a courageous young woman who gave her own blood in order to save the compromised baby. It's one of the fun little details The Midwife's (Sage femme) DVD extras unveil about the well-received character drama that debuted earlier this year at Berlinale.

Keep reading... Show less
catherine deneuve catherine frot martin provost olivier gourmet sage femme drama the midwife
7
Comics

Poetry, Photography and Hybrid Comics: A Softer World

Imagine a daily comic strip on an imaginary newspaper page of dark and genre-disturbing funnies.

Beginning weekly in February 2003, the website ASofterworld.com began publishing a hybrid comics form that combined webcomics, poetry comics, and photocomics. The creators, Joey Comeau and Emily Horne, continued their collaborative project through June 2015, before making a selection available in book form. Anatomy of Melancholy: The Best of a Softer World features roughly 230 of the 1,248 comics archived on the website.

Keep reading... Show less
webcomics poetry comics photocomics joey comeau emily horne anatomy of melancholy: the best of a softer world
8
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image