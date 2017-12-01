Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Dean Brown
5m
Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Some might say that this year we can throw that mirror away, since cruelty glares menacingly at us around every corner or tap of a phone screen. That does indeed seem to be the case, but the emotions in the aftermath of what we experience still need to be processed, and the chaos, pain, and hard fought resolve found in heavy music can go towards our understanding and healing. PopMatters' Best Metal of 2017 list is a collaborative effort by writers with different tastes, and yet, there is common ground found between all 20 albums chosen below despite musical differences: the ability to provide cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right we need it most. – Dean Brown


20. Cloak: To Venomous Depths (Season of Mist)

Cloak take their cues from a variety of stylistic corners (black metal, death metal, glimmers of NWOBHM and even prog) and lay waste to our ears on this near hour-long adventure. If the hair on your arms doesn't stand on end during "Within the Timeless Black" and "Beyond the Veil", it may be time to rethink your musical affinities. While elsewhere, the 10-minute "Deep Red" is a great closer, thrilling enough to make your blood stand still once or twice throughout its run-time. Cloak are clearly a band out to carve a niche of their own. – Jedd Beaudoin



19. Mastodon: Emperor of Sand (Reprise)

With a concept about a nomad who has been handed a death sentence at its core, Emperor of Sand takes on themes of death and dying with unexpected clarity and profundity. That doesn't mean that the heft of Mastodon's new material gets in the way of the listener having a good time, however. Singles "Show Yourself" and "Steambreather" demonstrate plenty of the collective's hook-writing strengths, while "Roots Remain" and "Jaguar God" sweeten the deal. This is a decidedly smart and, yes, mature album from one of metal's greatest modern bands. – Jedd Beaudoin



18. Succumb: Succumb (The Flenser)

Succumb's first full-length is an old-school album in a modern guise. Fuelled by the extreme metal spirit of the early '80s, in all its thrash and proto-death metal glory, Succumb takes on the attitude of yesteryear and combines it with a clear, modern production courtesy of Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker). The band's schizoid lead work, heavy groove, and technical aptitude coupled with vocalist Cheri Musrasrik's insane delivery makes Succumb one of the strongest metal debuts to come out in 2017. – Spyros Stasis



17. Ex Eye: Ex Eye (Relapse)

This was inevitable, right? Colin Stetson, one of the greatest saxophonists of our generation was always going to find an opportunity to meddle with the technical side of extreme metal, and that is exactly what Ex Eye is about. Alongside him are three excellent musicians in Greg Fox (Liturgy, Zs), Shahzad Ismaily (Secret Chiefs 3) and Toby Summerfield, and together they go into an sharp recital that ranges from black metal to free jazz by means of abstract and experimental notions, guided by the free-falling dynamism of improvisation. – Spyros Stasis



16. Royal Thunder: WICK (Spinefarm)

While WICK is the least immediate album in Royal Thunder's short but impressive discography, the band's ever-improving song-writing prowess is undeniable after repeat listens. The Atlanta, Georgia four-piece's shrewd musicality honed in on forming a versatile base for the gritty, passionate and hook-wielding vocals of front-woman Mlny Parsonz, a fiery blues singer with an old soul and demons to chase. Due to its seamless transitions, atmospheric layering and tight, song-servicing performances, WICK is proof positive that Royal Thunder have an ageless nature—kind of like metal's own Fleetwood Mac. – Dean Brown


Related Articles Around the Web
Next Page
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb ex eye royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017
Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 ambient instrumental kiasmos hayden pedigo the seven fields of aphelion indian wells teen daze cfcf jean-michel blais aris kindt mark mcguire dungen prins thomas metro riders leandro fresco rafael anton irisarri
Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Keep reading... Show less
progressive rock progressive metal steven wilson ayreon big big train major parkinson wobbler beardfish rikard sjöblom gungfly pain of salvation caligula's horse mariusz duda lunatic soul riverside sky architect daniel gildenlöw best music of 2017
Music

Angry Again: An Interview with the Bronx

Ted Pillow

From mariachi side projects to questioning whether or not to sell out on a regular basis, the fascinating contradictions that make up the Bronx's aesthetic are as compelling as their music is headbanging.

Punk rock stalwarts the Bronx have a history of defying expectations. For starters, despite the name, they're from Los Angeles. After forming in 2002, the band released a series of self-titled albums featuring breakneck, go-for-the-jugular anthems that were raw, dangerous, and viscerally fun. But, after achieving a level of success that often leads to complacency, the Bronx risked their reputation when they adopted the alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx and released two records of authentic mariachi music. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the Mexican-inspired albums were celebrated by fans and critics alike, exposing the band to an entirely new audience as they played to packed arenas while opening on tour for the Foo Fighters.

Keep reading... Show less
punk rock matt caughthran the bronx interview mariachi hardcore punk garage punk
Film

'The Crime of Monsieur Lange' Is One of Jean Renoir's Least Known Films. But a Restored Version Shows It's the Most Pure Fun

Kenneth Turan
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

What elevates Lange is its wide range of idiosyncratic, delightful characters, its belief in humanity in all its crazy variety, and its abundance of high spirits and raffish charm that are absolutely contagious.

LOS ANGELES — If you know the work of Jean Renoir, indisputably one of the world's great directors, it's likely for one of his serious meaning of life films like Grand Illusion and The Rules of The Game. The Crime of Monsieur Lange, by contrast, is one of the master's least known films but offers the most pure fun of any of them.

Keep reading... Show less
the crime of monsieur lange jean renoir
Comics

Doubling (And Tripling) Down On Time Travel in 'X-men Blue #16'

Even with a glut of time traveling shenanigans, the time-displaced X-men find a way to keep it interesting.

There's a certain point in a narrative when a certain subplot either needs to be abandoned or shoved back into the spotlight. It's like that point in a poker game when pushing all the chips to the center of the table is the only sound tactic left. It's a major risk and one that potentially undermines the entire foundation of a story, but the payoff can be significant. For the time-displaced X-men in X-men Blue, the time is right for that kind of gamble.

Keep reading... Show less
cullen bunn thony silas x-men blue time travel x-men
6
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image