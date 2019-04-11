Powered by RebelMouse
Paisley Underground Survivor Russ Tolman Delivers Classic Heartbreak Story Via "Los Angeles" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
11 Apr 2019
Photo: Kim A. Tolman / Devious Planet

Former True West man, Russ Tolman preps a new solo album and a series of European dates alongside the release of "Los Angeles".

Russ Tolman will release his latest album, Goodbye El Dorado on 19 April via Lost Records. The Paisley Underground veteran and former True West member stays true to his roots on the new single, "Los Angeles". The album may be pre-ordered now.

The subject matter is familiar, a broken heart and an inexplicable goodbye but there's something about Tolman's unmistakable vocal delivery and cool candor that makes it feel as though we're hearing the story for the first time. And, of course, we are. Your heartbreak is not his heartbreak and so on. In the words of the artist himself, "It's a classic story of someone moving on from the point of view of the left-behind."

TOUR DATES

20 Apr Russ Tolman Presents GOODBYE EL DORADO Album Release Event

The Love Song, Los Angeles, CA, FREE SHOW!

08 May Café Berlín, Madrid, Spain

09 May Colegio de la Abogacía, Bilbao, Spain

10 May Nebula Bar, Pamplona, Spain

14 May Grünerløkka Brygghus, Oslo, Norway

15 May Bastard Bar, Tromsø, Norway

16 May TBA, Halden, Norway

17 May Folk å Rock, Malmö, Sweden

18 May Boldts Bar, Haderslev, Denmark

19 May Twang, Stockholm, Sweden

23 May Music Star, Norderstedt, Germany

24 May Kantine, Nürnberg, Germany

