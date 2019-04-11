Paisley Underground Survivor Russ Tolman Delivers Classic Heartbreak Story Via "Los Angeles" (premiere)
Former True West man, Russ Tolman preps a new solo album and a series of European dates alongside the release of "Los Angeles".
Russ Tolman will release his latest album, Goodbye El Dorado on 19 April via Lost Records. The Paisley Underground veteran and former True West member stays true to his roots on the new single, "Los Angeles". The album may be pre-ordered now.
The subject matter is familiar, a broken heart and an inexplicable goodbye but there's something about Tolman's unmistakable vocal delivery and cool candor that makes it feel as though we're hearing the story for the first time. And, of course, we are. Your heartbreak is not his heartbreak and so on. In the words of the artist himself, "It's a classic story of someone moving on from the point of view of the left-behind."
TOUR DATES
20 Apr Russ Tolman Presents GOODBYE EL DORADO Album Release Event
The Love Song, Los Angeles, CA, FREE SHOW!
08 May Café Berlín, Madrid, Spain
09 May Colegio de la Abogacía, Bilbao, Spain
10 May Nebula Bar, Pamplona, Spain
14 May Grünerløkka Brygghus, Oslo, Norway
15 May Bastard Bar, Tromsø, Norway
16 May TBA, Halden, Norway
17 May Folk å Rock, Malmö, Sweden
18 May Boldts Bar, Haderslev, Denmark
19 May Twang, Stockholm, Sweden
23 May Music Star, Norderstedt, Germany
24 May Kantine, Nürnberg, Germany