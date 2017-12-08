Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2017

Steve Leftridge
,
Jedd Beaudoin
,
Jonathan Frahm
,
Steve Horowitz
and
Ed Whitelock
4h

In Americana music the present is female. Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.

If a single moment best illustrates the current divide between Americana music and mainstream country music, it was Sturgill Simpson busking in the street outside the CMA Awards in Nashville. While Simpson played his guitar and sang in a sort of renegade-outsider protest, Garth Brooks was onstage lip-syncindg his way to Entertainer of the Year. Americana music is, of course, a sprawling range of roots genres that incorporates traditional aspects of country, blues, soul, bluegrass, etc., but often represents an amalgamation or reconstitution of those styles. But one common aspect of the music that Simpson appeared to be championing during his bit of street theater is the independence, artistic purity, and authenticity at the heart of Americana music. Clearly, that spirit is alive and well in the hundreds of releases each year that could be filed under Americana's vast umbrella.

As mainstream country music continues to, for the most part, incorporate rock and hip-hop elements onto the charts and into the arenas, Americana music in 2017 was a twangier, often sparer affair. The other identifiable trend amid a genre so diverse is the diversity itself of the artists and output. If anything, in Americana, the present is female: Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.


15. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers - Sidelong (Bloodshot)

Sarah Shook, a honky-tonk spitfire with a chip on her shoulder and a kickass back-up band, dedicates her Bloodshot Records debut to examining the beauty in the profane. Shook is a marvel at writing the kind of classic country one-liners that have inspired generations to cry into their beers or kick back from the bar looking for trouble. She sings in a voice that resonates growing up along dusty roads and seeing a bit too much too young, but hers is not a gun in the purse persona, more a knife in the boot. She'll draw you into her songs' scenarios like that cool friend who has done all the things your parents warned you not to do, telling stories of late-night bedlam and pocket drama about proud, wounded late night warriors. "Nail", "Heal Me", and the title track should all resonate with listeners, but it's a song like "Dwight Yoakum" that could open up the doors to a Hall of Fame-level career. -- Ed Whitelock



14. Angaleena Presley – Wrangled (Thirty Tigers)

Some might consider singer-songwriter Angaleena Presley more of a country than an Americana artist because she has sang and spoken openly about her desire to go mainstream. But as Presley discovered, she's too much of an outsider to ever be an insider. That's why the cover of her new album depicts her bound and gagged. Presley considers herself a whistleblower airing Nashville's dirty laundry. The powers that be are trying to shut her down, but they can't. That may be more myth than truth, or perhaps Presley's songs embody a higher truth. It doesn't matter. These 12 tracks of love, passion, daily disappointments, and frustrations offer musical insights into the human condition. Presley holds her own here and works well with others. Her cowriters and special guests include Guy Clark ("Cheep Up Little Darling"), Chris Stapleton "Only Blood", fellow Pistol Annies' bandmates "Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe ("Dreams Don't Come True") and Wanda Jackson ("Good Girl Down"). -- Steve Horowitz



13. Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins (Yep Roc)

There are many perspectives on just what constitutes "Americana". Chuck Prophet's body of work reveals him as a subscriber to the great big stew of American music school of thought on the subject, and Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins finds Prophet and his band, The Mission Express, tearing through a set where familiar guideposts pass by like blurred billboards on a highway bound for New Orleans, or maybe Memphis (and wasn't that Chicago in the rear-view a ways back?). Always a sonic chameleon, Prophet calls the amalgamation "California noir" and from the seductive "Your Skin", through the wry "Jesus Was a Social Drinker" to the raw "Alex Nietro", Prophet adds another collection of chapters to what could be termed an ongoing west-coast-gothic novel in song, stretching back to 2012's sublime Temple Beautiful. -- Ed Whitelock



12. Justin Townes Earle – Kids in the Street (New West)

As his father spent the year honoring outlaw country forebears, Justin Townes Earle, on his eighth album, continued to forge his own unique songwriting path. For most of Kids in the Street, JTE settles into the swampy soul shuffles and blues structures that have been his signature sound of late, yet the album contains several distinctive standouts, like the imagery-rich small-town sketches of the title cut or the Jersey-shore-ish barfly ballad "There Go a Fool". Musically, it all sounds assured and tasteful—a swirling organ, a drowsy clarinet, some junkyard percussion—on another impressive outing from one of Americana's most consistently reliable singer-songwriters. -- Steve Leftridge



11. Nikki Lane - Highway Queen (New West)

When Nikki Lane returned to the studio with Highway Queen, she was returning to the forefront of the rising, women-led Americana movement while she was at it. Not only is her latest record possibly the most cohesive collection of outlaw-flavored roots rock tunes from the Greenville artist, yet, but a rallying call for female individuality and empowerment. She tackles the music present on this record with all of the attitude of a Haggard beside the moxie of a Parton, giving fans of old-school outlaw and western sentiment a modern record to call home all while not backing down from autobiographical themes and convictions. The album's personal call for individuality is a poignant staple in what is otherwise an altogether gritty, sassy, and smooth collection of infectious numbers. -- Jonathan Frahm

Related Articles Around the Web
Next Page
americana sarah shook & the disarmers angaleena presley chuck prophet justin townes earle nikki lane valerie june david rawlings whitney rose rhiannon giddens natalie hemby shelby lynne allison moorer john moreland hurray for the riff raff lilly hiatt jason isbell jason isbell and the 400 unit​ Bloodshot records Thirty Tigers New West Records acony records Six Shooter records concord Records 4AD records Nonesuch records best music of 2017
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
TV

'Stranger Things 2' After the Binge: How Well Does It Hold Up?

(IMDB)

In spite of its stale scenario, sluggish start, and insubstantial side-stories, overall, Stranger Things 2 is still a satisfying sequel.

If you still haven't joined the ranks of millions of Stranger Things 2 viewers, what are you waiting for? It's been just over a month since the complete second season of Stranger Things came out on Netflix, which means many are now recovered after binge-watching all nine "chapters", allowing us some critical distance to look back on the experience with a more objective eye. So just how well does the second installment of this cult horror phenomenon really hold up in hindsight?

Keep reading... Show less
tv stranger things stranger things 2 netflix
7
Books

Imagine Fighting Fascism

Two recently translated works -- Lydie Salvayre's Cry, Mother Spain and Joan Sales' Uncertain Glory -- bring to life the profound complexity of an early struggle against fascism, the Spanish Civil War.

There are several ways to write about the Spanish Civil War, that sorry three-year prelude to World War II which saw a struggling leftist democracy challenged and ultimately defeated by a fascist military coup.

Keep reading... Show less
lydie salvayre cry mother spain joan sale uncertain glory spanish civil war ramon j. sender andre malraux laurie lee arthur koestler george orwell literature fascism
8
Music

Jay Clayton and Kirk Nurock: Unraveling Emily

Balancing traditional and avant-garde element of jazz, Clayton and Nurock deconstruct the poetry of Emily Dickinson.

Poetry tends to be a tool for classical music. For hundreds of years, composers have set poems to music as a means to evoke sentiments -- or construct new meanings -- with the words of authors, a tradition championed from John Dowland to Franz Schubert to Ned Rorem and beyond. The view that a poem's intent can only is adequately realized only within completely structured music neglects the possibilities inherent with improvisation.

Keep reading... Show less
avant-garde jazz Kirk Nurock Jay Clayton jazz poetry emily dickinson
7
Music

Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdes: Familia: Tribute to Bebo & Chico

Two generations of family pay tribute to Bebo Valdes and Chico O'Farrill in a thrilling display of sparkling Latin jazz from the classic to the utterly modern.

The joy of Latin jazz is one of the great, bustling triumphs of this nation. From the start, jazz carried what Jelly Roll Morton called “the Latin tinge" — a rhythmic lineage that brought Afro-Cuban polyrhythms into the root of the music. A few decades later, jazz would be further invigorated by a more direct infusion of Latin music, as musicians such as Machito and Mario Bauza brought specific Afro-Cuban rhythms into the jazz format and Dizzy Gillespie famously brought Havana-born Luciano Pozo González (“Chano Pozo") into his big band as a percussionist and co-composer. New York became not only a hotbed of jazz that was animated by clave rhythms but also popular forms such as mambo and, eventually, salsa.

Keep reading... Show less
chucho valdes arturo o'farrill bebo valdes chico o'farrill jazz latin jazz
8
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image