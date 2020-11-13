Please donate to help save PopMatters. We are moving to WordPress in December out of necessity and need your help.
Books

'A World Between' Is a Lesbian Love Story for Modern Times

Hans Rollmann
13 Nov 2020

Debut novel A World Between explores the messy relationship dynamics that both bolster and challenge our emotional bonds with the ones we love.

A World Between
Emily Hashimoto

Feminist Press

September 2020

It's difficult to pick out a single incident in Emily Hashimoto's A World Between to serve as example of the messy relationship dynamics between protagonists Emily and Leena. The finely crafted, emotionally wrought moments that'll leave readers furiously flipping pages – the fights, the breakups, the makeups, the ethical dilemmas – are hard to explain out of context. The author taps into a basic truth: the emotional valence of moments that mean the most to us can be indecipherable without an understanding of the broader sweep of lived experience. Hence the ambitious timeframe across which the book's narrative is cast.

A World Between is Hashimoto's remarkable debut novel, a finely constructed, impassioned, and touching love story between two women that spans 13 years and resonates powerfully along a variety of registers. The two main characters – Eleanor and Leena – meet in an elevator as young college students, jubilant in their new-found freedom but deeply constrained by their insecurities. (This is a plot mechanism cleverly replicated at the end of the book, in which a similar elevator ride as jaded but far more grounded adults sets up the story's final sequence). The novel follows their relationship over the years, told from Eleanor and Leena's alternating perspectives.

The book's early pages are misleading. Eleanor, from whose perspective the first section is told, is a complex character, both engaging and frustrating. Although full of an enthusiastic effervescence that's endearing in many ways, she's also insecure and desperate for love and validation. She dwells near the extremes of emotional response to any situation and is constantly pushing the boundaries of those close to her. The reader can't help but shake their head and roll their eyes, screaming inwardly at her childishness and naïveté as we watch the inevitable train wreck of a relationship unfold from miles away.

What the reader eventually realizes is this is no fault of the writer. Hashimoto has done a superb job of replicating the shifting emotional and psychological states of her protagonists over the nearly 15-year span of her story. Emotional immaturity is par for the course in college, and Hashimoto ably renders the struggles of emergent self-awareness among her young protagonists. Their journey continues over the years, grounded and enriched by love and heartbreak, professional gains and setbacks, the inevitable changes and loss among family members, the personal missteps in both life and love. Eleanor and Leena retain their core personalities but they change in those myriad ways that are perceptible only over the larger expanse of time that Hashimoto has chosen for her palette.

Hashimoto could have made this an easy story, and there were times when I yearned for her to do so–to let her protagonists stop having to struggle and simply live happily ever after. But life is rarely so simple. Instead, the author chose to explore the messy relationship dynamics that both bolster and challenge our emotional bonds with those we love. What boundaries should we set in a relationship's sexual politics? How do we handle distance relationships? What demands can we make of the other when the expression or repression of their identity reflects upon us? What limits should we set in our lives when it comes to the role of family and cultural background? Poor Eleanor and Leena – but at least the reader is enriched by their struggle.

The social and political backdrop to the narrative is finely constructed as well. The novel's opening segment, set at an American college in 2004, does a picture-perfect job of reconstructing student life of that era. Anyone who spent time working at a campus women's centre in the early 2000s will be struck with a deep sense of déjà vu: Take Back the Night art is scattered everywhere, there is relentless Buffy and L-Word gossip, and also the seemingly endless and all-consuming Vagina Monologues recitations.

Seen from today's vantage point, fresh from the US Presidential electoral battle-lines in which nearly half the country voted for white supremacy and fascism, there's almost a sense of naïve innocence around Hashimoto's story. But the reader is able to accompany the characters along a similar journey which many of them will have also taken, and by the end, Eleanor and Leena are struggling to understand their role as queer protagonists in a country plagued by Trumpian villainy.

Ostensibly A World Between is about love, but wrapped up in that love is a profound narrative about forgiveness. For all of the sexual dynamic between them, Eleanor and Leena continue to hurt each other in unintentional and unexpected ways. That their love grows and adapts is a reflection of their ability to learn to forgive themselves and each other.

The complexities of queer relationships are depicted lovingly and honestly. Leena's conflict lies in her desire to claim her lesbian identity while not risking the love and support of her Indian family and learning to navigate the cultural institutions and sexual norms, which are often imbued with unique significance for immigrant communities.

Eleanor is of Japanese and Jewish descent, and her eclectic family eagerly embraces her queer identity. For her, the struggle lies in learning to balance her defiantly personal-is-political desire to reshape conventional sexual politics, with a respect for Leena's very different path to personal and sexual growth. The many characters that enter both protagonists' lives over the years – partners, fiancés, confidantes – become active persons in their own rights as well. Hashimoto pays attention to crafting them as realistic, plausible people in Leena and Eleanor's lives, personalities who alternately hold back and yet also fuel the growth of the main characters. They also help to further diversify the narrative.

A World Between is a superb, captivating read, and a remarkable accomplishment for a first novel. It's fun, provocative, and doesn't shy away from cultural complexity. Above all, the story feels so deeply that the reader cannot help but become increasingly wrapped up in the characters' lives. It's a delight to read a book populated almost entirely by characters who are predominantly queer, mostly women, and almost entirely non-white.

The World Between offers a welcome diversion in a troubled time, but it leaves the reader with something deeper: a reminder of the power and meaning of both love and forgiveness, no matter what stage of our lives we are at.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
a world between fiction lesbians lgbtq lesbian love story feminist press book review emily hashimoto
7

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Sam Amidon Is Not the Man He Used to Be

Sam Amidon and band take nine folk songs from his debut into new territory by employing free jazz and avant-garde classical techniques.

Music

Thaba Captivate with Their Electrosoul on 'Eyes Rest Their Feet'

Thaba consistently sound like a dream, moving as they do at strange speeds, through electronic vapors.

Books

'A World Between' Is a Lesbian Love Story for Modern Times

Debut novel A World Between explores the messy relationship dynamics that both bolster and challenge our emotional bonds with the ones we love.

Music

Making a Masterpiece: An Interview with Legendary Composer Valerie Simpson

Fifty years after Ashford & Simpson gave Diana Ross her first number one solo hit with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", Valerie Simpson reflects on a lifetime of writing chart-topping anthems for Motown and beyond.

Music

Ron Miles' 'Rainbow Sign' Is Quietly Fantastic

Don't sleep on this magical, flowing music, even if it purposely courts a dreamy mood. The jazz cornetist and composer gets four other distinctive players to come quietly together for a greater good.

Music

Randy Newman's 'Born Again' Is His Best Critique of Toxic Masculinity

Randy Newman's satirical narrators lack self-reflection. This makes Newman the ideal songwriter to dismantle what would come to be called toxic masculinity.

Music

Dan Weiss Starebaby Blend Metal and Jazz on 'Natural Selection'

"New jazz" drummer Dan Weiss has composed varied landscapes for a band that use doom metal textures and delve into electronica, but just as often use acoustic piano and organic drumming to make complexity sound luscious.

Books

Celebrate People's History Vol. 2: Power to the People!

Our fight for justice throughout the world is captured in this dynamic collection of posters, Celebrate People's History Vol. 2, courtesy of Feminist Press and Justseeds Artists' Cooperative.

Music

'Alive' Showcases the Two Sides of Fred Eaglesmith and Tif Ginn

Because Alive was recorded before the recent pandemic, there is something strangely dated about the whole concept of performing before a live audience. As a result, there is sort of a time capsule quality to it.

Music

10 Essential Shoegaze Albums That Aren't 'Loveless'

Despite all the criticism and perhaps unworthy purple praise, there remains virtually a whole shoegaze movement that people ignore outside of its pink, hazy zenith.

Film

John Ford Silent Westerns 'Straight Shooting' and 'Hell Bent' Raise a Ruckus

We're treated to many eye-catching examples of John Ford's talents in Universal's 4K restoration of silent westerns Straight Shooting and Hell Bent, now available on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Books

'I Just Wanted to Save My Family', or, How European Institutions Profit from the Refugee Crisis

It's not just gun-toting crooks who abuse refugees, we learn from memoir I Just Wanted to Save My Family, it's also politicians and legal officers filling their personal and national coffers with fines and extortion who profit from criminal human trafficking.

Music

'Live 80-81' Is Testimony to How Hot This Heat Were on Stage

Released in 2006, this live LP documents This Heat as a formidable live rock presence.

Music

Prince and the New Power Generation - 'Diamonds and Pearls' (Between the Grooves)

"Between the Grooves" take a deep dive into Prince's Diamonds and Pearls. The album offers explorations into the mysterious/strange sexual side of Prince, his preachy/pedantic side, and also his relaxed/smooth side.

Music

Steve Wynn Cracks Open the Archive with 'Decade'

The man behind the Dream Syndicate and Miracle 3 reflects on his wild solo career with a definitive box set. But not even that can match the stories Steve Wynn has to tell.

Film

'Captain America: Civil War' Mirrors Another Kind of American Civil War

In the Russo Brothers' Captain America: Civil War, friend turns on friend, and no easy resolution is reached. It's rather like the toxic online fan culture that followed the film's release.

Film

Best Picks for the DOC NYC Film Festival 2020

The virtual edition of the year's premiere documentary showcase, DOC NYC Film Festival 2020, begins streaming tomorrow, Wednesday, 11 November. Prepare to heap your queue up with this abundance of documentary offerings.

Music

Futureshock: Herbie Hancock and the Body Politics of Pop

A classically trained jazz pianist who spent five years with the Miles Davis Quintet, Herbie Hancock is also a practising Buddhist whose ideas about transcending the body are realized in his funky cyborg "Rockit" video.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.