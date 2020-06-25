Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Pianist Gabriel Ólafs Champions Brevity Over Showmanship on 'Piano Works'

Andy Jurik
25 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

Gabriel Ólafs' Piano Works is a testament to the power of melody and mood. The music is both concise yet brimming with beauty.

Piano Works
Gabriel Ólafs

One Little Independent

26 June 2020

Much like Yann Tiersen and Ludovico Einaudi, the young pianist Gabriel Ólafs comes from the modern school of instrumental performers centered on mood over virtuosity. Based in Iceland, Ólafs' music shares more in common with the art-rock artists of his homeland (Sigur Rós, Sóley) than prominent contemporary classical pianists (Timo Andres, Nico Muhly). Piano Works, his latest release featuring eight rather stunning solo instrumental pieces, is devoid of empty showmanship, technical posturing, or any shallow attempts to dazzle the listener. Instead, Ólafs focuses on mood and emotive gestures to develop pieces, both concise yet brimming with beauty.

With its high-range arpeggios and repeated bass notes, "Intro" reveals shades of Philip Glass. The work is about soundscape, articulating a placid aura through minimal means, and at less than 90 seconds, it accomplishes all it needs to with brevity. Second track "Birta" opens with a melancholy melody set against a spacious introduction before leading into a charming toybox waltz. It's not difficult to hear the influence of Tiersen here, but Ólafs pivots the melody just enough to sound innovative and evade the pitfalls of a pastiche exercise. Credit is due to Ólafs' performance as much as his compositional prowess. The touch of his left hand makes the accompaniment sound steady yet not without soul, a micro-study in motion and gentle drive.

A solo rerecording of "Absent Minded", the title track from his previous record, places Ólafs into Chopinistic territory. The murmurs and leaps of the melody have enough quirk and character to bear repetitions without sounding tired or monotonous. Compared to his previous recording, this version sounds more direct, less contemplative, yet no less sincere or serene. "Absent Minded" also reveals the rawness and intimacy that makes Piano Works feel so special. You can hear the workings of the piano–the clicks of the hammers, the ticks of the sustain pedal–elements most engineers may consider imperfections, but here they sound perfect. Hearing these physical artifacts of performance makes the record sound human, giving the perceptive listener a sense of life beyond the notes and the chords. In effect, you hear Ólafs not only as the composer and performer, but the individual as well, a figure of musical talent and intimate delivery.

Amidst all of this, "Loa (variation)" feels strikingly different with the inclusion of electronics and backward sounds. The piano takes a back seat to a dreamlike digital ambiance, an electroacoustic palette cleanser that, even if for less than two minutes, reveals another dimension of instrumental music. "Cyclist Waltz" is another gentle miniature that effuses a reflective, almost cinematic quality. Again, the ambient sounds of the piano reveal something deeper about the performance, something personal that a cleaner recording couldn't capture.

While the moody pianistic aesthetic tires a bit as the record reaches its conclusion, Piano Works is an undeniably beautiful record. Thoughtful and pensive, Ólafs understands how to craft short yet expressive piano pieces that recall the intimate sensibility of 19th-century salons as much as modern Icelandic indie groups. It's stirring to think how much he has accomplished by this point, and enticing to anticipate what we can expect in the future.

Related Articles Around the Web
classical contemporary classical one little independent music review gabriel ólafs
8
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Wesley Dean Encourages Us to Find Our Inner "Magik" (premiere)

Australia's Wesley Dean meshes elements of pop and Americana into a compassionate, confident anthem about self-love and discovery on "Magik".

Music

Eclectic Rockers Ryan & Pony "Start Making Sense" (premiere)

Melismatics/Soul Asylum members prepare their debut album as Ryan & Pony with the catchy, Jesus and Mary Chain-esque rocker "Start Making Sense".

Music

Sax Player Rudresh Mahanthappa Channels Charlie Parker's Super Powers

On the release of his latest, Hero Trio, saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa records his first session of covers, playing jazz standards and hip-pop with a fabulous trio featuring bassist François Moutin and drummer Rudy Royston.

Music

Pianist Gabriel Ólafs Champions Brevity Over Showmanship on 'Piano Works'

Gabriel Ólafs' Piano Works is a testament to the power of melody and mood. The music is both concise yet brimming with beauty.

Music

MetalMatters: May 2020 - Adapting to Reality

The masterful progressive work of Caligula's Horse, the reinvigorated spirit of Winter through Goden and Old Man Gloom's return alongside a healthy dose of black metal, hardcore-infused outbreaks, and noise rock highlight the month of May in heavy metal.

Music

Threadbare Elevate Rock and Jazz on the Complex 'Silver Dollar'

Atonal free jazz trio Threadbare use unique instrumentation and a love of multiple musical styles on their fascinating new album, Silver Dollar.

Music

Jerry Castle's Rich Americana Roots on Display With "Pick Up Your Guitar" (premiere)

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jerry Castle releases the deeply focused and nuanced Midnight Testaments on 24 August. "Pick Up Your Guitar" is the album's new infectious single.

Books

'Conjure Women' Brings Forth Racism and Reproductive Rights

It is Afia Atakora's reiteration of the current calls for racial justice that positions Conjure Women as an unadulterated masterpiece.

Music

Walter Smith III and Matthew Stevens Make New Jazz So Easy to Love on 'In Common 2'

Two of the top players in modern jazz make the second in a sequence of quintet recordings that presents jazz as unusually easy to love even as it maintains modern complexity.

Music

How the New Jack Swing Movement Redefined an Era

New Jack Swing was the soundtrack to young America of the late 1980s and early 1990s in the same vein that Motown was the soundtrack to young America of the 1960s.

Film

Susan Sontag's 'Duet for Cannibals' Delves into the Games People Play

Is Susan Sontag's Duet for Cannibals a study in personal human behavior? Or is it an allegory of the seductions of fascism and power?

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.