The Yawpers - "Reunion" (video) (premiere)

For their third record, Boy in a Well , Denver’s the Yawpers crafted a concept album set in France just after World War I about a young mother abandoning her newborn child. It’s an emotionally rich album full of plot that comes with an illustrated comic book illustrated by J.D. Wilkes of the Legendary Shack Shakers that details every twist in the story. Chock full of rocking blues, a bit of psychobilly, and garage rock underpinned with Americana aesthetics, Boy in a Well releasing August 18th via Bloodshot Records, is a huge step forward for the band.



The band’s latest single “Reunion” is the final track of the album and a comparably poppy number. Lead singer Nate Cook says, “‘Reunion’ is the final song on a concept record set in post-World War I France. Every major character is dead, and their bones are piled on top of one another at the bottom of the titular well. Thus, reunion. To counterbalance the gravity of the subject matter, we skewed pop, and tried to have comparatively lush production.”

Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.