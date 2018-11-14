Arcadian Child Gets Psychedelic and Groovy on "Twist Your Spirit" (premiere)
Get a taste of the surprising twists and turns that Greece's neo-psychedelic warriors Arcadian Child have to offer on their latest single, "Twist Your Spirit".
Greece's neo-psychedelic warriors Arcadian Child will release Superfonica on 23 November via Ripple Music/Rogue Wave Records. The release can be pre-ordered. In further celebration of the record's arrival, the band has just issued a new song culled from the collection, "Twist Your Spirit".
Built upon the same doomy, stony ground that the founding fathers (and mothers) of sludge metal trod, Arcadian Child adds deeper elements of hook and groove, with infectious guitar and bass lines that quickly bore their way into your psyche and relentlessly jab at you until you've given yourself over to the almighty groove. Add to that an eerie, mysterious vocal performance that carries the same enigmatic quality of a great Depeche Mode track (despite sounding nothing like Depeche Mode) and the case is made for Arcadian Child's latest becoming your new favorite song. (And, yes, there are a few surprise twists that you'll just have to hear to believe.)
More succinctly, the group's Panagiotis Georgiou says, "That song contains many structural elements of our overall sound and speaks to the sanctity of letting your soul grow and revel."