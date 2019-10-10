Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Folk Rock's the Dales Contemplate "Easy Times" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
 Jedd Beaudoin
10 Oct 2019
Photo: Courtesy of the Dales

Los Angeles folk rock trio, the Dales deliver the majestic single, "Easy Times". Band co-founder Drew Lawrence says, "I decided to turn it all off and focus on the good things, the ones around me that I love."

"Easy Times" is the latest single from Los Angeles-based the Dales. Culled from the outfit's EP, also titled Easy Times and due 10 January 2020, the song recalls classic singer-songwriters of the 1970s, with its well-crafted verses and heart-wrenching vocals. But the Dales aren't offering up a journey through the past. This is the sound of now as well, and it proves an especially promising time when we're reminded that the classics of tomorrow are before our eyes today.

Group co-founder, Drew Lawrence, says, this of the tune, "Feeling burdened by the tone of the news and some personal relationship challenges, I decided to turn it all off and focus on the good things, the ones around me that I love...and rediscovered a lot of joy and happiness there...and a song"

Lawrence and his bandmates, Preston Pope and Carrie Turner, also have a series of live dates lined up for later this year (listed below).

TOUR DATES

November 2 San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah

November 7 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

November 9 Chico, CA @ La Salles

November 14 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

November 19 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

November 20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Back Bar

December 2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Dargan's

Related Articles Around the Web
the dales folk pop indie folk soft rock folk rock premiere

The 10 Best Americana Albums of 2009

In 2009, a flood of plaid-shirted indie-roots bands built on the beardy throwbacks who gained country-rock traction in 2008. And while mainstream country music continued its evolution into '80s pop metal, plenty of roots acts turned the other direction with back-to-basics records.

Music
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.