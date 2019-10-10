Folk Rock's the Dales Contemplate "Easy Times" (premiere)
Los Angeles folk rock trio, the Dales deliver the majestic single, "Easy Times". Band co-founder Drew Lawrence says, "I decided to turn it all off and focus on the good things, the ones around me that I love."
"Easy Times" is the latest single from Los Angeles-based the Dales. Culled from the outfit's EP, also titled Easy Times and due 10 January 2020, the song recalls classic singer-songwriters of the 1970s, with its well-crafted verses and heart-wrenching vocals. But the Dales aren't offering up a journey through the past. This is the sound of now as well, and it proves an especially promising time when we're reminded that the classics of tomorrow are before our eyes today.
Group co-founder, Drew Lawrence, says, this of the tune, "Feeling burdened by the tone of the news and some personal relationship challenges, I decided to turn it all off and focus on the good things, the ones around me that I love...and rediscovered a lot of joy and happiness there...and a song"
Lawrence and his bandmates, Preston Pope and Carrie Turner, also have a series of live dates lined up for later this year (listed below).
TOUR DATES
November 2 San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah
November 7 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
November 9 Chico, CA @ La Salles
November 14 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
November 19 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
November 20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Back Bar
December 2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Dargan's