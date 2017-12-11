Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Are You Paying Attention? 'The Distracted Mind'

Catherine Ramsdell
3h

Multi-tasking on your smart phone consumes too many resources, including memory, and can cause the system to "choke". Imagine what it does to your brain.

In the simplest of terms, Adam Gazzaley and Larry D. Rosen's The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World is a book about technology and the distractions that often accompany it. This may not sound like anything earth shattering. A lot of people have written about this subject. Still, this book feels a little different. It's a unique combination of research, data, and observation. Equally important, it doesn't just talk about the problem—it suggests solutions.

The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World

Adam Gazzaley, Larry D. Rosen

(MIT Press)

October 2017

This research and attention to detail (along with some pretty good writing) make clear why The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World won the 2017 PROSE Awards in the Biomedicine and Neuroscience category and is heralded as "brilliant and practical, just what we need in these techno-human times."

This book isn't (to use the authors' words) "pseudo science"—it's real science and its science comes from two different fields—psychology and neuroscience. The authors hope that "by providing both scientific foundations and real-world examples of people facing and addressing their own distracted minds" they will "share… a unique perspective on how our increasingly information-saturated world (overflowing with pop-up windows, smartphones, texts, chat, email, social media, and video games) has coupled with growing expectations of 24/7/365 availability and immediate responsiveness to place excessive demands on our brains." And, for the most part, they do.

The book focuses on what Gazzaley and Rosen call the three main game changers: the internet, smartphones, and social media. Since many are already familiar with these things, some of the information in the book may not be that surprising. Multitasking (or often more accurately task switching) usually hinders performance. A lot of people probably know this, but the comparisons the authors draw and the exercises they provide create a unique perspective.

First, the comparison—the authors compare the human brain to the Apple brain and include Apple's description of a recent iOS system: "Free-for-all multitasking will consume way too many resources, especially memory. This will make the system choke, given the limited memory available on these devices. The CPU will also be taxed, and it would deplete the battery life quicker while slowing down applications running in the foreground." To which Gazzaley and Rosen simply respond, "Such a description could be easily written about our brains, rather than our iPhones."

Then the exercise. It's also simple enough. Count from one to 15 or so. Recite the first half of the alphabet. Now combine. Think 1A, 2B, etc. Trust me—it's harder than it sounds, and it definitely takes longer than just counting or going through the alphabet.

Of course, this section of the book also includes a lot of research. It talks about a paper published in 1956 titled "The Magical Number Seven, Plus or Minus Two: Some Limits on Our Capacity for Processing Information", lab studies that record brain activity using EEGs and other memory tests. There are lines like "The conclusion of our fMRI study was that disruption of prefrontal cortical networks underlies limitations in selectivity that result in memory deficits". Yet the language in Distracted Mind is well suited for those without a scientific background, a welcome read for the generalist.

This is how Gazzaley and Rosen approach most subjects—research, studies, interesting comparisons, examples, and some practical advice or suggestions. Arguably, most chapters are a little heavier on the research and studies than they are practical solutions, but sometimes the research may offer something just as important as solutions: comfort. For example, it may be reassuring for someone who suffers from cell phone separation to know that they are not alone (and that cell phone separation is actually a thing). Because (as Gazzaley and Rosen report), "nine in ten adults under the age of thirty fear not having their mobile phone" (and it's not just younger adults—a Bank of America study found that 47 percent of all adults "admit they wouldn't last a day without their smartphone"). Other studies and experiments indicate that heart rate and blood pressure rise when people can't respond to incoming calls or messages.

Still, there's a nice amount of truly practical information to be found here. After covering a range of subjects, including a "deep dive" into the brain, the impact of technology on diverse populations, and goal management and interference, the book ends with a chapter on changing behaviors, which is aptly titled "Taking Control".

In this section, Gazzaley and Rosen outline various scenarios that involve things such as texting and driving or sleep and then suggest practical solutions to remove distractions from each scenario. Or in their own words, they provide "practical approaches that will serve to increase our metacognition, decrease the accessibility of technology, decrease our feelings of boredom, and minimize our anxiety of missing out."

While some of the solutions seem simple, e.g., keeping the phone in the trunk when driving, Gazzaley and Rosen admit making changes won't be easy. Still, considering the plethora of public service announcements (and laws) about texting and driving, the number of different products that allow us to disconnect from various technologies, and the range of sappy commercials about unplugging—none of which really seem to have changed anything -- perhaps this book, with its research, stories, tips, and exercises, will.

Related Articles Around the Web
psychology neuroscience 2017 prose awards adam gazzaley larry d. rosen technology social media distraction multi-tasking internet smart phones memory the distracted mind: ancient brains in a high-tech world
8
Music

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2017

In Americana music the present is female. Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.

If a single moment best illustrates the current divide between Americana music and mainstream country music, it was Sturgill Simpson busking in the street outside the CMA Awards in Nashville. While Simpson played his guitar and sang in a sort of renegade-outsider protest, Garth Brooks was onstage lip-syncindg his way to Entertainer of the Year. Americana music is, of course, a sprawling range of roots genres that incorporates traditional aspects of country, blues, soul, bluegrass, etc., but often represents an amalgamation or reconstitution of those styles. But one common aspect of the music that Simpson appeared to be championing during his bit of street theater is the independence, artistic purity, and authenticity at the heart of Americana music. Clearly, that spirit is alive and well in the hundreds of releases each year that could be filed under Americana's vast umbrella.

Keep reading... Show less
americana sarah shook & the disarmers angaleena presley chuck prophet justin townes earle nikki lane valerie june david rawlings whitney rose rhiannon giddens natalie hemby shelby lynne allison moorer john moreland hurray for the riff raff lilly hiatt jason isbell jason isbell and the 400 unit​ Bloodshot records Thirty Tigers New West Records acony records Six Shooter records concord Records 4AD records Nonesuch records best music of 2017
Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best albums best albums of 2017
Games

The Moving Pixels Podcast Kills Nazis with 'Wolfenstein: The New Order'

This week on our games podcast, Nick and Eric talk about the joy and frustration of killing Nazis in Wolfenstein: The New Order.

This week, Nick and Eric talk about the joy and frustration of killing Nazis in Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Keep reading... Show less
wolfenstein podcast action-adventure first-person shooter wolfenstein: the new order
Books

Artists Without the Art: 'The Story of Rainer Maria Rilke and Auguste Rodin'

Which is the draw, the art or the artist? Critic Rachel Corbett examines the intertwined lives of two artists of two different generations and nationalities who worked in two starkly different media.

Artist biographies written for a popular audience necessarily involve compromise. On the one hand, we are only interested in the lives of artists because we are intrigued, engaged, and moved by their work. The confrontation with a work of art is an uncanny experience. We are drawn to, enraptured and entranced by, absorbed in the contemplation of an object. Even the performative arts (music, theater, dance) have an objective quality to them. In watching a play, we are not simply watching people do things; we are attending to the play as a thing that is more than the collection of actions performed. The play seems to have an existence beyond the human endeavor that instantiates it. It is simultaneously more and less than human: more because it's superordinate to human action and less because it's a mere object, lacking the evident subjectivity we prize in the human being.

Keep reading... Show less
marfield prize rainer maria rilke auguste rodin rachel corbett art biography heidegger kant you must change your life: the story of rainer maria rilke and auguste rodin
3
Film

Jean Gabin as Inspector Jules Maigret Gets the Job Done

Jean Desailly and Jean Gabin in Maigret tend un piège (1958) (© Photo12/Marcel Dole - Image courtesy photo12.com / IMDB)

Gabin's Maigret lets everyone else emote, sometimes hysterically, until he vents his own anger in the final revelations.

France's most celebrated home-grown detective character is Georges Simenon's Inspector Jules Maigret, an aging Paris homicide detective who, phlegmatically and unflappably, tracks down murderers to their lairs at the center of the human heart. He's invariably icon-ified as a shadowy figure smoking an eternal pipe, less fancy than Sherlock Holmes' curvy calabash but getting the job done in its laconic, unpretentious, middle-class manner.

Keep reading... Show less
maigret sets a trap jean delannoy jean gabin maigret and the st. fiacre case georges simenon detective film crime thriller maigret et l'affaire saint-fiacre maigret tend un piège inspector jules maigret
5
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image