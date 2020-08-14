Film

Apocalypse '45 Uses Gloriously Restored Footage to Reveal the Ugliest Side of Our Nature

Chris Barsanti
14 Aug 2020
Apocalypse '45 (2020) (trailer screengrab)

Erik Nelson's gorgeously restored Pacific War color footage in Apocalypse '45 makes a dramatic backdrop for his revealing interviews with veterans who survived the brutality of "a war without mercy".

Apocalypse '45
Erik Nelson

Discovery

August 2020

Other

On more than one moment in Erik Nelson's Apocalypse '45 viewers will likely find themselves gaping in awe at the splendor of what you are seeing. The next moment their stomachs may heave. Somewhere in between they will hear the voices of men who were witnessing and acting out the absolute worst that humanity has to offer, and sometimes even after 75 years still don't know what to make of it all. It's just that kind of documentary.

Timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of fighting in World War II's Pacific Theater, Apocalypse '45 is a spectacle event film, in its way. There are widescale battle scenes that Hollywood would only ruin by trying to imitate. The mostly unseen National Archives footage, much of which was shot by embedded combat photographers, has been restored by Nelson's team to yield a rich but raw panoply of color and drama. But at the same time, the documentary maintains a closeness that brings an often uncomfortably personal coloration to what we see.

Nelson is paying homage to a vanishing generation of soldiers and includes their yearning for a time when it seemed the US could still unify around a cause. Still, this is not a burnished Veterans Day nostalgia reel. "Golden Gate in '48, bread line in '49" is how one Marine remembers their attitudes about how long it would take for the war to end and what would become of them immediately afterward. "Greatest generation," humphs another when asked about the label, "Goddamn propaganda."

The snippets of Nelson's interviews with two dozen American veterans play behind a series of montages that sketch out a fairly brief overview of the war in the Pacific. It primarily covers the last few months of combat, from Manila to Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and the fire- and atomic-bombing of Japan. One of Nelson's more spectacular finds, haunting footage of wrecked ships shot by John Ford in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack sets the stage for the butchery to come. (Ford's 1943 documentary, December 7th, was mostly censored by the government for being bad for morale.)

(Discovery Channel)

There's a disconnect running through much of what follows. Nelson pieces together images of the Americans' island-hopping campaign, a close-fought slog in which soldiers died in waves for rocks in the ocean they had never heard of. Some shots carry a shivery grandeur: mountains of smoke billowing out the sides of battleships as they fire salvos, tracer bullets lacing a brilliant azure sky speckled with clouds of flak, cable cars rolling through Hiroshima's post-atom bomb moonscape.

Elsewhere, it's the odd details that stick out: a dog incongruously wagging his tail while perched on the barrel of a battleship's cannon, Marines going into battle on sun-blasted beaches wearing a kind of white-blue sunscreen. But these glimpses of beauty or incongruity are always brought back to Earth by what we hear.

"I felt heartsick," says one Marine about the grinding slaughter of the island fighting whose cost is almost impossible to appreciate now. Almost 7,000 Marines and 22,000 Japanese died at Iwo Jima alone, just so that the Americans could base bombers there to firebomb Japan. "They were not nice people," says another about their enemy in what an on-screen title terms a "war without mercy." "I didn't mind" killing them," he adds.

The men are a mixture of matter-of-fact, thoughtful, pained, and defiantly cold-blooded, sometimes wrapped up in the same reflection. "I strafed trains, water buffalo, anything that moved," says a fighter pilot while gun-camera footage shows Japanese fishermen running for cover as bullets slam into the beach around them. The fighting itself is shown as less a contest of strategy and more a grinding annihilation in which Marines advance across shell-shattered islands with flamethrowers and grenades.

(Discovery Channel)

None of the interviewees seem to have any John Wayne notions of heroics, even the man who won a Medal of Honor for taking out seven Japanese positions on Iwo Jima. A Marine who lost his foot is described as "the happiest guy in the world" because it means he can go home. "You just had to be lucky," says another about surviving.

The civilian toll is given a higher profile than this type of war anniversary documentary typically provides. Nelson includes one man talking about the Japanese women on Saipan who would leap into the ocean with their babies strapped to their backs rather than surrender to Americans. One short but crushing sequence shows nothing but Japanese children with horrific wounds being treated by American medics.

A soldier first notes the old cliché about war being hell, as the screen shows a thin child with hollow eyes who cannot stop shaking, before adding "I never visualized hell being that bad." A documentary like Apocalypse '45 makes that kind of discomfiting visualization resonate for a lifetime.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
apocalypse '45 documentary wwii pacific war national archives discovery channel film review pmpick erik nelson


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Books

Zadie Smith's 'Intimations' Essays Pandemic With Erudite Wit and Compassion

Zadie Smith's Intimations is an essay collection of gleaming, wry, and crisp prose that wears its erudition lightly but takes flight on both everyday and lofty matters.

Music

Phil Elverum Sings His Memoir on 'Microphones in 2020'

On his first studio album under the Microphones moniker since 2003, Phil Elverum shows he has been recording the same song since he was a teenager in the mid-1990s. Microphones in 2020 might be his apex as a songwriter.

Music

Washed Out's 'Purple Noon' Supplies Reassurance and Comfort

Washed Out's Purple Noon makes an argument against cynicism simply by existing and sounding as good as it does.

Music

'Eight Gates' Is Jason Molina's Stark, Haunting, Posthumous Artistic Statement

The ten songs on Eight Gates from the late Jason Molina are fascinating, despite – or perhaps because of – their raw, unfinished feel.

Film

Apocalypse '45 Uses Gloriously Restored Footage to Reveal the Ugliest Side of Our Nature

Erik Nelson's gorgeously restored Pacific War color footage in Apocalypse '45 makes a dramatic backdrop for his revealing interviews with veterans who survived the brutality of "a war without mercy".

Music

12 Brilliant Recent Jazz Albums That Shouldn't Be Missed

There is so much wonderful creative music these days that even an apartment-bound critic misses too much of it. Here is jazz from the last 18 months that shouldn't be missed.

Music

Blues Legend Bobby Rush Reinvigorates the Classic "Dust My Broom" (premiere)

Still going strong at 86, blues legend Bobby Rush presents "Dust My Broom" from an upcoming salute to Mississippi blues history, Rawer Than Raw, rendered in his inimitable style.

Music

Folk Rock's the Brevet Give a Glimmer of Hope With "Blue Coast" (premiere)

Dreamy bits of sunshine find their way through the clouds of dreams dashed and lives on the brink of despair on "Blue Coast" from soulful rockers the Brevet.

Music

Michael McArthur's "How to Fall in Love" Isn't a Roadmap (premiere)

In tune with classic 1970s folk, Michael McArthur weaves a spellbinding tale of personal growth and hope for the future with "How to Fall in Love".

Film

Greta Gerwig's Adaptation of Loneliness in Louisa May Alcott's 'Little Women'

Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women strays from the dominating theme of existential loneliness.

Music

The Band's Discontented Third LP, 1970's 'Stage Fright', Represented a World Braving Calamity

Released 50 years ago this month, the Band's Stage Fright remains a marker of cultural unrest not yet remedied.

Music

Natalie Schlabs Starts Living the Lifetime Dream With "That Early Love" (premiere + interview)

Unleashing the power of love with a new single and music video premiere, Natalie Schlabs is hoping to spread the word while letting her striking voice be heard ahead of Don't Look Too Close, the full-length album she will release in October.

Music

Rufus Wainwright Makes a Welcome Return to Pop with 'Unfollow the Rules'

Rufus Wainwright has done Judy Garland, Shakespeare, and opera, so now it's time for Rufus to rediscover Rufus on Unfollow the Rules.

Music

Jazz's Denny Zeitlin and Trio Get Adventurous on 'Live at Mezzrow'

West Coast pianist Denny Zeitlin creates a classic and adventurous live set with his long-standing trio featuring Buster Williams and Matt Wilson on Live at Mezzrow.

Film

The Inescapable Violence in Netflix's I'm No Longer Here (Ya no estoy aqui)

Fernando Frías de la Parra's I'm No Longer Here (Ya no estoy aqui) is part of a growing body of Latin American social realist films that show how creativity can serve a means of survival in tough circumstances.

Music

Arlo McKinley's Confessional Country/Folk Is Superb on 'Die Midwestern'

Country/folk singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley's debut Die Midwestern marries painful honesty with solid melodies and strong arrangements.

Music

Viserra Combine Guitar Heroics and Female Vocals on 'Siren Star'

If you ever thought 2000s hard rock needed more guitar leads and solos, Viserra have you covered with Siren Star.

Music

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts Honor Their Favorite Songs With "Oh No" (premiere)

Ryan Hamilton's "Oh No" features guest vocals from Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, and appears on Nowhere to Go But Everywhere out 18 September.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.