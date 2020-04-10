Glass Animals - "Your Love (Déjà Vu)" (Singles Going Steady)
British psych-pop band, Glass Animals' "Your Love (Déjà Vu)" is tasty for a minute or two, then curiously flavourless.
Ian Rushbury: Tucked away in the elegant gibberish of the lyrics for "Your Love" is the incredible line "A moon to all the juice in us." I have no idea what that means, but by all that is holy, I wish I did. The tune pulses along quite nicely in a vaguely eighties throwback kind of way, but it's essentially as satisfying as a wad of chewing gum. Tasty for a minute or two, then curiously flavourless. [5/10]
Jordan Blum: Hmm, it's okay for what it's going for, but I've heard SO MANY things that sound like this, so there's really nothing that stands out. The visuals are a bit more intriguing and unique, but even they don't add much or make it any more fresh. The song would work fine at a club or party, as something to fill the background and get people loose and happy, but there's nothing deeper to appreciate as far as I can tell (which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It depends on what you're looking for). [5/10]
SCORE: 5.00