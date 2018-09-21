A Hawk and a Hacksaw Summon a Vibrant Folk Spiral with "The Sky Is Blue, The Desert Is Yellow" (premiere)
The Old World-splicing folk duo, a Hawk and a Hacksaw, draw a humid, sandswept slice of music from their latest album, Forest Bathing.
"The Sky is Blue, The Desert is Yellow"
A Hawk and a Hacksaw
Living Music Duplication
September 21, 2018Other
The latest video from A Hawk and a Hacksaw, "The Sky Is Blue, The Desert Is Yellow," is both focused and fragmented, halting and flowing. It's a fair visual counterpart to the song itself. Swirling, sticky and mildly disorienting, "The Sky Is Blue, The Desert Is Yellow" is a sandswept cinematic song with seemingly no real beginning or end. The Old-World-by-way-of-Albuquerque duo of Jeremy Barnes and Heather Trost are by now old hands at mingling ancient musical instruments with modern musical sensibilities, and their latest album from earlier this year, Forest Bathing, ably carries on their crisscrossing of folk styles.
The title of the album comes from the Japanese concept of exposing oneself to a forest environment as a way to stay healthy, and A Hawk and a Hacksaw will be bringing their sonic spin on this healing-through-nature philosophy to cities around America starting at the end of this month and throughout October (dates below).
TOUR DATES
9/28/18 - Ruins - Dallas, TX
10/01/18 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA
10/02/18 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA
10/03/18 - Orange Twin Conservation Community - Athens, GA
10/04/18 - Neptunes - Raleigh, NC
10/05/18 - Ottobar (Upstairs) - Baltimore, MD
10/06/18 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY
10/07/18 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA
10/08/18 - Cafe Nine - New Haven, CT
10/09/18 - Atwood's Tavern - Boston, MA
10/10/18 - Casa Del Popolo - Montreal, QC
10/11/18 - The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON *
10/12/18 - Deluxx Fluxx - Detroit, MI
10/14/18 - Fond Object - Nashville, TN
10/15/18 - Foam - St. Louis, MO
10/17/18 - The Opolis - Norman, OK
*10/11 with Eric Bachmann