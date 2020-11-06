MetalMatters: The Best New Heavy Metal Albums of October 2020

Mr. Bungle re-record their thrash demo, Anaal Nathraak solidify their stature as one of the most extreme black metal acts, Sumac carry on their free rock infestations, and Armoured Saint with Spirit Adrift stand as torchbearers to heavy metal's past and future.

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.