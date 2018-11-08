Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Oceanwires Imagine a Union of Television, Savages on "Beware the Heartless" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
08 Nov 2018
Photo: Niffer Calderwood / Courtesy of Clarion Call

Combining talents from Head Like a Kite, Gibraltar, Long Dark Moon and Princess, Oceanwires readies new album, There Never Was a Was, for early 2019.

"Beware the Heartless" is the brand-new video from Oceanwires. The single, out November 9, is culled from the group's LP There Never Was a Was, out 15 February 2019. The ragged, jagged noise heard on this track might summon memories of Modest Mouse or Television but there's something undeniably fresh about this outfit; the music is propulsive, succinct and deliciously anthemic.

Oceanwires began three years ago as a project between Dave Einmo (Head Like a Kite), Aaron Starkey (Gibraltar) and an ancient Korg KR-55 drum machine. From the start the idea was to move away from preconceived and long-established ideas about songwriting, about collaboration. The group eventually expanded to include Jeff Baars on drums (Mike Johnson, Long Dark Moon) and Samantha Wilder on bass (Princess). There Never Was a Was was recorded and produced by Steve Fisk (Car Seat Headrest, Nirvana, Naked Giants, Soundgarden, Wedding Present, Low, Beat Happening) and Matt Bayles (Minus the Bear, Mastodon).

Related Articles Around the Web
oceanwires indie rock rock post-punk premiere
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.