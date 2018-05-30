Powered by RebelMouse
The Oshima Brothers Head "Online" to Vent Digital Age Frustrations (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
30 May 2018
The Oshima Brothers' latest song saunters with blues swagger as they focus on "frustrations with the internet and social media".

Folk-pop brothers Sean and Jamie Oshima are at it again with an all new single. "Online" comes into play with sauntering swagger, the Oshima Brothers taking more blues-centric melodies into their fold. For as essential a commodity the internet is in our digital age, it seems like few songs have been written about it—and fewer as convincingly as the Oshimas' latest.

Musically, the song dances somewhere between influences ranging from John Mayer to This Wild Life, with alternative folk production melding with more of a contemporary rhythmic strut. Thematically, Sean Oshima says, "Online" is naturally about "the frustrations with the internet and social media". Further elaborating, he tells us, "The song is a reaction to a few people that broke my heart a little. And infatuation that we can sometimes get on social media in putting our good side forward."

"Online" is due for release on 1 June.

TOUR DATES

Jun 4 - Oshima Brothers & Nano Raies at Club Passim - Cambridge, MA

Jun 15 - The BAE Gallery - Bangor, ME

Jul 28 - Belfast Co Housing Community - Belfast, ME

Aug 1 - Raising the Roof: A Barn Party to Benefit the Waldo Theatre! - Waldoboro, M

