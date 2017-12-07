Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Peter Oren: Anthropocene

Steve Horowitz
6h
Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Peter Oren's revolutionary rhetoric about climate change comes off as good common sense rather than the words of an uncompromising fanatic.

It's easy to get lost in the fog of music on Peter Oren's latest release. He's got a low and dreamy voice. The songs move at a slow pace. On the surface level, Oren seems to be nostalgic for an earlier place and time instead of modern-day America. But he's no misty-eyed sentimentalist. As he points out "don't yet reminisce"; the past was not that glorious. It was a time of dust bowls, slavery, and genocide. Glorifying history ignores its multitude of sins.

Peter Oren

Anthropocene

(Western Vinyl)

Release Date: 10 Nov 2017

We currently live in the Anthropocene period, as the title of his album indicates, one in which human beings have greatly impacted the planet's ecological systems to a negative degree through the land, air and water pollution that has caused climate change and the extinction of many plant and animal species. "How will we escape this hell we made?" he asks. He knows the answer is not simple. It requires people to take zealous actions.

"Make your grandkids proud / It's time to throw down," he sings on "Throw Down"—a call for engagement. Oren's not talking simple politics. His is a battle cry. Put on your helmet, put on a mask and take to the streets. "Fuck the law," Oren exclaims, it doesn't represent the truth but is used by the powerful to keep people down. Yes, he's a radical. We live in extreme times. Sitting on the sidelines makes one complicit.

These are powerful words. Oren understands that getting up off one's butt and doing something is hard. The problem is that we have no choice. Environmental degradation affects us all. The solution requires that we work together. "No one need be hoeing alone," he sings in a hopeful voice. We can create "New Gardens". There is still time to change our ways.

Oren's accompanied by former Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. The two recruited Nashville session musicians including drummer Michael Webb (John Fogarty), guitarists Sam Wilson (Sons of Bill) and Laur Jaomets (Sturgill Simpson) and singer Maureen Murphy (Zac Brown Band). They provide an acoustic backdrop that evokes natural sounds, whether it's the ripple of a cymbal mimicking the ocean or a loping strum of strings invoking the rhythms of the road. Oren sings over them in an intimate voice. He whispers instead of screams. His revolutionary rhetoric comes off as good common sense rather than the words of an uncompromising fanatic.

"Welcome to this record/goodbye to this world," Oren sings in a slow, deliberate voice on the final track. Ending with a greeting may seem backward, but it makes sense because he's warning us that if we don't change our current practices, the Earth will no longer be able to sustain human existence. Oren signs off with a warning. He's serious about his convictions, deadly serious. Oren is no granola eating mushy-mouthed pacifist. Actually, he may eat granola, I don't know, but his message is clear. If we don't change our ways, we are all going to die and take the planet with us. The fact that he can deliver this missive artfully; that he can connect his music and politics through a personal vision, speaks volumes about the immensity of his talents.

peter oren
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Pop Albums of 2017

In a year when your favorite long-dormant musical act finally released new material after a multi-year hiatus, only a precious few releases -- from voices old and new -- were truly able to capture the pop culture zeitgeist. These are those albums.

What is pop music in the year 2017? Honestly, even pop music itself was unsure how to answer that question.

Music

Freedom As the World Falls: An Interview with ROPE SECT

PopMatters delves into the psyche of one of underground music's most fascinating new bands—ROPE SECT.

"How terrible this darkness was, how bewildering, and yet mysteriously beautiful." – Stefan Zweig

This year marked the emergence of a clandestine German act known as ROPE SECT. PopMatters has been bewitched by their music all year long—a catchy, lively, yet atmospherically portentous sound that will appeal to fans of metal, rock, post-punk, goth, and darkwave alike. So much so that we had to contact the band, whose members wish to remain anonymous, to find out more about what's going on behind their mortuary drape.

Books

John Hodgman's 'Vacationland' Is Worth the Trip

Hodgman makes no secret that the relatively inconsequential, real-life stories of an artistically and financially successful white middle-aged man are hardly what the world needs right now. But his humor sure helps in these times.

Non-fiction books by contemporary actor/writer/comedian types have been all the rage for the past several years. Tina Fey, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Nick Offerman and Rainn Wilson are just a few of the celebrity humorists who've translated their unique comedic gifts into bestsellers. For his part, John Hodgman has already written a handful of books such as The Areas of My Expertise and More Information Than You Require that have focused mostly on "fake facts" (the satirical bent of which was no doubt inspired by his earlier gig as a contributing writer on The Daily Show).

Film

Paul Thomas Anderson Tailors a Masterpiece in ‘Phantom Thread’

J.R. Kinnard
Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread (2017) (IMDB)

Not a single frame of Anderson's latest drama fails to mesmerize with romance, suspense, and interpersonal politics coalescing into something wholly unforgettable.

There are so many delicate, intertwining threads connecting the latest drama from auteur filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson that pulling just one might cause the entire structure to unravel. Compared to Anderson's more audacious masterpieces -- Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), and There Will Be Blood (2007) -- Phantom Thread is a low key affair; a deliberate approach that will likely prevent it from becoming an immediate classic. Given time and reflection, however, this fragile beauty will prove itself powerful and enduring.

