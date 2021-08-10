Southern Avenue ‘Move Into the Light’ and See a Brighter Future

As the world moves through fits and starts of optimism and pessimism, Southern Avenue decided it’s best to “Move Into the Light” and embrace the positive. Given a choice, why not? The song was co-written with multi-GRAMMY® winning Jason Mraz and slickly produced. There’s a shininess to the track, like a new coat of paint on an old fence. How does one play R&B in the 21st century without sending retro or ironic. This Memphis-based quintet decided the best way was to blast off into the future. The song starts LOUD and then moves into a sonic orbit around the sun!

Lead vocalist Tierinii Jackson takes the tune for a ride. She’s the pilot. It’s easy to focus on her voice and not realize how much the band is thumping. Southern Avenue have just released a video to go with the cut. This emphasizes Jackson’s role as the center of attention. Her vocals dominate the proceedings. The rest of the combo admirably pull their weight, especially on the rhythmic side.

Southern Avenue are currently back on tour. “Move Into the Light” will be included on the band’s forthcoming release (August 27), Be With the Love You Want on Renew Records/BMG. The album’s produced by multi-GRAMMY® winner Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, Deer Tick). Remember to keep on the sunny side, or move into the light, when you can!

Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.