Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Jordan Blum and Jedd Beaudoin
 Jordan Blum
4h
Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.


As in past years, determining the final cut for this list was no easy feat, as many remarkable works—including Malina by Leprous, The Hay-Man Dreams by Cosmograf, Clairvoyant by The Contortionist, The Optimist by Anathema, Karma by Brother Ape, Pacifisticuffs by Diablo Swing Orchestra, and Amplify Human Vibration by Nordic Giants—stood out and deserved acclamation. In the end, though, we strongly feel that the follow ten records—both obvious and unexpected—are the best progressive rock and metal albums released this year. (Feel free to let us know your own choices in the comments section.) – Jordan Blum

10. Caligula's Horse - In Contact (InsideOut)

It's not prog unless it's international, and this Australian collective demonstrates a ferocious appetite for the eclectic on its latest release. Melody is always at the forefront here but that doesn't stop the opening, "Dream the Dead", from getting adventurous and dropping listeners into a barrage of harsh sounds at the start that ultimately enhances the enchanting vocal performance from Jim Grey. Others, such as "The Hands Are the Hardest" and "Fill My Heart", proudly walk the fine line between prog and pop, suggesting that the outfit's wide commercial acceptance in its homeland was no fluke. "Songs for No One", meanwhile, takes us into the sturdily reinforced belly of the beast, reminding us that a band can still play by the rules of a genre and still come up with something fresh. And for those seeking a full-on, unapologetic assault on the senses? Look no further than "Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)". If the measure of any prog band is its ability to deliver a long-ish track, one that crosses the 10-minute mark and still feels like a sliver of experience, then Caligula's Horse succeeds with the 15-plus minute "Graves".

Where does a band like this go from here? Ideally, onto wider success outside its homeland. With a little time and attention, Caligula's Horse could be a serious contender for wide acclaim in the U.S., picking up steam with audiences tuned into veterans such as Fates Warning, Dream Theater and Queensrÿche. – Jedd Beaudoin




9. Sky Architect - Nomad (FREIA Music)

Netherlands quintet Sky Architect are masters of infusing styles like jazz fusion, metal, symphonic rock, and psychedelia into their progressive rock foundation, resulting in a very specific identity. Be it the accessible warmth of 2011's Excavations of the Mind or the opaquer density of 2013's A Dying Man's Hymn and 2013's A Billion Years of Solitude, the band always ensures a fine blend of instrumentation and singing. Fortunately, Nomad upholds that habit wonderfully; in a way, it feels like a reflection on all that came before it while also introducing enough newness to make it stand out on its own. While it doesn't necessary outdo those other records, it surely matches them by providing the most archetypal and sturdy sequence in the Sky Architect universe.

Nomand successfully embodies the essence of "endless deserts, dunes, and post-apocalyptic sand plains" from start to finish. At first, "Wasteland" quickly erupts into an arid jam of intertwined funkiness, with biting guitar riffs and syncopation attacking zany keyboard tones; however, it eventually juxtaposes this frenzy with a synthesis of atmospheric backdrops and Tom Luchies' typically ominous poeticisms, culminating in a very dynamic and representative beginning. Next, "Endless Roads" serves as a relatively mellow breather before the compositional lunacy returns with the remaining pieces; of particular note are the hypnotic hooks of "Sandwalker", the playful motifs within "Nomad", and the yearning horns that give the finale, "Into Singularity", such a larger-than-life quality. Of course, the true greatness of Nomad lies in how seamlessly it melds its many deviations, elevating it into another exquisite example of why Sky Architect is so remarkable. – Jordan Blum




8. Lunatic Soul - Fractured (Kscope)

As the bassist/vocalist of Polish troupe Riverside, Mariusz Duda continually proves to be an extraordinarily distinctive and striving songwriter, singer, and musician. What makes his solo project, Lunatic Soul, so surprising, then, is not its exceptional quality, but rather how much it differs from Duda's revered progressive metal outlet. While some of those elements remain intact, Lunatic Soul finds Duda indulging in a wider, more experimental array of structures and sounds (such as ambient, folk, electronic, industrial, classical, and world music). His fourth outing, 2014's Walking on a Flashlight Beam, was easily the best Lunatic Soul effort to date, and its follow-up, Fractured, stands alongside it, purveying the same level of expressive introspection and tuneful boundlessness that always makes Duda's work shine.

Meant as "an album of catharsis after a challenging year in [his] personal life"—including the death of Riverside guitarist Piotr Grudziński in February 2016—Fractured permeates with clashing emotions. Opener "Blood on the Tightrope", for example, is both cautionary and reflective as it mixes bustling percussion, mournful piano chords, bouncy bass lines, acoustic guitar strums, and other elements into a captivating declaration of defiance and acceptance. From there, the tender melodies and strings of "Crumbling Teeth and the Owl Eyes" and "A Thousand Shards of Heaven" yield two of Duda's most beautiful pieces ever; in contrast, "Fractured" delivers his emblematic hodgepodge of addictive counterpoints before "Battlefield" overwhelms with its demonstrative gracefulness and epic soundscapes. In total, Fractured is a simultaneously empowered and fragile statement that further validates Duda as one of the most important artists in modern progressive music. – Jordan Blum



7. Wobbler - From Silence to Somewhere (Karisma & Dark Essence)

This Norwegian outfit has made just a handful of records since forming in the late 1990s, but what it has not put forth in quantity, it has more than made up for in quality. This first platter in six years finds the sextet in fighting shape. Fans of Kaipa, The Flower Kings, and other Scandinavian prog acts will fully dig the opening title piece, which is nearly twenty-one minutes of twists, turns, and harmonic joys that recalls prog's first prime era while adding dashes of classical and folk music that give full rise to the troupe's sense of invention. (It would be remiss not to mention the role Italian prog rock had in shaping this sound, too. So, there you have it.) The delicate balladry of "Rendered in Shades of Green" adds a nice balance to the weighty opener, while "Fermented Hours" kicks with an abandon that seems as much home in the world of hard rock as it does in the hallowed halls of oversized keyboard banks and capes. "Foxlight" digs into the aforementioned folk and classical leanings, suggesting something that may have just wandered forth from the forests of Norway.

What the record ultimately does is tickle the imagination as one tries to comprehend the apparent ease the collective exudes in its sinewy turns and buoyant melodies and rhythms. One can only hope that we don't need to wait six or more years for another stroll down the path with Wobbler. Then again, waiting that long will only mean becoming more intimate with this and other parts of the outfit's oeuvre. – Jedd Beaudoin



6. Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly - On Her Journey to the Sun (InsideOut)

When Swedish quartet Beardfish announced its disbandment last summer, nearly every fan of contemporary progressive rock felt the loss; after all, each of their albums ranks amongst the most colorful, catchy, and all-around cherished releases in the genre's history. Naturally, devotees wondered if they'd forever lost that kind of mesmerizingly quirky and intricate formula. Luckily, vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Rikard Sjöblom's latest solo effort, On Her Journey to the Sun, provides resounding affirmation that as long as he's at the helm, that beloved essence will remain. While his supporting role in the aforementioned Big Big Train is significant yet not especially characteristic, his trademark tasteful and vibrant extravagance is at the forefront of what makes On Her Journey to the Sun feel like a logical evolution of the Beardfish recipe.

With its gorgeous guitar arpeggios, eccentric compositional shifts, and heartfelt phrases, "Of the Orb" is an exceptional introduction that recalls early Genesis and Gentle Giant while still exuding quintessential Sjöblom traits. Like much of the LP, it's a bit more reserved and welcoming than a lot of Beardfish's material, yet it maintains everything that typifies him such a recognizable talent. For instance, "If You Fall, Pt. I", "Over My Eyes", and the title track deliver moving rockers with angelic harmonies and lovely arrangements, whereas "My Hero", "Old Demons Die Hard", and "Polymixia" feature the sort of joyous complexity and/or entrancing storytelling that fans adore. All in all, On Her Journey to the Sun masterfully fills the void left by Beardfish while also cementing the individuality and validity of Sjöblom's own Gungfly project. Indeed, it's another classic in his catalog. – Jordan Blum

Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Music

Angry Again: An Interview with the Bronx

Ted Pillow

From mariachi side projects to questioning whether or not to sell out on a regular basis, the fascinating contradictions that make up the Bronx's aesthetic are as compelling as their music is headbanging.

Punk rock stalwarts the Bronx have a history of defying expectations. For starters, despite the name, they're from Los Angeles. After forming in 2002, the band released a series of self-titled albums featuring breakneck, go-for-the-jugular anthems that were raw, dangerous, and viscerally fun. But, after achieving a level of success that often leads to complacency, the Bronx risked their reputation when they adopted the alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx and released two records of authentic mariachi music. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the Mexican-inspired albums were celebrated by fans and critics alike, exposing the band to an entirely new audience as they played to packed arenas while opening on tour for the Foo Fighters.

Film

Louis CK’s Unconvincingly Self-Flaggelating ‘I Love You Daddy’

Louis C.K. and Chloë Grace Moretz in I Love You, Daddy (2017) (IMDB)

CK draws attention to sexual harassment problems while indulging in being able to have such problems.

In order for I Love You Daddy to work it must function on two levels. One way is we follow the narrative where director, screenwriter, and star Louis CK plays Glen Topher, a successful television presence (much like CK himself). We watch as Glen, a pathetic man who makes mistakes and doesn't get it, is shuttled between opinionated women. We watch as Glen makes little progress himself, and as his faults open the film for women-lead (maybe) discussions on sex, gender, and feminism. And we watch him be, as CK always is, not such a bad guy. I Love You Daddy revels in Glen's faults, but while gently critical (in a near-didactic way), it's never condemning.

Music

Bark: Year of the Dog

Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Bark's rock and roll songs are fueled equally by restlessness and compassion for life.

Tim and Susie Lee are rock and roll lifers, stubbornly committed to an art form that has, if you believe the alarmist hype, been on life support for the past decade or so. If the form is perceived to have aged less than gracefully in the mass-marketed public eye, it is, nonetheless, people like the Lees others like them in small, mostly urban scenes on the periphery of the big business who keep its heart beating strong. Honestly, a devoted rock and roll fan doesn't need the big labels anymore, and though the giants keep leaving us (RIP Malcolm, Fats, Tom, and Chuck), their influence continues to echo throughout the underground and can still be heard in small clubs just about any evening of the week.

7
Comics

Secrets, Convergence, and the Sacred: DC's 'Doomsday Clock #1'

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank gamble on the sacred status of Watchmen and it pays off.

In the colorful history of comics there are only a handful of sacred concepts that can never be sullied. They can be refined, reimagined, or expanded, but to twist them is akin to poking the Hulk in the eye. It's just a reckless invitation for outrage and anguish. Whether it's Superman's virtue, Batman's gadgets, or Deadpool's love of tacos, these ideas have a special place in comics lore that may as well be carved in adamantium.


Doomsday Clock (2017-) #1

Geoff Johns (Author),‎ Brad Anderson and Gary Frank (Illustrators)

(DC Comics)

22 Nov 2017

In the annuls of the DC mythos, few stories are as sacred or revered as Alan Moore's Watchmen. Even today, it's impossible to overstate just how groundbreaking this story was for DC and comics as a whole. That story, in all its dark and cynical glory, shows just how far comics can take a particular concept. Watchmen really went for broke, taking on everything from the merits of heroism to the corruption that comes with god-like power. These are all concepts that play out in countless myths and Watchmen found a way to break new ground on these concepts.

It's for that reason that incorporating Watchmen into the DC universe carries a huge risk. It's one thing to expand the world of Watchmen, which was done in the Before Watchmen series. It's quite another to work it into the ongoing upheavals of the DC universe. Geoff Johns and Gary Frank set these worlds on a collision course with the events of DC Rebirth #1.

Now, with Doomsday Clock #1, the collision is imminent and the sacred status of Watchmen is at stake. Given that Johns and Grank are DC's creative equivalent of the A-Team, this historic gamble is in the best possible position to pay off. Doing so, however, means recapturing the same complexities and quirks of Watchmen. That's exactly what Doomsday Clock #1 spends most of the time doing and while Alan Moore may still resent everything DC does with his creations, it finds a way to succeed.

The world of Watchmen is still as dark as ever, but Doomsday Clock #1 effectively doubles down on it, building upon a world where heroes and men with god-like power set humanity on a dark, dangerous course. In a sense, it picks up where the last panel of Watchmen left off in a very literal sense. Rorschach's journal, which thoroughly documented the events of the original Watchmen, helps expose Ozymandias' elaborate ruse. From there, a world built on cynicism and disillusion somehow becomes even darker.

In a sense, the world of Doomsday Clock is the ultimate extreme in terms of what happens when a lie becomes too big to brush aside as an alternate fact. This concept is wholly relevant in an era where the biggest threat isn't the Soviet Union launching a nuclear attack. It's people who buy into the lies, half-truths, and agendas. A willingness to buy into those lies is exactly what characters like Ozymandias exploit, what Rorschach despises, and what the Comedian laughs at.

It's one thing to brush aside stories of presidents colluding with foreign agents. It's quite another to brush aside a massive deception that unleashes armies of monsters and kills millions in a bid to unite the world. That's a lie that nobody in the world of Doomsday Clock can accept or spin. Even the news media at their worst cannot hope to twist the facts into serving an agenda.

Johns and Frank really channel their inner Alan Moore and David Gibbons, which may be much easier today than it was in the mid-'80s. They don't just guide the narrative through a darker, more cynical path. They push it to an extent where extremes like nuclear war feel expected, if not logical. They build a world full of people who find out that their heroes and their most powerful icons lied to them in a way that killed millions. It's a dark world, to say the least, and one where outrage manifests in more than hashtags.

Doomsday Clock once again puts the world of Watchmen on the brink of destruction. However, it's the ties to the world of DC Rebirth that really raises the stakes. What happens in this world can't just be brushed aside like one of the many elseworlds that build their structures around apocalyptic scenarios. Due to the events of DC Rebirth #1, these worlds are entwined now. That makes the story that unfolds in Doomsday Clock #1 feel so impactful.

That story doesn't rely heavily on DC's biggest heroes, nor does it try to incorporate the entire cast of Watchmen into the mix. It focuses on key characters like Ozymandias and Rorschach with support from secondary characters like Marionette and the Mime. They guide the bulk of the narrative, bringing Superman and the world of DC's heroes at the end. The ties between the two worlds are somewhat loose, but since they are already established thanks to DC Rebirth #1, there's still a strong sense of cohesion.

A big part of what makes Watchmen such a powerful story is how well it reflects the sentiments of a certain period in history. It's something that Before Watchmen didn't attempt, but Doomsday Clock #1 dares to follow that same approach. By nearly every measure, it works. The themes in the story are even more relevant in 2017 than they were in 1985. Adding the impact on the greater DC Universe only heightens the importance of those themes.

Every comic tries to be groundbreaking in its own right, but few have the context and the themes to achieve this. Watchmen succeeded by being ambitious at just the right time with just the right kind of story. That's a big part of why it has such a sacred status in the history of comics. Doomsday Clock can't achieve that same sacred status just yet, but it succeeds in capturing many of the elements that make Watchmen such a powerful story.

The prospect of the world of Watchmen impacting that of the larger DC universe remains intriguing. The events of Doomsday Clock #1 helps set that story up in a way that captures the same sentiments that make both worlds so compelling. Such an effort still has some lofty goals with some long odds, but so far, that gamble is paying off in a profound way.

9
