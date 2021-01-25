Having long moved on from his days in 10cc, Kevin Godley took decades to unleash a solo record. He solicited songs from random people and tells us how he's in good contact with Gotye and how he can't stand happy music.

10cc's Kevin Godley on Crowdsourcing and Going Solo After All These Years

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.