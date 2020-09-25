Music

A Certain Ratio Return with a Message of Hope on 'ACR Loco'

Rich Wilhelm
25 Sep 2020
Photo: Paul Husband / Courtesy of Mute Records

Inspired by 2019's career-spanning box set, legendary Manchester post-punkers A Certain Ratio return with their first new album in 12 years, ACR Loco.

ACR Loco
A Certain Ratio

Mute

25 September 2020

Formed in 1977, Manchester's A Certain Ratio were part of the post-punk class of 1979, with their jagged debut single, "All Night Party", an early song released by the Factory Records label. Success on the British indie single and album charts followed as the band incorporated funk, disco, other danceable elements into an ever-evolving sound.

Now, after collating their past on 2019's ACR: Box collection, A Certain Ratio has released ACR Loco, their first album of new material in 12 years. Featuring three original band members – Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop, and Donald Johnson – along with members of the band's current live ensemble, ACR Loco finds the band in an expansive, jazzy state of mind. Musically, A Certain Ratio sound far removed from their post-punk roots now, relying more on their sound's dance and funk elements. That supports the message of positivity that they seem intent on putting out into the current, crazy world.

ACR Loco invites listeners in slowly with the first few minutes of its opening track, the subdued "Friends Around Us". Eventually, though, the moody music lively ups itself just in time to deliver a simple but always-appropriate message in the lyrics: "Love your friends / Love your friends." With the title "Bouncy Bouncy", it's no surprise that the album's go-go-influenced second track is an invitation to "let the rhythm take you", but the song also notes that "we all need to come together to fight greed / They're inventing pain / For their short term gain / We need to bounce / Regain."

A Certain Ratio continue their dance floor odyssey on "Supafreak" before settling into a mid-tempo pop groove for the romantic "Always in Love". "Always in Love", even down to its title, is exactly the kind of song that a movie character played by Molly Ringwald, circa 1985, would have loved.

ACR Loco steps out of John Hughes movieland and back onto the dancefloor with "Family", another potential dancefloor filler with a message: "Brothers and sisters we are family / One world united / Love peace harmony." Such sentiments might seem to be a touch naïve at the moment, but A Certain Ratio seem to feel like we ought to try to grab some positivity wherever we can find it, and, honestly, that's not a bad idea.

Sadly, ACR Loco will mark one of the last recordings of vocalist Denise Johnson, who died suddenly at 56 in July. In addition to working with A Certain Ratio for 25 years, Johnson recorded New Order, Pet Shop Boys, Electronic, and Primal Scream. Johnson is one of the album's special guests, including Sink Ya Teeth's Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford, Gabe Gurnsey, Mike Joyce, and Eric Random. None of this guest-starring comes across as obtrusive, though.

A Certain Ratio's musical expansiveness is felt most strongly on the album's closing track, "Taxi Guy", a percussion/horns/electronics-fueled instrumental. Featuring both languid Brazilian-inspired sounds and propulsive rhythms, "Taxi Guy" could either chill a listener out immensely or get their head and maybe the rest of their bopping, depending on their frame of mind. Either way, "Taxi Guy" closes ACR Loco with an appropriately blissful vibe.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
post-punk funk avant-funk punk-funk new wave mute records music review a certain ratio
7

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

A Certain Ratio Return with a Message of Hope on 'ACR Loco'

Inspired by 2019's career-spanning box set, legendary Manchester post-punkers A Certain Ratio return with their first new album in 12 years, ACR Loco.

Books

Oscar Hijuelos' 'Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love' Dances On

Oscar Hijuelos' dizzyingly ambitious foot-tapping family epic, Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love, opened the door for Latinx writers to tell their stories in all their richness.

Music

PM Picks Playlist 2: Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES, SOUNDQ

PopMatters Picks Playlist features the electropop of Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES' stunning dream folk, Polish producer SOUNDQ, the indie pop of Pylon Heights, a timely message from Exit Kid, and Natalie McCool's latest alt-pop banger.

Film

'Lost Girls and Love Hotels' and Finding Comfort in Sadness

William Olsson's Lost Girls and Love Hotels finds optimism in its message that life tears us apart and puts us back together again differently.

Music

Bright Eyes' 'Down in the Weeds' Is a Return to Form and a Statement of Hope

Bright Eyes may not technically be emo, but they are transcendently expressive, beatifically melancholic. Down in the Weeds is just the statement of grounding that we need as a respite from the churning chaos around us.

Film

Audrey Hepburn + Rome = Grace, Class, and Beauty

William Wyler's Roman Holiday crosses the postcard genre with a hardy trope: Old World royalty seeks escape from stuffy, ritual-bound, lives for a fling with the modern world, especially with Americans.

Music

Colombia's Simón Mejía Plugs Into the Natural World on 'Mirla'

Bomba Estéreo founder Simón Mejía electrifies nature for a different kind of jungle music on his debut solo album, Mirla.

Music

The Flaming Lips Reimagine Tom Petty's Life in Oklahoma on 'American Head'

The Flaming Lips' American Head is a trip, a journey to the past that one doesn't want to return to but never wants to forget.

Music

Tim Bowness of No-Man Discusses Thematic Ambition Amongst Social Division

With the release of his seventh solo album, Late Night Laments, Tim Bowness explores global tensions and considers how musicians can best foster mutual understanding in times of social unrest.

Music

Angel Olsen Creates a 'Whole New Mess'

No one would call Angel Olsen's Whole New Mess a pretty album. It's much too stark. But there's something riveting about the way Olsen coos to herself that's soft and comforting.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Masma Dream World Go Global and Trippy on "Sundown Forest" (premiere)

Dancer, healer, musician Devi Mambouka shares the trippy "Sundown Forest", which takes listeners deep into the subconscious and onto a healing path.

Music

Alright Alright's "Don't Worry" Is an Ode for Unity in Troubling Times (premiere)

Alright Alright's "Don't Worry" is a gentle, prayerful tune that depicts the heart of their upcoming album, Crucible.

Music

'What a Fantastic Death Abyss': David Bowie's 'Outside' at 25

David Bowie's Outside signaled the end of him as a slick pop star and his reintroduction as a ragged-edged arty agitator.

Music

Dream Folk's Wolf & Moon Awaken the Senses with "Eyes Closed" (premiere)

Berlin's Wolf & Moon are an indie folk duo with a dream pop streak. "Eyes Closed" highlights this aspect as the act create a deep sense of atmosphere and mood with the most minimal of tools.

Television

Ranking the Seasons of 'The Wire'

Years after its conclusion, The Wire continues to top best-of-TV lists. With each season's unique story arc, each viewer is likely to have favorites.

Film

Paul Reni's Silent Film 'The Man Who Laughs' Is Serious Cinema

There's so much tragedy present, so many skullduggeries afoot, and so many cruel and vindictive characters in attendance that a sad and heartbreaking ending seems to be an obvious given in Paul Reni's silent film, The Man Who Laughs.

Music

The Grahams Tell Their Daughter "Don't Give Your Heart Away" (premiere)

The Grahams' sweet-sounding "Don't Give Your Heart Away" is rooted in struggle, inspired by the couples' complicated journey leading up to their daughter's birth.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.