Caleb Caudle Brings Us a "Stack of Tomorrows" on His New Record (premiere)
Ahead of his album, Crushed Coins', 23 February release, the celebrated Americana artist shares his lushly produced new song with PopMatters.
Since quitting his job to focus exclusively on his music in 2012, Caleb Caudle has been on the upswing. He's come a long way since that "shoestring budget" album, Tobacco Town, too. Now, fans all over the country are showing up to catch his hot whiskey vocals wrap their way around his warmhearted, lyrically conscious Americana in person. Once again teaming up with producer Jon Ashley, his latest full-length album, Crushed Coins, is set to be his most empathetic, eclectic collection of songs yet.
Caudle is sharing one such song, "Stack of Tomorrows", from off of the LP prior to its 23 February release on Cornelius Chapel. It maintains every bit of the twang and soul that fans of the North Carolina artist have come to expect of him but introduces some new musical influences along the way. The underbelly of the song's structure almost feels like the kind of beat that producer Ashley would develop with past clients Dawes, bringing a heartland-flavored, steady sway to this lushly-developed record. Radiant pedal steel and guitar seal the sonic deal on the track, Caudle's unrelentingly warm and sincere vocal delivery driving it home as it always does.
"I wrote the first verse and chorus of 'Stack of Tomorrows' on a plane ride out to LA," Caudle tells PopMatters. "We were starting the record the next day in skid row. I had already finished 20 or so songs and didn't feel the need to write anything else. We started getting drum sounds the next day, and rather than listen to a snare drum get hit for six hours straight I went to the next room and finished the song. We cut it two hours later, and it made the record. I'm really happy with how it came together."