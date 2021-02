Sundance 2021: Edgar Wright's Quirky 'The Sparks Brothers'

Using collage, clay animation, and 2D anime-style art with traditional archival footage and modern black-and-white interviews, Edgar Wright tries to capture the Sparks as a "Hollywood" band with an obsession for European visual art.

The Sparks Brothers (2021) (photo by Jake Polonsky / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.