Powered by RebelMouse
Film

Hitchcock, 'Psycho', and '78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene'

Paul Risker
18. Dec, 2017.
Alfred Hitchock and Janet Leigh on the set of Psycho (courtesy of Dogwoof)

"... [Psycho] broke every taboo you could possibly think of, it reinvented the language of film and revolutionised what you could do with a story on a very precise level. It also fundamentally and profoundly changed the ritual of movie going," says 78/52 director, Alexandre O. Philippe.

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene
Alexandre O. Philippe

Dogwoof

13 Oct 2017

Amazon
iTunes
Other

The title of Alexandre O. Philippe's 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017) denotes the 78 set-ups and the 52 cuts across a full week of shooting for Psycho's (1960) famous shower scene. Known for The People vs. George Lucas (2010), The Life and Times of Paul the Psychic Octopus (2012) and Doc of the Dead (2014), Philippe's exploration of a singular moment is a conversational one, featuring interviews with Walter Murch, Peter Bogdanovich, Guillermo del Toro, Jamie Lee Curtis, Osgood Perkins, Danny Elfman, Eli Roth, Elijah Wood, Bret Easton Ellis, Karyn Kusama, Neil Marshall, Richard Stanley and Marli Renfro, body double for Janet Leigh.

Crafted with a deliberate intent to shock, Hitchcock heightened the impact of the act of murderous violence by having it claim the life of the film's morally dubious lead protagonist. With an echo of the strings from Beethoven's Eroica symphony, the violence is impassioned as the movement of the blade synchronises with Bernard Herrmann's score, the fateful violence a sensory visual and musical assault. In equal measure, the diegetic sound of running water alongside the positioning of the camera to survey the carnage strikes a chord of aesthetic beauty. Hitchcock understands the escalating journey of violence, beginning with suspense that surrenders to horror that then culminates in voyeuristic contemplation. The circular motif of the transition from Janet Leigh's eye to the whirlpool of bloody water around the plug hole is a moment that evokes a visceral sense of tragedy, yet subversively exposes an aesthetic beauty within the moment. Its resonance is attributable to Hitchcock tapping into the light and shadow of the human soul – our capacity to feel simultaneously conflicting emotions.

In conversation with PopMatters, Philippe reflects on his personal connection to Hitchcock and the evolution of his appreciation. He also considers cinematic language and the importance of authorial intent while discussing the complexity of the shower scene as an individual moment within Hitchcock's cinema, yet one that serves as a microcosm of his authorial identity.

Why film as a means of expression? Was there an inspirational or defining moment?

I think it has been a bit of a slow burn for me. I was definitely a huge film buff when I was a kid and from a young age I was watching movies analytically, trying to deconstruct and to understand them. But I took a different path and became a law professional, then went back to theatre and eventually screenwriting. If there was a turning point for me, I would say it was definitely Hitchcock, and it was probably Vertigo (1958). I remember being completely under the spell of that film as a kid, and I still am today. So he was the greatest catalyst in my becoming a filmmaker.

What was it about Hitchcock and his cinema that grabbed your interest? Has it been an appreciation and understanding that has grown with time?

There's no question it evolved and the power of a master like Hitchcock is that he's able to grab you on the first watch. If you even turn off your analytical brain as you watch an Hitchcock movie, you are going to have an amazingly fun time. His movies are very accessible, very entertaining, very gripping, but then the more you watch them, the more complex and interesting they become. So to me part of the journey is that he was able to grab my attention as a kid and to stimulate my imagination. Then just by the sheer virtue of his wonderful storytelling, he made you want to go and watch them again and again.

There's a point, growing up and becoming an adult, that the more you watch these movies, the more you begin to realise that there's a lot more there than meets the eye. This is where the journey truly begins, in that as you begin to watch those movies over and over again, and you start to put on your filmmakers hat, you realise it never ends. There's a reason why Hitchcock made the most written about films and why he's the most discussed filmmaker of all time — we are not even close to understanding everything that he put into his movies. It's remarkable!

Cinema is a complex language predicated on both conscious and instinctive choice, and in spite of our pursuit for understanding, will perhaps never fully reveal its secrets to us. Do you think there is a necessity that cinema retains a mystery?

Well I don't know that cinema needs to be mysterious in order to be great, but the great film artists very much have a language of their own, just like Hitchcock does, and David Lynch, Akira Kurosawa, Ingmar Bergman, and people of that calibre. I think you can see them, you can see how they operate, you can see their fingerprint by watching their movies because it's in everything. It's in the choice of shots and music, the storytelling, the sound design, the way they direct the actors — it's in all those little things.

I'm not sure it's different from a great painter or writer, or a great sculptor. It's just that what makes cinema so singular is that it includes a number of other art forms. Writing is a part of it as is the fine arts, and photography, music and sound. So on that level, I wouldn't say it's a more complex language because I don't want to compare apples to oranges. But it's maybe a more inclusive language and you can look at cinema from a lot more unique perspectives than just looking at a painting. I think the great painters were extraordinarily complex in their own right, but the cinematic language does have a tremendous amount of complexity, especially in the hands of the masters.

I don't think you can always quite wrap your head around the cinematic language. You can come up with theories, but there's definitely a reason why Hitchcock's films work. One because he is accessible, and two because he has a tremendous amount of intent. There's a lot of 'complex' filmmaking out there that fails because the intent is murky at best, and there are a lot of filmmakers today that try to aspire to be complex and fail on that level because there is no intent. David Lynch, whom I also adore, draws a lot from Hitchcock, and looking at either of them, by God, there are so many layers of intent that it's unreal.

Are you able to perceive this inclusivity in Psycho's shower scene?

Absolutely! One thing is that after working for three years full time and coming from a place where I was very familiar with it, I feel like I'm only now starting to scratch the surface. I could study that shower scene for the rest of my life and never get on top of it. I don't think it touches upon every possible art form you can think of, but it has so many layers of motifs and thematic complexity that you can lose yourself in it. There are so many different angles and perspectives, and that's why it is still worthy of debate and discussion today.

You can argue that the shower scene is an attack on women, and it's misogynistic, but then on the other hand it also has a strong female character, and more than anything it's reflective of Hitchcock's moral universe. The scene is absolutely gorgeous and horrible, it is impressionistic and expressionistic. It seems to be all the opposite things at the same time. It's a paradox of cinema, and that's why we are still talking about it today, and it is why we are never going to stop. It's the Mona Lisa of scenes.


Alexandre O. Philippe (courtesy of Dogwoof)

Whilst we can associate films within a certain period of film history, including the portrayal of violence, Psycho's famous scene has a shocking timeless presence. Regardless of it being shot in black and white, the technical execution and the aesthetic shows Hitchcock's mastery to transcend time.

Yeah, that's very true. It's a singular few minutes in the history of cinema because if you certainly look at it from today's perspective, you can tell it's an old movie. But yet I don't think you can look at it and say that it has aged. I mean of course it has aged physically, but it's not one of those scenes that you can look back on and say it has aged so much that it is no longer effective. It still packs a punch and it still resonates. It is still tragic and amazing to watch. A reason for that is you are not just looking at Hitchcock and some of his games, but Bernard Herrmann, Saul Bass and Joseph Stefano. All of those geniuses operated under his name, but you are also watching cinema change with the shower scene, and it is still difficult to express that to people today.

I believe very strongly that cinema would not be the same if Psycho and that scene had not happened. It broke every taboo you could possibly think of, it reinvented the language of film and revolutionised what you could do with a story on a very precise level. It also fundamentally and profoundly changed the ritual of movie going. So even though it's not necessarily something you get if you are just watching the scene, it's so profound that you can't help but sense it. There's this level of perfection that's almost like an earthquake [laughs] that even young people watching the scene today can be impressed by, and I don't think that's ever going to change.

The shower scene within the context of Psycho recalls the cinematic form – a frame, a scene, a camera movement at a time. Film is fundamentally a series of moments combined.

The one thing I would add to this is that what makes the shower scene so singular, is even though, as you said, you can certainly look at movies as a collection of moments, they are still scenes within a whole narrative. If you look at the great scenes in the history of movies, their greatness comes from two things: from their intrinsic greatness and the relationship they have with the rest of the story. The final scene of Vertigo, which along with Psycho's [shower scene] is one of the great moments, is the most amazing final image in the history of film. But if you look at that scene by itself, without watching the rest of the film, then it can't resonate. It is dependent entirely on the narrative filmed in a way to lead to that moment, that image of Jimmy Stewart looking down at Madeline, whom he has lost forever.

The Psycho shower scene functions in a different way. Of course it is greater if you consider the first 40 minutes of the film, if you watch the extraordinary parlour scene between Norman Bates and Marion Crane in which they connect as characters. But the shower scene can be removed from the film and looked at not just as a scene, but as an artefact. Just imagine a thousand years from now our civilisation has disappeared along with Psycho, but someone finds that artefact. I think they would be amazed at their find, and there are very few scenes that are that powerful within the context of the film, but just as powerful on their own.

What do you hope the audience takes away from the experience of 78/52? Why should this film exist?

A part of my mission in life is to make film studies, a term I don't really like, or film deconstruction if you will, accessible to the general public. I think there's a sense that studying film, of looking at films from a very minute perspective is something that's only reserved for people that have a degree, and it's intimidating for many. But the bottom line is that watching film, certainly the great films, looking at the details of them is already a smart endeavour, and as I said earlier this was something I was doing as a kid.

I'm not a film scholar; I'm a filmmaker. I want to communicate the passion I have for looking at film as an endlessly fun medium, and as something that can be studied and deconstructed. The more you look at the details, the more you find things that are fun and interesting. So the making of 78/52 was about, of course, wanting to reach out to the film buffs and the Hitchcock aficionados, and for those people I guarantee they will learn something new. They will find things that nobody has really thought about before. I'll talk about why Hitchcock may have picked a particular melon, talk about particular creative choices, or talk about Marli Renfro, a story not known until 78/52. So there's a lot of new insight into the shower scene that I thought was important to provide, but it's also very much accessible for people who have never watched Psycho.

It's funny because I have been travelling the world for the past ten months with this film, and I always ask the audience the question: "Has anybody here never watched Psycho before?" A few hands always go up and that makes me happy because it shows there is a curiosity about the shower scene. People understand it has great significance because they've heard about it, they've heard the music. They know what it's about, but they've never watched the film, and so 78/52 is very much made for them as much as for the Hitchcock fans.

Janet Leigh in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960) (IMDB)

78/52 is available on DVD in the UK courtesy of Dogwoof.

Related Articles Around the Web
alexandre o. philippe interview hitchock psycho shower scene 7852: hitchcock's shower scene filmmaking
Music

The 20 Best Electronic Albums of 2017

Electronic music is one of the broadest-reaching genres by design, and 2017 highlights that as well as any other year on record. These are the 20 best albums.


20. Vitalic - Voyager (Citizen)

Pascal Arbez-Nicolas (a.k.a. Vitalic) made waves in the French Touch electro-house scene with his 2005 debut, OK Cowboy, which had a hard-hitting maximalist sound, but several albums later, Voyager finds him launching into realms beyond at his own speed. The quirky, wallflower vocals and guitar snippets employed throughout Voyager drop a funk that brings to mind WhoMadeWho or Matthew Dear if they had disco-pop injected between their toes. "Levitation" is as pure a slice of dance floor motivation as theoretically possible, a sci-fi gunfight with a cracking house beat sure to please his oldest fans, yet the album-as-form is equally effective in its more contemplative moments, like when Miss Kitten's vocals bring an ethereal dispassion to "Hans Is Driving" to balance out its somber vocoder or the heartfelt cover of "Don't Leave Me Now" by Supertramp. Voyager may infect you with a futuristic form of Saturday Night Fever, but afterwards, it gives you a hearty dose of aural acetaminophen to break it. - Alan Ranta


Keep reading... Show less
electronic techno electropop ambient idm dubstep vitalic antwood bonobo kiasmos olafur arnalds ellen allien actress visionist bicep mount kimbie fever ray four tet jlin chino amobi siriusmo lapalux call super kaitlyn aurelia smith arca iglooghost forest swords electronic music best music of 2017
Music

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

Take single "Selfish Love", the Benny Blanco/Tedder collab, that's soaking wet with the type of minimal production that ultimately lifts Ware's sultry vocals to heights she previously had never climbed. Conversely, opener "Midnight" harkens back to a straight-ahead soul best crafted in the early-to-mid 1990s, when finger snaps were all the rage and hooks with live instrumentation brought updated funk to the forefront. And shoot. If you don't think "Stay Awake, Wait For Me" is updated D'Angelo, you ain't listening. Ware said Glasshouse was her most personal album yet and it's hard not to hear what she's talking about after a mere handful of spins. All the more proof that sometimes, first thought, best thought is the best way to go. - Colin McGuire



14. Chicano Batman - Freedom Is Free (ATO)

The immediate impression you get upon hearing Freedom Is Free, the latest album from L.A.'s Chicano Batman, is that of an old, battered, obscure album from 1972 that you found in your cool uncle's vinyl collection. Or maybe it's something you discover while aimlessly browsing a flea market. The music here has that kind of authenticity. The thing is, it's brand new music. But it sounds like it wasn't recorded within 100 miles of a laptop. Chicano Batman -- a quartet consisting of Bardo Martinez (vocals, guitar, organ), Carlos Arevalo (guitar), Eduardo Arenas (bass, vocals) and Gabriel Villa (drums, percussion) -- make music that seems hermetically sealed from another time, yet their politics and social commentary are as vital as ever in this day and age. - Chris Ingalls



13. Chloe x Halle - The Two of Us (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia)

Don't ignore them just because they have "YouTube sensations" in their Wikipedia entry. Don't judge me that I first heard of them when I saw them perform on a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in 2016. Chloe x Halle are teenage R&B; singers, blessedly considered to be Beyonce proteges, who have released a couple of cool EPs over the last few years, and then the fun and exciting The Two of Us this year. They don't want to call it an album and don't want to call it a mixtape. But whatever it is, it packs more ideas in 26 minutes than some singers manage in a career, and that's the truth. The 16 short songs feel almost improvised, with a fresh approach to harmony and playful use of imagery. Fleeting yet exhilarating in its creativity, The Two of Us is easy to disregard as not a serious album worthy of year-end consideration. But if you think that way, it's your loss. - Dave Heaton



12. Daniel Caesar - Freudian (Golden Child Recordings)

On his debut album, Daniel Caesar comes across as a hybrid between a classic-R&B; sensualist and a gospel-influenced soul-searcher. His come-ons are tender, and so are his prayers. He has love on his mind, as perhaps an R&B; singer should, yet his perspective on love goes deep. He has such a calm demeanor, and the music is so placid, that at first, the album can lull you into overlooking the complexity in his singing and songs, or how he has eternal matters on his mind. This feels like the arrival of a major new talent whose music is likely to deepen and broaden in scope over time. - Dave Heaton



11. Matt Martians - The Drum Chord Theory (Three Quarter)

In 2017 the Internet, one of the most interesting groups in recent years, spread out and released solo projects: Syd's Fin, Steve Lacy's Demo and Matt Martians' The Drum Chord Theory. That last one is groovy and low-key weird, like some underground chest of '70s soul some funk astronaut's been keeping in his basement. Renaissance man Matt Martians – a founding member of Odd Future, the Jet Age of Tomorrow and more – sings about heartbreak and taking acid, and who knows what else. The music sounds like those same topics and like a party. It twists and shifts, shines and distorts, and gets down. It's a "Diamond in da Ruff", as one song's titled. - Dave Heaton

Related Articles Around the Web
best music of 2017 best soul best r&b soul r&b jessie ware chicano batman chloe x halle daniel caesar matt martians thundercat khalid moses sumney sza jordan rakei syd kehlani curtis harding kelela sampha
Music

Answer to Denialists: An Interview with Serj Tankian

Paul Carr

The atrocities of the Armenian genocide has run rampant through Serj Tankian's work in both System of a Down and in his solo career. Now, he soundtracks a film that talks about it in explicit terms, resulting in one of his most personal works to date.

Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in music, Serj Tankian -- lead singer of Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum alternative metal band System of a Down, as well as being a solo artist and poet -- is well renowned for using his platform to give a voice to the voiceless.

Keep reading... Show less
genocide documentary armenian genocide serj tankian interview system of a down alternative metal heavy metal hard rock nu metal progressive metal intent to destroy
Music

Nick Heyward: Woodland Echoes

Photo: Sara Johnson

Indie pop legend Nick Heyward drops his first album in 18 years, and it's a timeless, infectious gem.

In our currently turbulent world, it's been standard practice for "important" works of art – whether it's books, films, music – to be labeled as "for our times". I've been guilty of this on more than one occasion this year, referring to new releases by Chicano Batman, Father John Misty and Gary Numan as tonics for life in 2017. The same can be said for Woodland Echoes, the latest album from British singer/songwriter Nick Heyward, but not because it makes pointed sociopolitical statements: rather, his musical escapism transcends global chaos and allows the listener to simply breathe deeply and listen.

Keep reading... Show less
power pop indie pop haircut 100 nick heyward pop rock indie rock
9
Music

Neal Morse - "He Died at Home" (video) (premiere)

Jordan Blum

The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.

To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.

Keep reading... Show less
neal morse progressive rock progressive metal premiere
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image