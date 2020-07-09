Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Fleetwood Dissects the European Mindset in His Moody, Disturbing Thriller, 'A Young Fair God'

Imran Khan
09 Jul 2020

Hugh Fleetwood's difficult though absorbing A Young Fair God offers readers a look into the age-old world views that have established and perpetuated cultural rank and the social attitudes that continue to divide us wherever we may reside in the world.

A Young Fair God
Hugh Fleetwood

Amazon (reprint)

May 2020

Other

Specializing in the kind of thrillers that explore the interstitial spaces that are moral dilemmas, Hugh Fleetwood has made a career out of consigning characters to a world of habitual anxiety. His work was brought to wide attention with The Girl Who Passed for Normal, published in 1973 and the winner of the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize the following year.

Since then, the British author has penned several works that have (usually) explored the artist's life in some form or another. He lives on the margins of larger success and for reasons understandable; he skirts the conventions of his preferred genre with a determination and brio that can be every bit as admirable as it can be frustrating. Fleetwood is not a button-pusher, but a skilled and thoughtful writer who, noiselessly, rather calmly, leads his readers into grey, uncomfortable areas and leaves them there to sort out their ideas and feelings about the narratives.

Often in his novels, characters are brought to a bridge in which their internal drives for independence dangerously conflict with a newly formed relationship of some kind (either a love affair or a friendship). Sometimes, those bridges are burned, sometimes not, for better or worse.

Already on a writer's streak with several novels to his name by the time A Young Fair God was initially released in 1982, the author has continued to probe at the discomfiting pressure points that embarrass, frighten, and disturb us. His portrayal of an admitted bigot with sociopathic tendencies worried his publishers in the way it should have. The story is not exactly satire, but a wry look on the European (particularly British) consciousness and the way it is often impressed (read: imposed) upon othered cultures.

Forcing the reader into the dark, emotional quandaries that suggest some kind of logic (though indeed skewed) behind certain European perspectives on entitlement and cultural positions, A Young Fair God does its job as a proper pot-stirrer. The story (its narrative construction a murder-mystery) centers on a young British teen named Peter who is vacationing with his parents in Mexico. Lounging around a luxurious hotel, Peter eyes his fellow lodgers with a kind of contempt that has much to do with his beliefs in a certain "Seriousness" that places him above others whom he assumes either remain forever oblivious on the banks of life or do not possess a first-world privilege. In his delusions of grandeur, Peter sees himself as a "young fair god", worthy of some kind of worship that would place him in a position that overrules all other ideologies that pertain to social order.

A gruesome murder at the hotel is followed by yet another, and soon Peter appoints himself as the hotel's detective, singling out the culprit without too much trouble.

But Fleetwood's provocative and emotionally polemic tale does not end there. Peter's ideology of European superiority is tested ruthlessly in his jealousies (and, perhaps, attraction) toward the local Mexican waiter, a quietly perceptive young man whose detachment from the surrounding bedlam is the studied result of a life lived in continuous subjugation. Peter can't give up his notions of the European Way, much to the reader's discomfort. Fleetwood deliberately binds his protagonist's worldview into the resolution of the mystery, which folds to a curious and revealing denouement.

Peter does indeed get his comeuppance, as does the murderer, but it is not delivered with a sharp and stinging slap – rather a subtle turn down an unexpected path, leaving the reader, as always, in the troubling emotional impasse Fleetwood had set out to design at the novel's start. While Peter may be no richer for his realizations by the novel's end, perhaps the reader is.

A Young Fair God has been revised in 2020. Its re-release seems rather timely. In our period of cultural and racial strife, Fleetwood's difficult though absorbing novel offers readers a look into the age-old world views that have established and perpetuated cultural rank and the social attitudes that continue to divide us wherever we may reside in the world.

The writing is lean but holds a descriptive intensity that brings to focus Mexico's nature and wildlife with lush, sensorial detail. Inner dialogue (Peter's reflections, musings, and deliberations) reveal the true horrors of the novel, ones that outweigh the ghastly murders and rightly induce the intended chills.

A marksman with words, Fleetwood captures the calm of acquiescence and the roarings of hysteria with a balance that is narratively pitched between a meditation on racial inequity and a dark, psychological thriller. Under the nacreous polish of the writing lies the venom, blood and dirt the author has so capably concealed – a feature perfected remarkably in the nearly 30 works he has published in his 50-year career.

* * *

You might also enjoy Imran Khan's "Civilized Murders: An Interview with Author and Artist Hugh Fleetwood".

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
thriller psychological thriller a young fair god amazon book review hugh fleetwood pmpick
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

The Texas Gentlemen Share the Powerful and Soulful "Last Call" (premiere)

Eclectic Texas band, the Texas Gentlemen return with a vibrant, imaginative LP that resists musical boundaries. Hear their latest epic single, "Last Call".

Music

Vincent Cross Pays Tribute to Folk Hero via "King Corcoran" (premiere)

Gangs of New York-era James "The Rooster" Corcoran was described as the terror of New York's east side. His descendent, Vincent Cross, retells his story with a "modern dark fairy tale".

Music

Eddy Lee Ryder Gets Lonely and Defiant with "Expected to Fly" (premiere)

Eddy Lee Ryder explores the loss of friendship and refusal to come of age, cloaked in the deeply dramatic and powerful song, "Expected to Fly".

Playlists

Rock 'n' Roll with Chinese Characteristics: Nirvana Behind the Great Wall

Like pretty much everywhere else in the pop music universe, China's developing rock scene changed after Nirvana. It's just that China's rockers didn't get the memo in 1991, nor would've known what to do with it, then.

Film

Creative Disruption in 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Portrait of a Lady on Fire yearns to burn tyrannical gendered tradition to ash and remake it into something collaborative and egalitarian.

Music

Fave Five: The Naked and Famous

Following two members leaving the group in 2018, synthpop mavens the Naked and Famous are down to a duo for the first time ever and discuss the records they turned to help make their aptly-named fourth record, Recover.

Evan Sawdey
Books

Fleetwood Dissects the European Mindset in His Moody, Disturbing Thriller, 'A Young Fair God'

Hugh Fleetwood's difficult though absorbing A Young Fair God offers readers a look into the age-old world views that have established and perpetuated cultural rank and the social attitudes that continue to divide us wherever we may reside in the world.

Music

Art Feynman Creates Refreshing Worldbeat Pop on 'Half Price at 3:30'

On Half Price at 3:30, Art Feynman again proves himself adept at building colorful worlds from unexpected and well-placed aural flourishes.

Music

The Beths Are Sharp As Ever on 'Jump Rope Gazers'

New Zealand power-poppers the Beths return with a sophomore album that makes even the most senior indie-rock acts feel rudimentary by comparison.

Music

Jessie Ware Returns to Form on 'What's Your Pleasure'

On What's Your Pleasure, Jessie Ware returns to where it all began, the dance floor.

Music

The Jayhawks Offer Us Some 'XOXO'

The Jayhawks offer 12-plus songs on XOXO to help listeners who may be alone and scared by reminding us that we are all alone together.

Music

Steve McDonald Remembers the Earliest Days of Redd Kross

Steve McDonald talks about the year that produced the first Redd Kross EP, an early eighth-grade graduation show with a then-unknown Black Flag, and a punk scene that welcomed and defined him.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.