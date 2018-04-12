Powered by RebelMouse
Jesse Kinch's "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" May Prove Him Right (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
Photo Courtesy Annie Skertic at Big Picture Media

Former Rising Star competitor Jesse Kinch preps debut album, and issues titular single.

Jesse Kinch's "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" is the title cut from his full-length debut, due out 1 June via Curb Records. If Kinch's name is familiar, it's probably because of his appearance on ABC's Rising Star singing competition. There, he wowed audiences with covers of "I Put a Spell on You" and "Seven Nation Army", fusing the soul of rock's past with the bombast of its present.

There's a sense of the drama and swagger of rock's history in this new cut, a song that imagines Tom Jones fronting the Who in its biggest, loudest and most dramatic moments. With a heavy emphasis on the hook and the heart, "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" sweeps the listener into its stream, suddenly, swiftly, without apology.

