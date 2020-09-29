Books

'We're Not Here to Entertain' Is Not Here to Break the Cycle of Punk's Failures

Megan Volpert
29 Sep 2020

Even as it irritates me, Kevin Mattson's We're Not Here to Entertain is worth reading because it has so much direct relevance to American punks operating today.

We’re Not Here to Entertain: Punk Rock, Ronald Reagan, and the Real Culture War of 1980s America
Kevin Mattson

Oxford University Press

August 2020

Other

Most books about punk rock are maddening. This is because of the beautifully human paradox at the heart of punk itself: punk ideology becomes corrupted when punk praxis achieves any kind of modest success. This principle seems to hold across all the waves of punk we've seen so far. In the '70s, the Sex Pistols eventually rocketed Vivienne Westwood to iconic fashion designer status. In the '80s, Black Flag begat shlocky heavy metal in the shadow of MTV. In the '90s, there's wildly famous grunge messiah Kurt Cobain hiding out at home with his shotgun under his chin. In this century, we have the oxymoronic genre of "pop-punk". And so it goes.

So a lot of books on punk, be they historically descriptive or philosophically argumentative or both, tend to be maddening because they struggle to confront this paradox in any meaningful way. Anarchists don't keep very good records. Zines get lost in basement boxes, cassette tapes dry out, and nearly all of the bands go defunct. Or else the zines get some money and they get bigger, which is selling out. The cassette tapes become compact discs produced by major labels, which is selling out. The bands that don't die off achieve some mainstream notoriety, which is selling out.

How does one write analytical or persuasive content about punks of the past under such narrow conditions? Largely by presenting this paradox but doing nothing to ameliorate its inevitable future return.

Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash

Nietzsche's notion of eternal return is a thing that most well-read people with an interest in punk are thoroughly acquainted with, and yet so many books about punk offer a small slice of punk's history as if that slice possesses unique challenges. Thus, even as I criticize Kevin Mattson for the fact that he can't escape this problem in We're Not Here to Entertain: Punk Rock, Ronald Reagan, and the Real Culture War of 1980s America, even as it irritates me that he very gently refers to this paradox as "punk's promise and its overburdened challenge" (291), this is a book worth reading because it has so much direct relevance to American punks operating today.

If the '80s included the dramatic rise of multinational corporations and the monopolistic corporatization of music, our present position of litigating and legislating corporate maneuvers as if those corporations were people reflects ye olde punk problems in a newfangled way. Reagan was frequently both lauded by his own side and derided by punk opposition forces as "entertainer-in-chief". We surely need not wait for any grand retrospective on the current occupant of the White House to grasp how he faces similar judgment.

Mattson's project is therefore timely. Or we can say that a punk project such as this is really for all time, since We're Not Here to Entertain serves up the narrow slice of the first half of the '80s in a way that will be perpetually relevant to any youngsters just now or just inevitably in the future getting their blood up about any ugly political or financial scene for the first time. Mattson is a history professor and he's the author or editor of a dozen or so books about presidential politics that often focus in one way or another on the intersection of culture wars and youth music movements, so he knows his business well and this is his stab at explaining what went down from 1980 through 1985. This era is commonly known as the second wave of punk, usually characterized as having two flanks presided over by the Dead Kennedys and Black Flag.

Because he is a historian, Mattson gave in to the obvious temptation to order his analysis in a chronological manner. Based on his previous projects, Reagan is also the obvious choice to anchor this book. The author's sympathies very clearly lie on the Dead Kennedys side of things rather than the colder and more militant Black Flag. In some ways, it might've been a more compelling read to use Jello Biafra, the lead singer of the Dead Kennedys, as the focal point.

Mattson often dives a little deeper into obscure band lore or pinpoints lyrics with strong political and ideological relevance to his discussion of Reagan. He draws on the work of many bands that were active during this half-decade slice, but clearly knows more about and agrees more often with Biafra's points than with any other punk spokesperson presented in the book. In fact, Biafra is one of the few people offered up without any downside in We're Not Here to Entertain—which is kind of odd, considering that since 1986 Biafra has been proven in many ways an awkward model for his ideas, first through repeatedly being held liable for breach of contract by not paying his bandmates a decade worth of royalties, and then later in 2000 through his failed bid for the presidency under the Green Party banner.

Beyond the generic issue of punk's overall tendency to "fail by succeeding", this myopia about Biafra is one example of a larger challenge with Mattson's approach: that he stops his analysis at 1986 in nearly all cases, even when a dose of later history might go a long way toward shedding light on some of the events on which his analysis is focused. A smaller example of this failure would be his couple of pages on Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." as a vehicle for a macho, working-class Reagan youth movement. Mattson gives one sentence to the reluctance of the Boss to be used by Reagan in this manner but had the author spent another few lines on how we view that album today or Springsteen's decades of more or less shilling for Democrats would've been nice.

Another example would be Mattson's take on Bret Easton Ellis, who gets celebrated for 1985's Less Than Zero (despite going whole hog for corporate Hollywood's synergy with Marek Kanievska's film adaptation in 1987) while Jay McInerney —who is by nearly all accounts the more skilled writer of the two satirists—gets roasted for Bright Lights, Big City (1984) and James Bridges' 1988 film adaptation. And any dip into the later work of Ellis reveals his supreme conservatism.

In some sense, my beefs with Mattson's pretty terrific work stem from the fact that he is a historian who is considering examples requiring more background as a music, film, or literary critic. Perhaps the author hasn't read anything by or about Ellis since 1986, but I doubt he has no knowledge of Biafra's increasing lameness.

The other thing I'll fault him on, perhaps more fairly, is the two cases where he savages an icon of '80s culture in a manner that would be considered lopsided even if one stops time at 1986: Madonna and the NYC nightclub, Danceteria. Madonna is repeatedly referred to as a "pseudo-rebel" and Mattson's comprehension of the "Material Girl" video, in particular, is weak tea. He doesn't have anything to say about Madonna as satirist of consumer culture, or any willingness to allow that she was a true cherry bomb in the system, exploding notions of what women in music could do and reclaiming her own sexualization in a strongly feminist mode.

Blondie's winking intellect likewise gets flattened by accusations of selling out. As for Danceteria, how could a historian not see the rise of Club Kids intersected with punk ideology and engaged in an anarcho-syndicalism afforded breath-taking moments of queer liberation? But Mattson keeps a tight focus on that synth-pop hangover from disco, and all the dancing in front of big screens televisions without so much as a mention of Club Kids founder, music promoter, and serial killer, Michael Alig.

Mattson is a little black and white, cherry-picking examples or ignoring things that happen after 1986, but so what? The glories of Sonic Youth and R.E.M. may be absent, but delicious take-downs of Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone are usefully present. He crams a hell of a lot of good bands and good ideas into a meditation on Reagan's presidency. And it isn't just bands, but also illustrators from artists like Raymond Pettibon to Matt Groening, filmmakers from Penelope Spheeris to Jim Jarmusch, science fiction writers like William Gibson, and poets like Dennis Cooper.

I couldn't rightfully call myself a punk if I didn't gripe about some of that other stuff, but the fact is, We're Not Here to Entertain does very nicely the job it sets out to do. It's a solid addition to any punk's slim library about our history, and we have a lot to learn by studying that history, even if we remain doomed in the culture wars to repeat it.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
black flag dead kennedys reagan kevin mattson anarchy madonna eighties books punk rock contemporary history oxford university press books feature

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

'We're Not Here to Entertain' Is Not Here to Break the Cycle of Punk's Failures

Even as it irritates me, Kevin Mattson's We're Not Here to Entertain is worth reading because it has so much direct relevance to American punks operating today.

Film

Uncensored 'Native Son' (1951) Is True to Richard Wright's Work

Compared to the two film versions of Native Son in more recent times, the 1951 version more acutely captures the race-driven existential dread at the heart of Richard Wright's masterwork.

Music

3 Pairs of Boots Celebrate Wandering on "Everywhere I Go" (premiere)

3 Pairs of Boots are releasing Long Rider in January 2021. The record demonstrates the pair's unmistakable chemistry and honing of their Americana-driven sound, as evidenced by the single, "Everywhere I Go".

Books

'World War 3 Illustrated #51: The World We Are Fighting For'

World War 3 Illustrated #51 displays an eclectic range of artists united in their call to save democracy from rising fascism.

Music

Tiphanie Doucet's "You and I" Is an Exercise in Pastoral Poignancy (premiere)

French singer-songwriter Tiphanie Doucet gives a glimpse of her upcoming EP, Painted Blue, via the sublimely sentimental ode, "You and I".

Music

PM Picks Playlist 3: WEIRDO, Psychobuildings, Lili Pistorius

PopMatters Picks Playlist features the electropop of WEIRDO, Brooklyn chillwavers Psychobuildings, the clever alt-pop of Lili Pistorius, visceral post-punk from Sapphire Blues, Team Solo's ska-pop confection, and dubby beats from Ink Project.

By the Book

The Story of Life in 10 1/2 Species (excerpt)

If an alien visitor were to collect ten souvenir life forms to represent life on earth, which would they be? This excerpt of Marianne Taylor's The Story of Life in 10 and a Half Species explores in text and photos the tiny but powerful earthling, the virus.

Marianne Taylor
Film

Exploitation Shenanigans 'Test Tube Babies' and 'Guilty Parents' Contend with the Aftermath

As with so many of these movies about daughters who go astray, Test Tube Babies blames the uptight mothers who never told them about S-E-X. Meanwhile, Guilty Parents exploits poor impulse control and chorus girls showing their underwear.

Music

Deftones Pull a Late-Career Rabbit Out of a Hat with 'Ohms'

Twenty years removed from Deftones' debut album, the iconic alt-metal outfit gel more than ever and discover their poise on Ohms.

Music

Arcade Fire's Will Butler Personalizes History on 'Generations'

Arcade Fire's Will Butler creates bouncy, infectious rhythms and covers them with socially responsible, cerebral lyrics about American life past and present on Generations.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Thelonious Monk's Recently Unearthed 'Palo Alto' Is a Stellar Posthumous Live Set

With a backstory as exhilarating as the music itself, a Thelonious Monk concert recorded at a California high school in 1968 is a rare treat for jazz fans.

Music

Jonnine's 'Blue Hills' Is an Intimate Collection of Half-Awake Pop Songs

What sets experimental pop's Jonnine apart on Blue Hills is her attention to detail, her poetic lyricism, and the indelibly personal touch her sound bears.

Music

Renegade Connection's Gary Asquith Indulges in Creative Tension

From Renegade Soundwave to Renegade Connection, electronic legend Gary Asquith talks about how he continues to produce infectiously innovative music.

Music

A Certain Ratio Return with a Message of Hope on 'ACR Loco'

Inspired by 2019's career-spanning box set, legendary Manchester post-punkers A Certain Ratio return with their first new album in 12 years, ACR Loco.

Books

Oscar Hijuelos' 'Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love' Dances On

Oscar Hijuelos' dizzyingly ambitious foot-tapping family epic, Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love, opened the door for Latinx writers to tell their stories in all their richness.

Music

PM Picks Playlist 2: Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES, SOUNDQ

PopMatters Picks Playlist features the electropop of Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES' stunning dream folk, Polish producer SOUNDQ, the indie pop of Pylon Heights, a timely message from Exit Kid, and Natalie McCool's latest alt-pop banger.

Film

'Lost Girls and Love Hotels' and Finding Comfort in Sadness

William Olsson's Lost Girls and Love Hotels finds optimism in its message that life tears us apart and puts us back together again differently.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.